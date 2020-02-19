World Book Day costumes: Scotland-inspired literary fancy dress outfits for your kids this year

Every year, children across the UK are given the chance to dress up as their favourite literary character in honour of World Book Day.

The aim of the day is to encourage more youngsters to get involved in reading and to provide them with a book of their own.

Scottish author JM Barrie is famed for creating the lovable character of Peter Pan (Photo: Disney)

Fancy dress inspiration

As well as encouraging more youngsters to pick up a book, children can celebrate the joy of reading by dressing up as characters from their favourite stories for the day.

If you are struggling for inspiration on who to dress up as, here are some Scottish-inspired costume ideas that you or your little one could don for the occasion this year.

Sherlock Holmes

The famous detective was created by Edinburgh-born writer Arthur Conan Doyle, and was said to have been inspired by Dr Joseph Bell, who Doyle worked as a clerk for at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Harry Potter

While not from Scotland herself, JK Rowling famously penned the first the Harry Potter books in a number of cafes in her adopted home of Edinburgh, and much of the film was captured at locations across the country.

Peter Pan and friends

Scottish author JM Barrie is famed for creating the lovable character of Peter Pan, the boy who refused to grow up, and the wonderful far-off world of Neverland.

Here, Peter enjoyed exciting adventures with Tinkerbell, Wendy, the Lost Boys and Tigerlily, as they battled against Captain Hook and his crew of pirates.

Katie Morag

Recognisable for wearing a white jumper, tartan skirt and wellies, Katie Morag is the title character of a series of picture books, written and illustrated by Mairi Hedderwick, with the books set on the fictional Isle of Struay.

Maisie the cat

Penned by Scottish author and illustrator, Aileen Francis Paterson, this series of children’s books followed the story of Maisie MacKenzie the kitten, who lived in Edinburgh’s Morningside and wore a kilt and fair isle jumper.

Long John Silver

The swashbuckling pirate created by Edinburgh-born novelist Robert Louis Stevenson is one of the most formidable literary characters, and was a huge influence on the image of pirates in popular culture.

He is famed for having a wooden leg and a parrot on his shoulder.

When is World Book Day?

World Book Day will take place on Thursday 5 March 2020, marking the 23rd year of the event.

Designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, the day is marked in more than 100 countries across the world, with the charity working in partnership with schools and publishers in a bid to give every child and young person a book of their own.

A total of 15 million £1 book tokens will be distributed across the UK this year, which can be exchanged for 12 exclusive books at participating book stores, or put towards the purchase of any full price book.

The 12 brand new titles have been written especially for World Book Day by some of the world’s leading children's authors and illustrators.