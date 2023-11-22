Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 58: The Earliest Scottish Poem

‘So,” said Bruce, breezily. “Here we are, then. Review time.”He was seated in Big Lou’s café, along with Ben, Catriona and Matthew. Matthew had been the last to join them, having been engaged in conversation outside with a passing neighbour who wanted to discuss some matter of concern to local traders. He had eventually managed to detach himself and join the others over coffee.

44 Scotland Street

Matthew looked at Ben, who was taking a sheaf of papers out of a briefcase. He thought that Ben looked a bit serious, as did Catriona, who was sitting back in her seat, watching her husband. Matthew’s eye was drawn to Catriona’s blue-rimmed spectacles. Would she look less glum if the frames were red? What was it about blue that suggested melancholy?

“We may as well get straight on with it,” said Ben. “I’ve made a copy for each of you.” He handed a sheet of paper to the others.

“Is this the survey you talked about?” asked Matthew.

“Yes,” said Ben. “This is what we got a firm of marketing consultants to do. And they charged five thousand pounds.”

“These people can be expensive,” said Matthew. “They charged my dad fifteen thousand for a bit of work once. He said he’d take them to court.”

He looked down at the sheet before him, noticing the words in bold type at the bottom: extremely limited.

“Not good?” asked Bruce.

Ben sighed. “The bottom line is that they say there are too many attractions as it is. Something like a Pictish centre would struggle to get its market share. And part of their survey – they asked two hundred people – shows that only 3 per cent of people have any idea who the Picts were.” He pointed to a column of figures. “And less than .03 per cent said that they would even consider going to spend a weekend at a Pictish Experience Centre.”

Bruce’s face fell. “They don’t know what they’ll be missing,” he muttered.

Ben turned to him. “That’s nice of you to say that, Bruce,” he said, “but I’m afraid it means that our business model doesn’t stack up.”

Matthew was secretly relieved. He had been prepared to stand by his earlier offer to invest in the project, but he knew that Elspeth would be relieved when he told her it was not going to happen.

Bruce now said, “Of course, sometimes these people get it wrong, don’t they?”

“I don’t think they do,” said Catriona. “We may want them to be wrong, but they won’t be. They know their onions.”

“Perhaps,” said Bruce. He looked at his watch. “You said the Prof was going to come and tell us about his translation – not that it matters any longer.”

“It’ll be interesting,” said Ben. “And when we finish doing up the house and we sell it, it might be an important feature of the property. Every cloud has a silver lining, after all.”

Donald Macdonald arrived, apologising for being slightly late. “The 23 bus is usually very much on time, but the traffic on Morningside Road sometimes…” He looked about him. “Bad news?” he asked.

“Business glitch,” said Ben. “We’re all very keen to hear about your translation.”

Donald cleared his throat. “Well, as I said a few days ago, this is a very, very important inscription. I can confirm, moreover, that this is, in my view, the earliest work of Scottish literature. This is the first Scottish poem. Fourth century – way before anything else we have. It’s quite exceptionally important.”

They listened in rapt attention.

“It is not a lengthy poem,” Donald went on. “Three lines, but it is utterly authentic.”

“I can’t bear the suspense,” said Ben.

Donald smiled. “Well, here we go.” He took out a photograph of the stone and, pointing to the symbols, gave his translation. “I’ve rendered it into Scots to reflect the authentic voice. And it reads as follows:

I’m going to get smashed, the night!

The bevvy’s ready, all right!

I’m going to get mental, the night!”

(Trans: I’m going to get very drunk tonight; the drink is ready, all right; I’m going to get seriously inebriated tonight.)

Nobody said anything. Ben’s eyes were wide with surprise. Matthew frowned. Catriona adjusted her blue-framed spectacles.

Eventually, Matthew broke the silence. “Are you quite sure?” he asked.

Donald nodded. “I’m afraid so,” he said. “Our culture, perhaps, is not always what we would like it to be.”

Ben sighed. “We can’t let that get out. What will people think? They’ll get a terrible impression of Pictish culture – and of Scotland.” He shook his head ruefully. “I’m so ashamed.”

“Remember this was a long time ago,” said Donald. “This is the fourth century, after all. Things were different.”

“It doesn’t seem that way,” said Bruce. “There’s a contemporary ring to this poem. Govan, perhaps.”

“There are many instances in other cultures of poems about the pleasures of wine,” Donald pointed. “Some very old Chinese poetry refers to sitting with a friend in a courtyard drinking wine. That sort of thing. And there’s Roman poetry to the same effect. I seem to recall one of Horace’s Odes making reference to his Falernian wine, of which he was rather proud. No, it’s a common theme.”

Ben digested this. “Yes, but . . . I don’t know. Poems like that are just a bit more … sensitive. This is pretty …”

“Direct?” prompted Matthew.

“You could say that,” said Bruce. “Mind you, Scotland is a fairly direct place, isn’t it? Especially somewhere like Govan.”

“Nobody said it came from Govan,” pointed out Catriona. “It came from somewhere in Stirlingshire. Govan didn’t exist then, anyway. And let’s not add to unhelpful stereotypes.”

“Perhaps we could donate it,” said Ben. “Even give it to Govan, and put a sign on it saying Not really from here, but still. It could be a tourist attraction. It could become a major cultural site. UNESCO could list it. That way, some good will come out of it.”

“It’s your stone,” said Donald. “Perhaps the right thing to do would be to pass it on to Historic Scotland. They’ve probably got a lot of Pictish bric-a-brac tucked away. They’ll look after it. Other scholars might look at it.”

“And come to a different conclusion about what it means?”

Donald shrugged. “That’s perfectly possible, although I do stand by my translation.”

“Oh, well,” said Matthew. “I can’t see it being included in future anthologies of early Scottish literature.”

Ben smiled. “You know something?” he said. “I rather like it.”

“It has a certain charm,” agreed Donald.

Matthew looked thoughtful. “And it’s not incompatible,” he said, “with a whole current of Scottish literature – one that survives today, don’t you think?”

They all smiled.