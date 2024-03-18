Dancers set to strut their stuff in Greater Craigmillar

The dancers have choreographed their own performances with moves spanning Highland, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Disco and Breakdance styles.

Dramatic lighting, catchy beats and eye-catching visuals beamed onto local buildings will accompany the dancers with locals encouraged to watch from their windows or follow the dancers as they make their way through the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emiegh, 17, has lived in Craigmillar for eight years and is about to finish school. “I do many different styles of dance including jazz, commercial, contemporary and highland. Dance makes me happy and allows me to express myself in many different ways”.

Kieren, a hip hop dancer from Craigmillar, Edinburgh

She’s previously performed in Portugal, Spain and at Disneyland Paris in a Highland Dance competition.

“STRUT gives me the opportunity to do something in my community which is very special to me. Soon I will be going to University to be a nurse and I hope to become a dance teacher alongside my nursing and studies”.

Kieren, 11, is from The Philippines and loves Hip Hop. He wants to spread some joy with his dancing and meet new people in his community. He says “I like to look for inspiration from YouTube for my moves and also freestyle”.

He has recently joined Lyra, a theatre company for young people based in Craigmillar. His first live performance will be with STRUT, with his next show being Lyra’s latest work.

Highland Dancer Emiegh has performed across Europe

Also part of Lyra’s Young Company is Bianka, 12, who will perform some contemporary dance. She loves to show others how much dance means to her and how hard work can pay off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says “I am excited to do STRUT because I love to perform and show my dance skills. This is my first ever solo performance so it’s a big opportunity for me!”

Two adult dancers will also be strutting their stuff as part of the event, breakdancer Gabriele Bruzzese and disco champion Rita Hu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriele is originally from Southern Italy, and has recently developed an interest in Afrobeats, House and Hip Hop dance. He says “I’d love to inspire more kids in the audience to give dancing a go, or at the very least, just have a great time with everyone in the community”.

Highland Dancer Emiegh has performed across Europe

Rita specialises in soul, funk and Waacking; a type of disco dancing which involves lots of circular arm movements. Born in China, she now teaches weekly dance classes in Scotland and has taken the Waacking Scotland team to competitions across Europe, including Greece and Poland.

She says “Craigmillar is where I had my first flat in Scotland and made tons of great memories and new friends. I can’t wait to be back dancing in my first Scottish neighbourhood”.