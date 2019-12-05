The Scotsman Christmas Story: Chapter One

In the great tradition of Scottish advocates who are also authors – Sir Walter Scott and Robert Louis Stevenson – The Scotsman is today proud to present a serialisation of Ross Macfarlane QC’s novella, Edward Kane and The Matter of Honour.

Set in Edinburgh in 1850, over the next three weeks we will follow the fortunes of advocate Edward Kane and his Cockney manservant Mr Horse.

Nineteenth-century Edinburgh comes alive as the advocate defends an unrepentant old nobleman accused of attempted murder.

“I’ve always thought that Edinburgh is a city where the past very much co-exists with the present,” said Mr Macfarlane.

“The series follows the fortunes of young advocate Edward Kane and his manservant, but despite being set in 1850, many of the buildings and landmarks are with us today: The Nelson

Monument at the top of Calton Hill, the Advocates Library, the courtrooms in Parliament House, the equestrian monument in Parliament Square, the statue of Walter Scott in Parliament Hall. Go and see them for yourself.

“The main difference is that In those days, in serious criminal matters, they had three judges sitting in jury trials – and the guilty verdict was often followed by the death penalty. The pressure on Defence Counsel must have been extraordinary.

“I’m delighted that The Scotsman has decided to give Edward Kane his initial bow to the public, and I have already finished another novella and a novel with the same characters – so watch this space.”

Read Chapter One