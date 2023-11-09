Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 49: Deep Thrapple Speaks

He was punctual, as befitted a senior civil servant, thought Angus. As on the last occasion, he was largely concealed by the foliage of the rhododendron bushes, although Angus had a glimpse of the features – the intelligent eyes, the high cheekbones, the unmistakeable look of a public servant mandarin. He had been thinking of him as Deep Throat, the mysterious informant of the Watergate affair, although now he fancied that Deep Thrapple would be better, thrapple being the Scots for throat. Yes, Deep Thrapple was a very suitable name for this half-concealed confidant.

44 Scotland Street

The foliage spoke. “Good evening.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna took it upon herself to reply, with a buonasera. This was delivered with all the courtesy and style of a greeting delivered during some evening passeggiata.

“Thank you for coming,” said Deep Thrapple. “I was worried that you might have lost interest.”

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Al contrario,” said Sister Maria-Fiore. “We are very interested.”

“Yes,” said Angus. “We are.” He felt slightly irritated that the nun was being so forward here. This was his leak, he thought.

Deep Thrapple now addressed Sister Maria-Fiore. “You are Italian?” he asked.

That, thought Angus, must have been obvious, but senior civil servants were perhaps unduly cautious about drawing conclusions.

“I am indeed,” said the nun. “Although Scotland is now my adopted country.” She paused. “My father was a bureaucrat – as you are, I believe. He worked in the local administration. He did not report to Rome.”

“Then he would have known how frustrating it is,” said Deep Thrapple, a note of bitterness in his voice. “As an official, you see all sorts of things, and you can’t do anything about them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sister Maria-Fiore laughed. “That never worried my father. No, not in the slightest.”

Angus looked at her inquisitively. Surely Felipe Fiore would not have been that insouciant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An explanation followed. “He ignored Rome,” Sister Maria-Fiore continued. “My dear father said that they received memoranda from Rome virtually every day – memoranda and instructions – but they simply tossed them in the wastepaper basket. That gave them greater freedom, he said.”

Deep Thrapple drew in his breath. They heard it – a rustling sound in the leaves of the rhododendrons. Such a cavalier attitude, Angus thought, must be anathema to a senior civil servant in the Scottish Government.

But there was more to come. “And then they started to receive instructions from Brussels,” Sister Maria-Fiore continued. “All sorts of directives on any number of subjects. They didn’t even bother to read most of these. Sometimes they laughed. Sometimes they just shrugged. But they never paid any attention. That is how Italy is governed, you see. You can’t interfere with long-established traditions.”

Deep Thrapple now spoke. “I can’t say I approve of that sort of thing,” he said. “What is the point of having regulations if nobody is going to pay any attention to them?”

“But that’s exactly what my father said,” replied Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna.

There followed a brief silence. Then Deep Thrapple continued. “My department,” he said, “is the Department of Unpopular Policies. Our overall responsibility is to implement the policies that the government knows the people of Scotland will not like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus could contain himself no longer. “Then why do it?” he asked. “Why have policies like that in the first place?”

Deep Thrapple laughed. It was a thin, bureaucratic laugh. “Good question,” he said. “It is mainly because we understand the people of Scotland. If something is popular with the public, then it is by definition likely to be the wrong policy altogether. People want an easy life. They want to be left alone. They want to run their lives without assistance from those who know better. That is where unpopular policies come in – they make the point that you are not necessarily going to like the things that are good for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus reflected on this. There might be a modicum of truth somewhere in there, and yet …

“But I don’t want to go too deeply into matters of administrative policy,” Deep Thrapple went on. “I don’t object to the principle of unpopular policies – it’s just that I think these things should not be done in secret. The public has a right to know. That is why I am prepared to leak these matters.”

“You mentioned the plan to amalgamate Edinburgh and Glasgow,” said Angus. “Is that proceeding?”

“It is at a dangerously advanced stage,” came the reply. “I foresee considerable opposition.”

“So do I,” said Angus.

Cyril growled.

“But there are other things I should like to tell you about,” said Deep Thrapple. “For instance, there is a plan to spin out the construction of the Edinburgh tram system for a further forty-two years. You won’t have heard about that, will you? And then there is a report into the building of new ferries. This is not about those ferries they’ve been building for the last six years or so – it’s about another two that the public doesn’t even know about. They’re being built and designed by different people. But do you know that those ships have been built without a reverse gear? Did you know that?”

“So they won’t be able to go astern?”

“Precisely,” said the voice. “That will give rise to serious issues of navigation. And there are other design issues as well. The ships are roll-on, roll-off car ferries, and yet they have doors only at one end. That means all the cars will be facing the wrong way when the ship docks. The only way of getting off will be for the cars to be reversed. But what if the single door is facing out to sea? What then? The ship will have to turn round and approach the ferry dock backwards. But how do they do that, if they can’t go astern because they have no reverse gear?”

“Difficult,” said Angus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My view entirely,” said Deep Thrapple. “The engineers have been looking into it, to see if they can devise a solution, but all the instruction books for these ferries are in Gaelic, and that makes it difficult. It is all very delicate.”

Angus whistled with surprise. “My goodness,” he said. “It’s just as well that we have brave people like you, who are prepared to risk their pensions by telling the truth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a complete and sudden silence. Then, in a voice that was raised barely above a whisper, Deep Thrapple said, “Risk my pension? Who said anything about that?”

“Well,” said Angus, “I thought that if anybody found out …”

There was a sudden commotion in the rhododendron bushes as leaves parted and twigs cracked. Then silence. The man within had disappeared. Gone. The source had dried up.