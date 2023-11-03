Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 45: An Interesting Syndrome

That evening, Angus told Domenica about Bob’s accident. He had accompanied Big Lou to the infirmary after she had received the call from a nurse to tell her that her husband had been admitted. Big Lou had asked him to go with her for company, and he had readily agreed. “You say they’re going to discharge him tomorrow,” said Angus. “That means Bob’s fine, Lou. You needn’t worry. They would be keeping him in if it were serious. And remember: he’s as strong as an ox.”

44 Scotland Street

They had visited Bob in the ward, and were at his bedside when one of the doctors arrived. This doctor drew them aside and assured them that there appeared to be no fracture of the skull, and that although they liked to watch people who had been concussed, it looked as if Bob was largely unharmed.

“Largely?” asked Angus.

“Well,” said the doctor, “largely means not entirely.” She paused. “There is one rather odd thing. Perhaps we’d better go off and discuss it in the office.”

Now, having returned from the infirmary, Angus told Domenica about the curious issue that the doctor had raised with them.

“I must say I had noticed the same thing myself,” Angus said.

“What thing?” asked Domenica.

“He sounds odd,” said Angus. “I noticed it the moment we arrived in the ward. There he was, sitting on the edge of the bed, talking nineteen to the dozen with one of the other patients. And then, when Big Lou and I arrived, he started a long explanation about how he had fallen off the end of one of those running machines you find in gyms.”

“You say he sounded odd?” asked Domenica.

“Yes,” Angus replied. “He did not sound himself at all. He sounded … Swedish.”

Domenica frowned. “Shades of Bruce? Didn’t he undergo some sort of metamorphosis after he was struck by lightning?” She paused. She was one of those who was sceptical about Bruce’s apparent change – even if genuine, it would not last, she thought. Lightning, after all, was an extremely transient phenomenon. And how could something as deeply engrained as character be changed by a mere charge of electricity?

Angus took a different view. He remembered a conversation he had had with his neurologist friend, Colin Mumford, in the Scottish Arts Club. Colin had spoken of personality changes that could result from an injury to the brain. “Don’t imagine,” Colin had said, “that behaviour is independent of what’s happening ­– physically – to the brain or, indeed, the body. You might have heard of Phineas Gage.”

“Phineas Gage?”

Colin explained that Gage was an American railway worker who’d had a metal bolt go through his head, but who had, miraculously, survived. His personality, though, was completely different after the accident. His case became very well-known and made people think about how behaviour may be physically determined.

Angus sighed. “We’re physical creatures. We like to think mind and body are quite distinct, but they aren’t, are they?”

Colin smiled. “No. And it doesn’t need an iron bolt through the skull to change us. All sorts of conditions can have an effect on how people behave – and speak.”

“How they speak?”

“Yes,” said Colin. “Listen to the speech of somebody who’s had too much to drink. The words are slurred. They may not make much sense. And there are other ways, too, in which speech may be affected. There’s something called foreign accent syndrome. That’s pretty odd. There are about sixty recorded cases, which makes it very rare, but it’s there – in the neurological literature.”

“What happens?” Angus asked.

“For one reason or another – a lesion, perhaps, or a blow to the head – people suddenly start talking with a foreign accent. So they speak with a standard Scottish accent and then suddenly they open their mouth and they sound German or Dutch. They really do. It’s very strange, but there are these cases in which it seems to happen.”

“Peculiar,” said Angus.

“Very,” agreed Colin. “What appears to be happening is that there is some interference in the person’s sense of the prosody of language. Every language has an inbuilt music to it – and that becomes deeply embedded somewhere in the brain of the speaker.

“Then something comes along to change that, and everything sounds different. That’s a possible explanation. Or, more prosaically, perhaps, what happens is that people feel a subconscious desire to imitate, and that leads to the adoption of a foreign accent.

“You may have heard of people going to live abroad who eventually start speaking their native language with the accent of those amongst whom they’ve gone to live. It might be an imitative strategy connected with our desire to merge into our surroundings – to be taken for one of the group. After all, who amongst us doesn’t want to do that?”

Angus looked thoughtful. “We don’t want to appear different?”

“No, we don’t – by and large. We look for protective colouring.”

“Because?”

“Because at heart we want to be accepted by those around us. We can’t bear too much difference – perhaps for sociobiological reasons. In earlier societies we needed to recognise members of the group, because everybody else was a threat.” Colin paused. “And some people are still a bit like that.”

Angus sighed. “I suppose they are.”

“And then, while we’re thinking of language, there’s xenoglossy.”

“Another strange syndrome?’

“Technically not a syndrome, but an odd phenomenon. I don’t think there’s much to it, but some people seize upon it as evidence of what they want to believe in. There are people, you see, who believe in things because they provide evidence for something else they’d like to believe in.”

“I see,” said Angus, and, as he said this, he wondered whether he sounded at all different from normal. He decided he did not.