Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 43: Galactica Apologises

Quite unexpectedly, but with a perfect sense of what the exigencies of the situation required, Galactica diverted attention from Tofu and brought it back to herself.

44 Scotland Street

“I’m afraid it probably was my fault, Miss Campbell,” she said. “I was staring at Olive, but only in admiration.”

There were contrasting reactions to this. Olive was incredulous, struck by the unlikelihood of the claim: she, at least, would not be fooled. Miss Campbell, though, eager to defuse the conflict, after taking a few moments to gather her thoughts praised Galactica’s mature reaction ­– a response of the sort she wished more people would adopt when confronted with their misdeeds. “It’s called accepting responsibility, children,” she announced. “If you have done something wrong, then it is always far better to admit to it and apologise – just as Galactica has done.” She paused. “So well done, Galactica, although I take it that you will say sorry to Olive. I don’t expect you to say sorry for everything – just for being perhaps a touch insensitive as to how other people might interpret your staring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galactica was reason itself. “Of course, Miss Campbell – of course I’ll say sorry to Olive.” She turned to face Olive, once again fixing her with a powerful stare. Olive winced.

“I’m so sorry, Olive,” said Galactica. She paused as the icing was added to the unctuous cake. Then, she continued, “I didn’t know you were so nervous. I’m very sorry. I won’t look at you again – ever. I’ll close my eyes when you’re around.”

Miss Campbell laughed nervously. “No, I don’t think you quite mean that, Galactica. A simple sorry will be quite enough.”

Galactica nodded. “I’m very sorry, Olive.”

She turned to Miss Campbell. “Was that right, Miss Campbell?”

Miss Campbell was quite satisfied. “Yes, that’s quite all right, Galactica. And Olive, I think you should say to Galactica that you’re sorry too. And you should perhaps apologise to Tofu for calling him a psychopath. And for saying that he smells.”

Olive bit her lip. At least with Tofu she was on unassailable ground. “But Tofu is a psychopath,” she said. “My mummy is a psychiatrist. She knows all about psychopaths, and she says Tofu is definitely one. You ask her – she’ll tell you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Campbell gave Olive a severe look. “You are not to say such things, Olive.”

“Yes,” said Tofu. “You should look out, Olive. You can’t go around calling people psychopaths. ’Specially me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galactica continued to stare at Olive. “You should try to be more mature, Olive,” said Galactica. “It’s not hard, you know, but I’m at hand to help you.”

Olive was by now flushed red with anger and frustration. Seeing this, Miss Campbell put an arm round her shoulder and whispered to her, “It’ll all blow over, Olive, dear. Sometimes we feel a little bit angry because things don’t work out as we want them to. The important thing is not to let oneself be upset.”

Galactica smiled indulgently. “A storm in a teacup,” she said. Then, turning to Olive, she said, with a condescending smile, “That expression means that it doesn’t really matter, Olive.”

Olive swallowed hard as she struggled with the turn that events had taken. Pansy was by her side now, and led her gently back to their desk, as might the defeated remnants of an army skulk back to their quarters.

“Well, that’s that,” Galactica announced to Socrates Dunbar and Moss, both of whom were now looking at her with unconcealed admiration. Her subtle techniques might be beyond them, but the two boys understood a victory when they saw one, and they were delighted that Olive, who had for so long exercised her authority with impunity, had been publicly reduced. There was no doubt in the minds of both of them as to where their loyalty should now lie: if Galactica needed lieutenants, then that is what they would be from now on.

Socrates Dunbar glanced across the classroom, to where Olive and Pansy now sat in a state of shock.

“Olive’s toast,” Socrates whispered.

“Big time,” agreed Moss.

“And Pansy too,” added Socrates.

“She’s history,” said Moss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the morning break, Bertie and Ranald Braveheart Macpherson did their best to be unobtrusive, but they were soon located by Galactica, who skipped across the playground to engage them in conversation.

“I haven’t had the chance to thank you properly for your party, Ranald,” she said. “I really enjoyed myself. I didn’t mind your crying, you know – I always say: if you can’t cry at your own party, then where can you cry?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranald glanced at Galactica, and then looked away. He did not say anything.

“Ranald doesn’t normally cry,” Bertie said, defending his friend.

“Oh, I’m sure he doesn’t,” said Galactica. “And anyway, I’m not one of those people who say that boys shouldn’t cry. I think they should be allowed to cry if they like. Boys can be really weak, you know – and if they’re weak, like poor, sweet Ranald, then they should be allowed to cry – if it makes them feel better.”

Bertie bit his lip. He wanted Galactica to go away, but he did not know how to suggest that without offending her. And something deep within him told him that Galactica was not one who anybody should offend lightly.

Galactica now changed the subject. “I’m planning a party to celebrate our engagement, Bertie,” she said. “I thought I should tell you the date so that you can pencil it in, in your diary.”

Bertie held his breath.

“Nothing too big,” Galactica went on. “Just a few close friends. Have you got many close friends, Bertie?”

Bertie struggled to speak, but no words came.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oh, I know that you and Ranald are very good friends,” Galactica went on. “I suppose you’ll want him as your best man when we eventually get married – when we’re twenty.” She paused, and gave Ranald a look of appraisal. “I want you to know that I have no objection to Ranald. He’ll be better than Tofu, certainly. But do you know anybody else?”

Bertie was at a loss for words. Eventually he managed, “Not really, Galactica, but I think—”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galactica raised a finger to her lips in a gesture of silence. “I thought next Saturday would be a good time, Bertie. We can have the party at my house in Ann Street. I’ll get some chocolate ice cream.”

Bertie managed to utter a few words. “I never said I wanted to be engaged, Galactica. I never said I would. Honestly. You can ask Ranald if you don’t believe me.”

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson nodded. “Bertie never said yes, Galactica.”

Galactica spun round to face Ranald. “You keep out of this, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson. This is private business between me and Bertie.”

Galactica turned back to Bertie. “All right, Bertie. That’s all arranged then. Three o’clock on Saturday.”

And with that she left them, and sauntered over to speak to Socrates Dunbar, who had been watching this encounter from a distance, smirking.

“What are we going to do, Bertie?” wailed Ranald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bertie thought for a moment. His answer, when he gave it, was not a spur of the moment decision, but was the result of a long process of reflection over several years. Glasgow. He would say goodbye to Edinburgh and go to Glasgow – for good. This sort of thing rarely, if ever, happened in Glasgow – he was sure of it. There were no people like Galactica in Glasgow, in that shining city on its hill, in that dear green place.

“We’re going to Glasgow, Ranald,” Bertie announced. “Soon.”