Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 60: Love Is There, It Just Is

The guests at Angus and Domenica’s party had seated themselves in small groups, some around the kitchen table, others perched on sofas and sofa arms, or on cushions around the hearth. There was a place for everybody to sit if they were not too fussy or too selfish – just like the world we inhabit, Angus was fond of saying. There was enough room as long as one was prepared to share.

44 Scotland Street

Domenica had caught up with Dilly and James over the preparation of the canapés, when they had exchanged, and reacted to, the latest news of Irene, and her new life on the cold, fish-haunted coast of North East Scotland. Filleting fish for her new trawler-skipper partner? Translating Freud into Scots … There seemed to be no limit to her ability to surprise.

Now Domenica, plate of pasta in hand and a glass of white wine spritzer on the table beside her, engaged a small group of her guests in conversation. Judith McClure and Roger Collins were with her, as were Mary and Philip Contini, and Matthew and Elspeth. Matthew was asking Judith and Roger about their latest visit to Argyll, and about Roger’s book on the history of Europe and Asia, which was taking some time to write. Roger had written a book about the history of the papacy, which he said had been a simple task by comparison. Philip Contini had been to Italy, and had discovered a new wine in Puglia that he thought could take the world by storm. Unfortunately, the Italian winemaker had only thirty-two cases of the previous year’s vintage, had become a Buddhist, and was threatening to go off to a monastery in Thailand. “These things happen,” said Philip. “Not all that often, admittedly, but they do happen.”

Matthew said that he would be rather interested in going off to a monastery in Thailand, and did Philip have the address? Elspeth gave him a sideways look. “With the triplets?” she asked. To which Matthew replied that he had seen pictures of Buddhist monasteries, and many of the monks in their saffron robes were, in fact, young boys. Perhaps Tobermory, Rognvald and Fergus might qualify for a place . . .

Domenica laughed. “It’s tempting, isn’t it, to get away?”

“If one wants to,” said Elspeth.

Domenica thought about this. “The world of most of us has become rather large, hasn’t it? When I was a girl, we could go hardly anywhere. Now almost everyone can go almost anywhere. But has that necessarily made us any happier?”

That sort of question is asked, thought Matthew, by those who have been privileged enough to be able to get away . . . Mind you, he went on to say to himself, Domenica is probably right: we have become too careless of what we are doing to the world by criss-crossing it with our planes and vehicles.

His thoughts were interrupted by James, who, on the other side of the room, struck the side of his glass with a teaspoon. He looked at Angus as he did this.

“Angus? A poem?”

A number of guests added their encouragement. “You have to,” said Matthew.

Angus rose to his feet, with every appearance of reluctance. Matthew looked at Elspeth, and then at Domenica, and they both smiled at him, as members of audience will do to one another as they await a favoured moment.

“Dear friends,” Angus began. “I can’t say that I am unprepared for this moment: I am. I would not press my views on anybody, least of all on my old friends, as we gather on a social occasion. But tradition is tradition, and there is often a reason for it, a justification, that we, who have inherited the tradition, may not fully understand. And so the safest thing to do with any tradition is to continue to observe it until it is shown to cause harm to others or to impede defensible progress.

Change in itself is not always a good thing,

Only the unthinking will take that view;

Familiarity, remember, is a consolation

That anchors and binds, makes for a sense

Of being somewhere and being someone.

Where are we, dear friends?

We are in a dark wood, I think,

The same dark wood in which an age ago

Dante found himself; young men die

In trenches, snatch what sleep they can

When the guns go briefly silent;

Our poor, damaged world reels

Under the intolerable burden we impose,

Under our rapacious appetite

For everything and always:

It reproaches us as we turn away

And deny the things we see.

“And yet up and down the country, there are people who are doing their utmost to halt and reverse these grave threats. They act in the face of indifference and scorn and fatal rapacity. What drives them? It is not, I think, any abstract principle; it is love – love of others, love of this dear planet on which we live. It is that simple.

And you do not need to know why love exists,

Why it drives us as it does; do not ask

Where the wind comes from when it blows:

It just does; do not ask why you should feel

The way you feel when you see the hills

Of this lovely country, Scotland, that is our home,

And when you look upon an island shore

And the green sea beyond, do not enquire

Why your heart is full of love;

Love requires no justification, no excuse,

Nor does kindness, which is at love’s right hand;

Love is there, it simply is – that is all.”

Nobody spoke, because, Matthew thought, there was nothing to be added to what Angus had said. Except just outside the half-open flat door, on the stair, where a whispered conversation was taking place between Bertie and his friend, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, who asked him, “Will we ever get back to Glasgow, Bertie?”

Bertie thought for a moment before answering. “No, probably not, Ranald.”

Ranald looked momentarily disappointed, but then he asked, “What are they saying in there, Bertie?”

And Bertie replied, “Mr Lordie is saying something about kindness, I think. He always says something at these parties.”

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson looked thoughtful. “Kindness is important, isn’t it, Bertie?”

“Yes,” said Bertie. “It is.”

The End