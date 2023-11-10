Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 50: Banks of Sicily

‘Books,” said Bruce, glancing around him. “Look at all these books.”He was standing with Ben in the study of a house in Morningside. Three of the walls of the room were lined with bookcases reaching from floor to ceiling. In the remaining wall, a large window gave a view of the slopes of Craiglockhart Hill and of the city beyond. In the distance, on the other side of the Firth of Forth, the low hills of Fife rose against a cloudless sky.

Ben glanced at the books, and then turned his gaze towards Fife. “Sir Patrick Spens,” he muttered. “The King sits in Dunfermline toun, drinking the blude-reid wine …”

Bruce smiled. “I remember that. A shipwreck, wasn’t it?”

“Yes. It’s just whenever I go over to Dunfermline, I think of it. It’s … what do you call it? An earworm.”

They were waiting in the room for the return of Donald Macdonald, the professor to whom they had sent a photograph of the Pictish stone they had discovered in Stirlingshire. He had shown them in and gone off to the kitchen to make tea. Now they heard the rattle of cups as he made his way back to the study.

“This is very kind of you,” said Ben.

Donald passed them each a mug of tea. “Mugs, I’m afraid – not teacups. More practical, I find.”

He looked at his visitors. He knew Ben slightly through a family connection, but he had not met Bruce before. He tried not to stare at Bruce’s hair. It was an unusual hairstyle, he thought – as if somebody had applied electricity to the scalp and made the hair stand up.

“Bruce and I were at Morrison’s Academy together,” said Ben as he took his first sip of tea. “Up in Crieff.”

“That’s right,” said Bruce. “Ben’s much more academic than I am, though. He got a History Higher with distinction …”

Ben made a modest gesture. “You were really good at long jump, Bruce. He almost jumped for Scotland, you know, Prof.”

“That’s quite an achievement,” said Donald.

“And he played cricket too,” added Ben.

Bruce waved aside the compliment.

“He scored fifty-two runs against Heriot’s once,” Ben continued.

“Very interesting,” said Donald. “I played for Heriot’s back in the day. You may have seen Hector MacQueen’s book on the history of the Heriot’s Cricket Club. Not his major work, of course, but of interest to some. Very few, perhaps, but there we are.”

Bruce, still standing next to a bookcase, glanced at a shelf of books. He reached forward, picked out a small black-bound book, and opened it at the title page. “Is this by him, Prof?” he asked. “Numerology by John MacQueen.”

Donald smiled. “No, that’s one of his father’s books,” he said. “He wrote that when he was in the School of Scottish Studies here in Edinburgh. He was there for years, along with those great men, Hamish Henderson and Sandy Fenton.” Donald hesitated. He should not expect these young men to know too much. And yet they were clearly interested in Pictish matters.

“Hamish Henderson was a folklorist,” he went on. “He collected songs and stories from all corners of Scotland.”

“Bothy ballads?” asked Ben.

Donald brightened. Morrison’s had been teaching its students something. “Yes, he certainly collected a lot of those – the songs agricultural workers sang. Ploughmen, shepherds and so on. He also wrote some lovely songs too. Have you heard ‘The 51st Division’s Farewell to Sicily’?”

Ben shook his head. “I don’t think so.”

“Would you like to hear it? You may recognise it.”

Ben nodded, and Donald went to a small iPad on his desk. “It’s in here somewhere,” he said, adding, “Guid gear gangs in sma’ buik.”

He found what he was looking for, and prepared to play the tune. “He set this to a well-known pipe tune,” he said. “‘Farewell to the Creeks’. He was with the 51st Highland Division when they went into Sicily to liberate it from the Germans. They were welcomed, you know – the people had had enough of fascists. There are newsreels to show the Jocks being kissed in the streets, given flowers and so on. And the people meant it.” He paused. “In this recording, Hamish is singing this himself. Recorded in Sandy Bell’s pub in Forrest Road. You may know it. It’s still a great folk music place.”

The two young men listened. Bruce glanced at Ben, and saw a strange expression on his face. He turned back to gaze out of the window as the song was played.

​

The pipie is dozie, the pipie is fey,

He winna come roon’ for his vino the day.

The sky ow’r Messina is unco an’ grey,

An’ a’ the bricht chaulmers are eerie.

​

Ben swallowed. It was a song suffused with sadness and he felt it, suddenly and unexpectedly, the sadness of what had happened – and was still happening.

Donald picked up the effect the song was having. “Those men were about your age, you know.”

“Yes,” said Ben.

“They went from their farms and glens in Scotland without complaint. They knew the nature of the battle they were caught up in, I believe.”

Bruce glanced at Ben again, and saw the tears in his eyes. He reached out and put a hand on his friend’s arm.

“I don’t know why …”

Bruce silenced him. “It’s all right, Ben.”

Donald waited for the song to finish, and then switched off the iPad.

“It’s very moving,” he said. “But there’s a lot of Scottish history that can reduce one to tears, you know.”

“I hate the thought that it’s still going on,” said Ben, wiping at his eyes. “Different battles, of course. Different places. But it’s still happening, isn’t it? There are still young guys …”

“Fighting old men’s battles?” said Donald. “Yes. Humanity doesn’t exactly learn quickly – if at all.”

“Why do pipe tunes have that effect?” Bruce asked. “When I hear ‘Mist Covered Mountains’, I … well, I choke up a bit. I can’t help it.”

“The particular pitch, I suppose,” said Donald. “The plaintive note. All music has an emotional register.” He paused. “Perhaps we should talk about that photograph you sent me. It was an old stone near Doune, you say?”

“Yes,” said Ben. “I’ve bought this old house, you see, and there’s a walled garden. The stone was there. It had been moved into a greenhouse. We left it there after taking the photograph.”

Donald shook his head. “Our treasure lies around us,” he muttered. “Unnoticed. Unprotected.”

“Nobody’s going to take it away,” said Bruce. “It weighs a ton. More, probably.”

“I’m glad to hear that,” said Donald. “Because that inscription, you know, may be of immense importance.” He paused, as if waiting for his assessment to sink in. Then he continued, “Immense.”

They waited.

“Let me tell you,” Donald continued. “But let’s sit down first.”

