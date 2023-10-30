Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 41: The Past, Smugness, Conscience

The Chairman of the Association of Scottish Nudists surveyed the bacon roll on the plate before him.“Very nice,” he said to the Secretary of the Association, seated opposite him. “That woman makes very good bacon rolls, I’d be inclined to say.”

44 Scotland Street

He spoke in the accents of Morningside, I’d becoming Aid; and the Secretary’s reply being delivered in similar tones, with mine becoming main.

The Secretary looked at his own bacon roll, and then, discreetly, at the Chairman’s. It was not the first time that the Chairman had taken the more appetising of the two rolls for himself. Now he said, “My roll doesn’t have quite as much bacon as yours does – not that I’m complaining, I’d hasten to point out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barb in this comment went unnoticed. “Bacon rolls are rarely equal,” the Chairman said. “Not that I’d noticed that, in this particular case.”

They each addressed their roll, taking a few bites in silence before the first sips of coffee were taken and the conversation resumed.

“Well,” said the Chairman, dabbing at his lips with a paper napkin, “just when we thought we’d achieved a certain stability, this happens.”

The Secretary inclined his head. “I’m afraid it’s very much a requirement these days. It’s called good governance. We all have to comply.”

“Oh, I know that,” said the Chairman. “It’s just that you’d think they’d make a distinction between public and private. We’re a completely private association, and how we run our affairs should be our business, you’d think.”

The Secretary sighed. “That’s not the world we live in, Chairman. The boundaries between private and public are being broken down by the new” — he searched for a suitable phrase — “by the new intrusiveness.” He paused. “What you say in your own house is no longer your business, you know.”

“So I hear,” said the Chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the result is that people are afraid to express views on anything vaguely controversial – in case they’re reported.”

“So much for freedom of speech,” sighed the Chairman. “But let’s not dwell on such general matters. What we have to decide is how to respond to the members’ demands for a governance review.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chairman frowned. “Demands from the Glasgow members,” he muttered.

“Be that as it may,” said the Secretary. “We shall still need to respond.” He paused as he consulted a letter he had extracted from his pocket. “I see that they want us to establish an ethical investments review committee, to look at the association’s endowment. They’re even suggesting themselves as members.”

“They would,” said the Chairman.

“They want us to divest ourselves of any investments in companies that make clothes,’ said the Secretary.

The Chairman considered this. “I suppose one can see the point of that,” he said. “Do we have any investments of that nature?”

The Secretary looked thoughtful. “I think we may. We have one or two high street names in our portfolio. I suspect that’s what they have in mind.”

The Chairman was concerned. “The problem is that wherever you turn for alternative investments, somebody somewhere or other will come up with an objection to what you propose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Secretary looked up at the ceiling. “Frankly,” he said, “I am somewhat bemused. It seems to me that we are in danger of destroying the basic confidence any society requires in order to function – destroying it by injecting excessive moral scruple.”

The Chairman considered this. “Oh, I don’t know,” he said. “I think that people are just opening their eyes to things that they previously ignored. We’re asking more questions, I agree – but perhaps we should have asked those questions a long time ago. We were too comfortable – too smug.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Secretary stared at him. He was not smug, and if the Glasgow members who were raising these issues were suggesting that, then he felt they had no right to do so.

“I suppose I can see what people mean,” the Chairman went on. “There are those who say that all money in the current system is tainted by exploitation, past or present – certainly by the wrongs of the past. What is the basis of such prosperity as we currently enjoy? Our imperial past? Probably. We did very well out of other people’s natural resources, didn’t we? Perhaps it’s payback time now.”

The Secretary sniffed. “My people didn’t do well. We were tenant farmers in Ayrshire – in a very small way. My maternal grandfather went to school in parish boots. His father was a collier.” He paused. “I’m not sure that we can unravel things. Perhaps we have to concentrate on behaving well now, and not pay so much attention to how things were in the past.”

“Except that the ill-gotten gains of the past are still under our noses,” said the Chairman. “Or so some people believe – I’m not necessarily saying that myself. But others are.”

“Should we empty our museums?” asked the Secretary. “Is that what you’re saying?”

The Chairman looked at his hands. Were they dirty, he wondered, simply because they were the hands of one who lived in a society where, in the past, many hands were dirty?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t empty them,” he said. “But I would thin them out. I’d give back the big things – the things that mean a great deal to the people we took them from. There’s a certain justice in that, I’d have thought.”

The Secretary took a sip of his coffee. “Museums are one thing – stock exchanges are another. I find it difficult to identify investments that are completely guilt-free – much as I’d like to be able to do so.” He took another sip of coffee. Coffee beans, he thought: how clean are they? But then he had an idea. “Actually, I can think of something. There’s a new company out in Motherwell that’s making outdoor heaters. I can see that appealing to the members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s a brilliant idea,” said the Chairman. “They’ll be a great boon to mankind in general.”

“And in particular to us,” said the Secretary. “They make a great difference.”

“And there’s a firm making a new form of midge repellent,” said the Chairman. “That’s a natural for us.”

The Secretary looked more cheerful. “These problems often go away once one starts to think about them.”

The Chairman sat back. “The important thing is to be transparent,” he said. “If you are transparent in your conduct of the affairs of anything, then you’ll have nothing to reproach yourself over.”

The Secretary agreed. “And it’s very important that bodies like ours should behave with the utmost integrity. We are, after all, the Association of Scottish Nudists. People still expect Scottish nudists to behave with integrity. We are not just any old nudists – we are Scottish nudists, and that counts for something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chairman nodded. He wished that certain Scottish bankers had thought that way in the past – the recent past – but they had not. It was quite wrong, he felt, that such thinking should be left to organisations like the Association of Scottish Nudists, but there we are: the world is often not quite as one would wish it to be – nor were the barricades always in the right place.