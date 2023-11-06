Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 46: Xenoglossy

‘If you think foreign accent syndrome is strange,” Colin continued, “then xenoglossy is even odder. I happen to have a book on the subject – Unlearned Language. It’s by a psychiatrist at the University of Virginia.”

44 Scotland Street

“I enjoy the occasional offbeat book,” Angus admitted. “I have one that argues that Homer’s Odyssey doesn’t refer to a journey in Greece at all, but takes place in, of all places, the Baltic. The author was an Italian nuclear physicist who made it his life work to relocate the story of Odysseus to the north – basing the whole thing on the argument that northern European geography suits the epic much better than does the topography of Greece. Remember the Wandering Rocks so feared by Odysseus and his crew? Those are apparently to be found in one of the dangerous passages in the Lofoten Islands, of all places. And Ithaca is all wrong if you look at the current island of that name – it’s really the island of Lyø, off the Danish coast.”

“I’d not heard that before,” said Colin. “This book I mentioned looks at some rather puzzling cases of people who are claimed to have spoken a language they could never have learned. This isn’t just about accents – this is about actual languages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angus laughed. “Man wakes up from coma and discovers he can speak Mandarin? There are headlines like that every so often, aren’t there?”

“Unfortunately, yes,” said Colin. “The public appetite for sensation is––”

“Never satisfied? No, it isn’t, is it? This book, though … Does it seriously suggest that anybody can speak a language they’ve never consciously learned? Or, should I say, been exposed to, because I suppose we don’t consciously learn our native tongue.”

Colin explained. “The cases he deals with are ones where either the foreign language is spoken by somebody in a state of hypnosis-induced dissociation, or where another personality suddenly emerges, so to speak.”

He looked at Angus, who was rolling his eyes in disbelief.

“I’m rather inclined to agree with you,” Colin said. “Nobody has yet to demonstrate conclusively that these people could not have been exposed to the language in question. There’s no satisfactory proof.”

“Well, there you are, then,” said Angus. “Reason asserts itself. Triumph of the scientific method.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In one of the cases it looks at, the case of an Indian woman who laid claim to reincarnation, the personality asserting itself chose to speak in Bengali – not the home language of the family. Various Bengali speakers were wheeled out to confirm that she spoke the language – and, for the most part, they agreed that she did. Some had reservations, though. One said that she spoke an odd form of the language, and another said that she spoke it with the accent of one who had learned the language as an adult. It was also pointed out that although her parents denied that Sharada had ever been given any lessons in the language, she nonetheless lived in a city where there were quite a few Bengali speakers. Children can pick things up, of course, and that might explain the whole thing. Yet she did give details,” Colin continued, “of what she claimed was a previous life in another family, and investigations revealed that such a family could have existed.”

“Coincidence,” said Angus.

“Probably,” said Colin. “We have to be extremely cautious about this sort of claim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus remembered something. “Wasn’t there a Scottish case a few years back? A small boy in Glasgow claimed to have had a previous life in a family that lived on an island. He gave very detailed descriptions of the house in which he had lived. He said it was on an island where planes landed on the beach …”

Colin smiled. “Sounds like Barra.”

“Yes, so it seemed. And a Scottish television crew took them all to Barra to look for the place he described – and they seemed to find it. The house fitted the description – and the garden gate too. And the neighbour’s dog.”

“Children can be inventive.”

“Yes, they are. But it was an odd case – and people are always looking for proof of reincarnation. They seize upon such things.”

For a few moments, they were both silent. Then Angus remarked, “I remain sceptical about this sort of thing. I don’t think one should believe anything unless one is capable of finding grounds to believe it. Evidence is what is needed for any belief. Evidence. Old-fashioned, rigorous evidence.”

“I agree,” said Colin. “Wishful thinking is a great distorter of reality.”

“But not optimism?”

Colin was cautious. “That’s different. You can be optimistic and yet still require evidence for your beliefs. Optimism doesn’t involve any manifest untruths. An optimist hopes that something will prove to be the case; he doesn’t say it is the case if he has no evidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as he sat in their kitchen with Domenica, Angus thought about Bob and his peculiar complaint. Would it matter if he continued to speak with a Swedish accent? It might surprise people who knew that he was not at all Swedish, but apart from that, it would have no real consequences one way or the other. If to sound Swedish was the only lasting effect of a bad bang to the head, then that was no cause for dismay. There were worse things than that, after all – and, in general, people rather admired the Swedes. A Swedish accent, indeed, might incline others to listen to what one had to say, and to endow one with a certain stylishness. A Scottish accent, of course, inspired confidence – or so Angus had been told. Bank managers or financial advisers who spoke with a Scottish accent were considered, it was said, to be more trustworthy than those who did not.

Angus thought of Bob. A pronounced Swedish accent would get you nowhere in Canonmills or Leith. He hoped that the phenomenon was a passing one, and that Bob would recover. Did people sound Swedish for the rest of their lives? Swedes did, of course, but that was another matter altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad