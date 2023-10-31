Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 42: Galactica Makes Her Move

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson’s birthday party would not be readily forgotten by any of those who attended it. For Ranald himself, it had been a bleak experience, doomed by its guest list to be an occasion of discord and dispute and, in its tense and thrawn closing stages, tears. Ranald had certainly cried for a full ten minutes towards the end, when a game of musical chairs had collapsed into a rugby scrum every bit as robustly physical as anything ever witnessed at Murrayfield Stadium. That had been the last straw for Ranald, whose tears had then proved contagious in much the same way as a yawn tends to be. Shortly thereafter, Moss had followed Ranald’s example, shedding copious tears as he struggled to deal with the muttered threats of Socrates Dunbar. Pelion was piled upon Ossa when Pansy, unable to accept the humiliation of her patron, Olive, had joined in the sobbing. A few minutes later, the party began to break up, and the guests were removed in parental embrace, leaving Ranald to ask himself how everything could have gone so terribly wrong. It was all because of the guest list, he decided, and that, fairly and squarely, was the responsibility of his mother. If only she had not invited Galactica, then the party might not have been such a disaster. But mothers always had ideas of their own, he reflected, and one could no more influence them than one could dictate the weather.

44 Scotland Street

Ranald was worried that his party would become the subject of a post-mortem at school the following Monday, but no mention was made of it beyond an enquiry by Socrates Dunbar as to when Ranald might entertain again, as he, Socrates, had so enjoyed himself at his house. Ranald had given a non-committal answer, but had privately reminded himself of the various provocations that Socrates had offered to the other guests. If he were to hold another party, he told himself, Socrates would definitely not be invited, and nor would Moss, Tofu, Olive, Pansy or Galactica – which left only a small handful of possible guests, including Bertie, who would, of course, always be welcome.

It was an hour into the school day when Bertie became aware that tension was developing in the classroom. He had been engaged in a colouring-in exercise when he happened to look up to see Galactica staring across the room to the table at which Olive and Pansy were seated. This would not have been of any particular interest had it not been for the fact that Olive was herself staring back at Galactica, her eyes narrowed in response to the unflinching look directed towards her.

Bertie nudged Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, who was sitting beside him. “See that, Ranald,” he said. “Galactica’s staring at Olive.”

Ranald looked in Olive’s direction. “I don’t think Galactica likes her,” he said.

Bertie had to agree. “Why do people hate other people, Ranald?” he asked.

Ranald shrugged. “Sometimes they hate their faces,” he said. “But I think there are lots of other bits they can hate.”

Bertie sighed. “It’s not very kind to hate other people, Ranald. And it doesn’t make things better. Professor Freud says that you only hate other people if you’re not very confident.”

In spite of being only seven, Bertie had read Freud (and not just the Ladybird editions).

Ranald looked puzzled. “Who’s Professor Freud, Bertie?’

“He’s a man who lived a long time ago, Ranald,” Bertie replied. “You can read him, maybe, when you learn how to read a bit better.”

They became aware that something was happening on the other side of the room. At Olive’s desk, Pansy was clearly becoming agitated, gripping her friend’s arm to attract her attention. But Olive was not to be distracted; she was determined to outstare Galactica, even if she was finding it increasingly difficult. And now, perhaps disturbed by Pansy’s anxious intervention, she was on the point of blinking – which she did, her eyes lowered in submission to the greater intensity of her rival’s stare.

For her part, Galactica raised her head in triumph, a smile spreading across her face. Olive, by contrast, humiliated in the eyes of those who had witnessed the encounter, pretended to busy herself with the class reading book, Janet and John Deconstructed. For a few moments, she withered under Galactica’s display of triumph before, goaded beyond human endurance, she acted. Brushing aside Pansy’s restraining hand, she rose to her feet and strode across the classroom to stand immediately behind Galactica’s chair. There, with a sudden, deft movement, she pulled the chair from under its occupant, sending Galactica sprawling on the floor.

Those in the immediate vicinity drew in their breath sharply. Pansy, witnessing this blatant attack by her friend, gasped, and put her hand to her mouth in alarm. Galactica herself was unhurt, and soon picked herself up and resumed her seat, barely glancing at Olive as she did so.

The teacher, Miss Campbell, had been looking at the blackboard, and had not seen what happened. When she turned round, she saw Pansy approaching her desk, seemingly eager to make a report.

“Galactica was staring at Olive, Miss Campbell,” she said, her voice filled with righteous indignation. “I saw her. She was staring at her for ages. Olive didn’t start it.”

Miss Campbell made her way to the scene of the crime. Helping Galactica to her feet, she addressed the two girls. “What exactly is happening here, girls?” she asked.

Galactica was quick to seize the initiative. “Olive made me fall out of my chair,” she replied.

“I didn’t,” said Olive. “Her chair fell over – and now she’s blaming me, Miss Campbell. It’s not fair.”

Tofu, who was seated nearby, saw a chance to settle a score with Olive. “That’s not true, Miss Campbell. I saw what happened. I was right here. I saw it.”

Miss Campbell turned to Tofu. Of all the children in the class, he would be the most unreliable witness, she thought. But she could hardly ignore him.

“Tofu’s a liar,” protested Olive. “Everybody knows he’s a psychopath, Miss Campbell. He’s the biggest liar in the school – maybe the whole of Edinburgh, I think. And he smells. Everybody knows that as well. He really smells.”

“You smell,” hissed Tofu.

“Please!” exhorted Miss Campbell. “Olive, you’re not to say things like that.”

“Even if it’s true, Miss Campbell?”

“Even if it’s true,” said Miss Campbell, and then quickly corrected herself. “Not that it is true, of course. Tofu doesn’t smell.”

The teacher sighed. This was a middle-class school. These children, she said to herself, were middle class, for heaven’s sake. What was the point of having a middle class if its offspring were going to behave like this? She thought of Lord of the Flies, which she had only recently read for the first time. It should be the first item on the reading list at teaching college, she thought – item number one – underlined, a sine qua non of any teacher’s understanding.