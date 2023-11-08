Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 48: The Official Secrets Act

Angus repeated Antonia’s question. She always spoke to him in a rather peremptory tone, he had noted – as if he were a ten-year-old boy. Did she realise how she sounded? “What am I smiling at?”

44 Scotland Street

The schoolmistress again. “That is what I asked you.”

“I was thinking of John Stuart Mill,” answered Angus. That would teach her to condescend. How many people could give that riposte?

But Antonia did not see the relevance of Mill. “You might think of Rawls,” she said cuttingly. “Or Feinberg’s work on offence, perhaps.”

Angus bit his lip. He had not been intending to raise the matter, but her haughty attitude had irritated him. He happened to be on firm ground here – firmer than the ground she stood on, because he had once discussed the issue with David Sellar, who had been Lord Lyon, and who knew about these obscure matters. “This business with Coll,” he said. “Can you use the name of the whole island? Aren’t these things usually more specific?”

Antonia glowered at him. “I don’t see why not,” she said. “My forebears came from the island. They had been there for centuries. We have plenty of evidence of that.”

“That may be so,” said Angus, “but plenty of other people are in the same boat, so to speak. You couldn’t have everybody claiming to be this, that and the next thing of Coll, could you?”

Antonia gave a wave of her hand. “They had quite a bit of land,” she said. “They weren’t just anybody.”

“But I was told that the rules are quite clear,” Angus insisted. “You have to own a piece of land that has always had the name in question attached to it for some time. It has to be a farm or estate, or a house with at least five acres attached to it. David Sellar said that, when he was Lord Lyon. He specifically mentioned the five-acre requirement in the case of people who have acquired a new property and want to add a territorial designation to their name.”

Antonia gave another wave of the hand, more airily this time. “I wasn’t proposing to call myself Collie of Drummond Place.”

Angus thought: Cyril could.

He smiled. “Of course, there are plenty of people who fancy a Scottish title. There are firms that will sell you a square foot of some Highland glen. People think that makes them a Scottish laird ­or grandee – which it doesn’t.” He paused. “Why would people want to own a couple of square feet of Scotland? Romantic attachment?”

“Probably,” said Antonia. “Remember, Scotland is perhaps the most romantic country in Europe – or anywhere, for that matter. It always has been. Ossian, Walter Scott …”

“Shortbread,” said Angus. “Highland cattle. The skirl of the pipes. Mists. Mountains. These are powerful things.”

“One might become cynical,” said Antonia. “But I’m not sure where the harm is in perpetuating that vision of Scotland. After all, people need comfort, don’t they? We need to believe that somewhere there’s a place like the Scotland of our imagination. And I’m not sure there’s anything wrong with yearning for a lost Eden.”

Angus sighed. “Is there anything left of Eden? Anywhere?”

Antonia did not answer. She looked down at the floor. Angus looked up at the ceiling. Then he said, “Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna?”

Antonia gestured for him to follow her into the kitchen, where Sister Maria-Fiore was seated at a table, applying varnish to her nails. She greeted him warmly. “I’m almost ready,” she said.

Angus glanced at the bottle of nail varnish. Had she not taken a vow of simplicity, he wondered – or were these things selective?

Sister Maria-Fiore slipped the bottle of nail varnish into a pocket somewhere in the folds of her habit. Rising to her feet, she announced that it was time for them to set off for their meeting.

Angus said, “I’m worried about this.”

She stopped, and looked at him. “We have to be there. Pacta servanda sunt. We told him we’d be there.” She paused. “Are you frightened? Is that it?”

He hesitated. Cyril looked up at him, as if he had understood the implicit reproach.

“I’m not frightened,” he replied. “It’s just that I’m not sure where this is leading us. There are things just below the surface, I think. There are murky pools in public life, and I feel that we’re about to dip our toes into one of those.”

Antonia turned to Sister Maria-Fiore. “Angus has a point, Floral One. This is politics. This is a leak of government information. This is serious stuff.”

Sister Maria-Fiore considered this. “True,” she said at last. “This is not something to be entered into lightly. But we’re already involved, aren’t we? The leak has taken place. We’ve been given the information – or some of it. I imagine there will be more.”

“I think we should come clean,” said Angus. “I think we should meet this man as planned, and then we should explain that he has chosen the wrong people to whom to make his disclosures. Then we can withdraw.”

Sister Maria-Fiore looked to Antonia for guidance.

“That seems reasonable enough,” said Antonia. “Extricate yourselves, and no harm will be done. There is always a case for honesty.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna appeared to be torn. But then she shrugged her shoulders and said, “No, there is no harm in telling the truth. I agree. Let’s do that.”

She glanced at her watch. “We need to go.”

“Be careful,” said Antonia from the door behind them as they stepped out onto the pavement.

Angus laughed. “Let’s not be too melodramatic. This is the middle of Edinburgh.” He gestured towards the trees in the garden, a presence behind him. A line of poetry came to him, about woods, and whose they were … “It’s just short of nine thirty on a summer evening, and it’s still light. There’s no danger. The man we’re going to meet is a civil servant, after all; he’s probably keeping a minute of our meetings.”

His own words made him feel more confident, and yet, as they approached the entrance to the gardens, he felt a niggling feeling in the pit of his stomach; a touch of fear, perhaps. He had never broken the law deliberately, and yet here he was becoming involved in a breach of confidential information. There was something called the Official Secrets Act, and you could be sent to prison for being party to its breach. And the man who was passing this information on to them was very probably on the wrong side of that very Act. It did not matter whether you felt a moral right to bring particular facts to public attention – it did not matter that you were a principled whistle-blower, acting for the greater good – all that mattered for criminal purposes was that the information was covered by the Act and had been disclosed.

He stopped at the gate. It would be possible to turn round now and go home. But Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna was looking at him suspiciously – she knew weakness when she saw it – and so he sighed, and complied, following the unusual nun into the gardens where, in the depths of the rhododendrons, their informant lurked.