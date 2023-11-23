Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 59: And Outside, the Evening Sun

In the kitchen of her flat in 44 Scotland Street, Domenica Macdonald was sitting with her friend, Dilly Emslie, preparing canapés for the party that she and Angus were throwing that evening – a gathering that had become a fixed and important feature of that point in the Edinburgh summer. The guest list was usually the same – a few old friends, neighbours from Scotland Street and Drummond Place, and the occasional new acquaintance to whom either of the hosts wished to extend the hand of closer friendship. And the sequence of events at the party followed the same pattern each year: a glass or two of wine, canapés, a buffet dinner of pasta and salad, and then the recital of a poem by Angus, written specially for the occasion. Nobody wanted any of that to change – why change things about when you are already doing things you like to do? Angus asked. And, unsurprisingly, he felt that nobody had ever come up with any convincing answer to that.

44 Scotland Street

It was early evening, about half an hour before the first guests would begin to arrive, and Dilly had offered to come round to help Domenica prepare, as had James Holloway, who always attended, and who had recently returned from a motorcycle trip to Finland. This had been with a group of Edinburgh bikers led by Caroline Hahn, who lived within sight of Scotland Street. They had enjoyed the privilege of riding with a regiment of Finnish motorcycle cavalry along a fifty-mile stretch of the bleak forest road bordering Russia. The road had been rough, lined on one side with barbed wire, mile upon mile of it, and surveyed by watchful towers; the Finns had been determined, clear-eyed, knowing their history.

Now, in the comfort of Domenica’s kitchen, that experience seemed a long way away, and James was listening to Dilly talking about the book she had recently read and the one she intended to read next. Domenica had read neither of these books, but was pleased that Dilly had read one and would read the other, as she would then be able to ask her about them if needs be.

Domenica moved on to art, which of course James knew a great deal about. She had been in the Open Eye Gallery, a gallery on a corner of Dundas Street, not far from Big Lou’s café, and had seen a painting by Robert Maclaurin that had made an impression on her. “He’s a landscape artist,” Domenica said. “He’s Scottish, but lives in Australia. He paints both Scottish and Australian scenes. He can do large, haunting paintings, or much smaller ones. But he gets emptiness – he really does. His paintings of places like Knoydart capture that quality of the Highlands, although he likes to put a figure in, if it seems right: somebody standing there, surrounded by the emptiness. Somehow, that accentuates our own smallness when viewed alongside nature.”

James said that he thought there were two or three of Maclaurin’s paintings in the National Galleries of Scotland. “But what about Adam Bruce Thomson?” he asked. “I believe there’s to be an exhibition of his work coming up.”

Domenica put down the knife she was using to spread pâté on small cheese-flavoured biscuits. “Now there’s a painter,” she said. “I think he was Scotland’s answer to Bawden and Ravilious. A wonderful draughtsman.”

“Of course, James Cowie could draw too,” said Dilly.

“We’re so lucky to be surrounded by all this art,” said Domenica. “To have art to accompany us through life. Imagine what it would be like not to have that.”

They were silent for a moment. Then Dilly asked, “What about downstairs? What about Irene?”

There was a momentary drop in the temperature, as if, in a police state, somebody had uttered the name of some forbidden figure.

Domenica resumed her task of spreading pâté. “Well,” she began, “that story has taken a dramatic turn.”

“I thought she had come back to Edinburgh,” said Dilly. “I heard that a lot of people were thoroughly disappointed.”

“She did – sort of,” said Domenica. “She came back, met up with Stuart again, and they decided to have another go at making it work.”

James looked doubtful. “Somewhat unlikely, I would have thought.”

“The plan was to spend a certain number of days each week in Edinburgh, and then the rest in Aberdeen. She’s still working on that PhD of hers.”

Dilly rolled her eyes. “I feel so sorry for Bertie.”

“Nicola,” Domenica went on, “she’s Stuart’s mother, as you know; she’s been very down about the prospect of Irene’s return, but then the most extraordinary thing happened. It was enough to make one believe in a benevolent providence, Nicola said to me.”

The two guests waited. At length, Domenica said, “Irene was washed out to sea – during cold-water therapy.”

This brought a sharp intake of breath. “No!” said James.

“However, she was rescued by some fishermen from Peterhead,” Domenica went on.

Both James and Dilly tried hard not to look disappointed. Domenica was watching them.

“And now she’s moved in with the skipper.”

A knife and a biscuit were dropped in succession, and in astonishment.

When he recovered sufficiently to speak, James stuttered, “Does he realise?”

“Apparently she’s a wonderful fish filleter,” Domenica said. “And you never know with these affairs of the heart. You never know who’s going to be taken with whom.”

“But she’s still doing the PhD?” asked Dilly.

“I believe so,” answered Domenica. “And she’s taken it upon herself to translate the works of Freud into Scots, particularly the Doric, which is the version of Scots that her new family speaks. She’s making good progress, I heard. She’s working on some of the case studies.”

“I can’t believe it,” exclaimed James. “I just can’t.”

“Apparently Little Hans,” Domenica said, “has become Wee Eck.”

James smiled. “Well, there you are. You have to admire her, you know.”

“She’s without equal,” said Dilly. “And the family down here?”

“Nicola is over the moon,” said Domenica. “She’ll be coming to dinner this evening. You’ll see a spring in her step.”

“And Bertie?”

“He’s a real little Stoic, that boy,” said Domenica. “He accepts whatever comes his way.”

Domenica looked at her watch. “We’d better get on with our canapés. People will be here before we know where we are.”

Outside, on Scotland Street, and over the whole city, the evening sun was touching the grey slate roofs, the chimneys, the treetops, with a warm and gentle gold. Above them, through the open window, they heard a seagull mew in a dispute over some scrap, or a slice of sky, perhaps, the same things over which humanity was so often, so disappointingly, given to argue.