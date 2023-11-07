Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 47: Names on a Plate

After Angus finished telling Domenica about his visit to Bob in the Infirmary, he made his way to the flat in Drummond Place occupied by Antonia Collie and Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. It was almost nine o’clock in the evening, and he and Sister Maria-Fiore had agreed to meet their informant in the Drummond Place Gardens at nine thirty. Nothing had been said about the purpose of the assignation, although Angus assumed that it was to receive more disclosures. They had yet to decide what to do with the information they received, and he was tempted simply not to show up for the meeting. Sister Maria-Fiore, though, was keen for it to take place, and he had agreed to go for her sake.

44 Scotland Street

Now he stood, with Cyril on his lead beside him, outside the door of the Drummond Place flat. A small brass plate on the doorbell announced Collie/Fiori di Montagna – a wording that made him reflect on the fact that he did not know Sister Maria-Fiore’s real surname. Fiori di Montagna was, he thought, the equivalent of a Scottish territorial designation, of the sort that indicated the bearer’s association with a particular piece of land. There were many of these, some obscure, others laden with historical significance. Cameron of Lochiel was one example: that branch of the Cameron family had played a major part in the 1745 uprising against the Hanoverians, and still maintained a presence around Loch Eil in Argyll. Others may have lost that connection, except in a historical sense.

Antonia answered the door. She was dressed in casual slacks and a white Aran sweater, reading glasses perched on the end of her nose to suggest that she had been disturbed in the middle of her researches into the lives of the early Scottish saints.

“Maria-Fiore has been expecting you,” she said. “I gather you’re going to meet our secretive friend again.”

“That’s the general idea,” said Angus. “Although I must admit that I’m not sure what we’re going to do with what he proposes to tell us.”

Antonia laughed. She did not appear to take the whole matter seriously, thought Angus. It was all very well for her, living as she did in the world of those early Scottish saints, but he and Sister Maria-Fiore had to make decisions about what to do with the information that was very much about the here and now. They had come by information that was political dynamite – and they had received it illicitly. They knew that it was not intended for them, which somehow compounded the offence. It was as if they had chanced upon nuclear secrets left behind on an Edinburgh bus, and had no idea what to do with them.

Before he was admitted to the flat, Angus pointed to the brass plate. “I couldn’t help but notice the wording of your name plate,” he said.

Antonia glanced at it over the top of her spectacles. “Well?” she said. “It says what it needs to say. We share the flat.”

She gave him a defensive glance, and he was quick to reassure her that he was not disapproving in any way. “It’s just curiosity about the name,” he said quickly. “I mean, Sister Maria-Fiore’s name. Normally one would put a surname – as you have done with Collie. But what’s her surname? I realise that, as well as I know her, I have no idea what it is.”

Antonia stared at him. “Fiore,” she said.

Angus shook his head. “No, that’s her … well, I suppose it’s the religious equivalent of one of our Scottish territorial designations.”

Antonia smiled, as if explaining something very obvious to one who was missing something. “No, Fiore is her family name. Her father, I imagine, was Mr Fiore. In fact, I know he was. She showed me a picture of him in an Italian newspaper. He was Filippo Fiore, now that I come to think of it. Phil Flower, in English.” She laughed. “You get some odd-sounding effects once you start translating Italian surnames – and others too. I came across a reference to one Herr Bierhals the other day – which means beer-neck. Why would somebody be called that, I wonder? Or Schweinfest – which means pig festival. There are people who are actually called that, would you believe?”

“Oh, I can well believe it,” said Angus. He thought of Parsi names, which, like many names in other traditions, tended to be occupational.

“You will have come across names with wala as a suffix?”

Antonia thought for a moment. She had seen names like that, but could not recall exactly what they were.

“Mr Hotelwala,” Angus said, “would be in no doubt about the occupation of his ancestors. Nor would anybody called Mr Engineer. These are real names, you know. And Sodawaterwala is an actual Parsi name – as is Sodabottleopenerwala.”

“Most interesting,” said Antonia, dryly. “But, as I said, Maria-Fiore is really Maria-Fiore Fiore. Not that I’m suggesting that she should not be Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. She’s entitled to call herself that too.”

“There seem to be a lot of floral references in her name,” said Angus, adding, “Let a thousand flowers blossom, and all that.”

Antonia invited him in. “Actually, while we’re on the subject, I don’t have to be just plain Collie, you know. I could be Collie of Coll,” she said. “I don’t call myself that, as you know – but I believe I would be entitled to the name.”

Angus hesitated. He did not think that Antonia was entitled to call herself Collie of Coll. And that made him wonder whether he should say something. Harmless affectations were just that: harmless affectations. On the other hand, what was the point of having rules if people were just going to disobey them, and moreover, if those observing the breaches never said anything? Angus believed in tolerance – as far as it was compatible with the rights of others; he had read John Stuart Mill at sixteen and had never forgotten the message. Yet there was something to be said for zero tolerance, which had to be asserted in certain circumstances, such as protecting vulnerable staff from violence of one sort or another. How sobering to think that firefighters and nurses and others who looked after or served the public should be subjected to insult and assault. All of that arose, Angus thought, from excessive tolerance of small wrongs that could suddenly become much bigger. You might start off by calling yourself something you were not entitled to call yourself, and then end up robbing a bank. But that, he thought, is absurd, and it made him break into a smile – that Antonia noticed.

“Just what are you smiling at, Angus?” she asked.