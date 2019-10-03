Borders kids told ‘You Choose’ as part of interactive show coming to Hawick

A new interactive musical show for all the family will come crashing into the Borders this month bringing with it colourful sets, catchy songs and props aplenty.

Based on the You Choose book by Pippa Goodhart and author-illustrator Nick Sharratt, the show of the same name will stop off at Hawick Town Hall on Sunday, October 27, as part of its nine-part Scottish tour.

Edinburgh’s Nonsense Room Productions, famed for its Shark in the Park and Hairy Maclary Shows will use the children’s picture book as inspiration but, in a twist in keeping with the popular book, the audience will take the lead in choosing where the story goes.

Through a series of games and challenges every show comes up with a unique story, with different characters every time.

And with this huge show, suitable for children aged two to seven, Nonsense Room Productions proves it has come a long way from its previous small-scale Edinburgh Fringe performances of Hairy Maclary in years gone by.

The company now has a global reach with tours of Asia and Australia on its CV and after the success of Shark in the Park, this is Nonsense Room’s second venture into the books of instantly-recognisable illustrator Nick Sharratt.

Its week-long run of You Choose in Edinburgh’s Spiegeltent last year played a major part in the capital’s Christmas celebrations and received rave reviews all round, with Lothian Life, magazine claiming: “Quite simply, it’s fun, it’s funny, it appears a simple format but is actually clever; it’s a great family show.”

You Choose is promising a colourful set design, friendly characters, catchy songs and a real sense of fun.

But the twist for the production, is that it culminates in a final scene where elements such as location, costume, characters, pets and friends are determined by audience choices.

Also, through a series of game-show style sections, one half of the audience will compete against the other to choose the location and vote for their favourite act in a spoof talent competition.

The show at Hawick Town Hall is on Sunday, October 27, starting at 2pm. Tickets, costing £10 for adults, £8 for children or £32 for a family of two adults and two children, plus an online booking fee, are available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/nonsenseroomproductions/you-choose/e-kypvyb