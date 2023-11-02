Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 44: Are You Swedish?

Eddie, having arranged to meet Bob in the Craiglockhart gym for their second intensive workout session, was already there when Bob arrived. Bob found him seated on one of the exercise bicycles, straining under the maximum setting, grunting with the effort. On seeing Bob, Eddie dismounted from the cycle to greet his client.

44 Scotland Street

“I’ve worked out your programme, Bob,” Eddie said as he wiped his brow. “Are you ready?”

Bob nodded. “I can’t wait,” he said. “Roll it on.”

“And the carbs?” asked Eddie, throwing a glance at Bob’s stomach, which protruded beyond the band of his exercise pants.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Down to sixty-five grams,” said Bob. “That’s the average. I’ve found a substitute pasta that has zero carbs per hundred grams – and only thirteen calories.”

“I know that stuff,” Eddie said. “It’s made of konjac root, isn’t it? Also, it has no taste, and has an offensive smell before you wash it.”

“That’s it,” said Bob. “I’m persisting.”

“That’s the only way,” said Eddie. “You’ll achieve keto before you know it.”

“I’m on the way,” said Bob. “I’m going to do this, Eddie – I really am.”

Eddie reached out and patted Bob’s shoulder in a friendly manner. “I’m sure you will, Bob,” he said. “And remember: I’m here to help you. If ever you feel tempted by carbs – any time, and I mean 24/7 – then all you have to do is call me. I’m your low-carb brother.”

Bob smiled. “You’re very kind, Eddie.”

“I do my best,” said Eddie. “And with a bit of effort on your part, you’ll make it. We’ll see a new Bob shortly, I believe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob grinned. He liked Eddie. The personal trainer was enthusiastic, and not ashamed to display his enthusiasm. There was far too much defeatism abroad, and it was refreshing to encounter this brisk optimism. It was a great pity, he thought, that so many people who embarked on a diet had nobody like Eddie to motivate them.

Eddie suggested a gentle start. “I know that you’re keen to get onto the weights,” he said, “but it’s important to warm up first. And there’s nothing better for that than the running track. A couple of notional miles on that should set you up nicely for a bit of heavy lifting afterwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They crossed the floor of the gym to the line of machines positioned before the large windows looking out onto a small lochan and the lower slopes of Craiglockhart Hill. A small flock of geese had alighted on the edge of the lochan, and was investigating such scraps of food as could be found and in the reeds.

“It’s a great gym for birdwatching,” said Eddie.

“So I see,” said Bob.

Eddie pointed to one of the machines and invited Bob to step up onto the belt. He took the machine next door, and soon busied himself with adjusting settings. Bob chose a programme accordingly, and together they set off at a brisk walk. After a couple of minutes, the walk became a trot, and then a full-blooded run. Bob was considerably heavier than Eddie, and far less fit, with the result that although Eddie’s breathing could barely be heard, his own panting was embarrassingly obvious.

After five minutes, Bob felt that he would need to call a halt. Reaching forward to set the machine to Train Down, he inadvertently increased the speed of the revolving belt beneath his feet. The increase was by a good ten miles per hour, and was enough to carry him backwards and then off the belt altogether. He gave a cry, and Eddie immediately pressed the emergency stop on his own machine. But it was too late for him to prevent Bob’s ignominious toppling.

Down went Fat Bob, like a felled tree. And as he fell, his head came into contact with the floor, with an alarming cracking sound. Thus did Humpty Dumpty meet his end, and although Bob was not so fragile as to shatter as Humpty did, a consequence of this blow to the head was still a loss of consciousness.

Eddie was by his side, and was soon joined by two members of the gym staff, one of whom was already calling an ambulance on his phone. By happy coincidence, an ambulance was making its way down Colinton Road on its way back to the Royal Infirmary, and the crew of this vehicle were soon on the scene. Bob was still unconscious when they arrived with their stretcher, and he was still in that state when he arrived at the Accident and Emergency department. There, while being wheeled on a trolley to the X-ray department, he awoke, and looked about himself with the puzzlement that might be expected of one whose last conscious memory had been of Craiglockhart Gym, but who now found himself in the Royal Infirmary, staring into the face of a concerned nurse and a hospital porter.

“Don’t try to sit up,” said the nurse, pressing Bob back onto the trolley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know what happened,” said Bob. “Did I have an accident?”

The porter answered. “Bumped your heid, it seems,” he said. “There’s a big swelling. Nasty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob reached up to feel the back of his head. “You’re right,” he said. “Very nasty. I was on one of those running machines.”

The porter nodded. They were nearing the X-ray department now, and he was preparing to push Bob down a corridor that led off to the right.

“You Swedish?” the porter asked.

Bob looked puzzled. “No.”

“You sound it,” said the porter.

Bob frowned. It was difficult enough to make sense of what was happening without strange comments like this.

“John’s right,” said the nurse.

“Well, I’m not,” said Bob. “I’m actually from Canonmills, as it happens. And Leith before that.”

The porter and nurse exchanged glances.

“Of Swedish extraction, perhaps?” suggested the nurse brightly.

“I’m not Swedish,” Bob insisted. “I already told you – I’m Scottish. I’ve never been to Sweden in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sorry,” said the porter. “I don’t want to upset you – it’s just that you sound very Swedish to me.”

Bob closed his eyes. He had a headache, although it was not much more than a dull throb. He felt tired, though, and the last thing he wanted to do was to discuss with these people whether or not he was Swedish. Of course he was not Swedish, and it was bizarre that they should think that of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He opened his eyes. “I’m definitely not Swedish,” he said. “I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with being Swedish – it’s just that I’m not Swedish at all. Sorry to disappoint you.”

The nurse laughed. “We’ll take your word for it,” she said. “But there you go again. You’re sound exactly like a Swedish friend I play tennis with. You’re speaking just like him.”

“I told you that you sounded Swedish,” said the porter. “I wasn’t imagining it.”

They had reached the Radiology department, where a radiographer helped Bob off the trolley and invited him to stand in front of a large X-ray machine. She asked Bob how he was feeling and whether he could stand unaided, and he replied that he was quite capable.

She looked at him. “Are you Swedish, by any chance?” she asked.