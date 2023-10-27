Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 40: The Association of Scottish Nudists

Matthew sipped at his coffee. He had listened to what Angus had to say, but it was too late, he thought, for him to go back on his offer to invest in the Pictish Experience Centre. And it was all very well, he thought, for Big Lou to suggest that he should not help his friends in their new venture, but had she forgotten that she herself had benefited in the past from his financial help? He had acquired an interest in her café, not to make money, but because he had wanted to help her in her business. Had he been more cautious he would not have done so, and she may have been obliged to close her doors. So now that he was proposing to do a similar thing for Ben and Catriona, he did not think that she should raise objections based on financial prudence. And what was money for, anyway? If everybody hoarded what they had, then the economy would seize up, and that, surely, would be in nobody’s interest. Matthew was lucky, and was conscious of his good fortune. He had been given money by his businessman father, and was grateful for that. He was of a generous disposition, though, and he always liked to share what he had. It was a sign of moral failure, he had decided, to die with more money than you needed.

44 Scotland Street

He looked at Angus. “I don’t mind giving money away,” he said, adding, “I really don’t.”

Angus smiled. He had witnessed – and appreciated – Matthew’s generosity. “Fair enough, but you don’t want to give it all away, do you? Not everything. You have to be careful – that’s all I’m saying.”

“But I’m not giving it all away,” said Matthew. “I’m going to put in one hundred thousand pounds, and that’s it.” He lowered his voice. “I’ve got more than that, you know.”

“This isn’t small change,” Angus said. “Most people don’t have anything like that much.”

“That may be so,” Matthew conceded. “And I know that I’m really lucky to have the money I’ve got. But I don’t want to still have it when I eventually die.”

Angus looked thoughtful. “You think it’s a good thing to have nothing left when you go?”

Matthew nodded. “I do.” There was a qualification, though. “Provided that you don’t squander it. I’m not advocating waste – or self-indulgence.”

Angus grinned. “Like that famous footballer who said that that he had spent most of his money on drink, women, and fast cars – and then added that the rest he had just squandered?”

Matthew appreciated the joke. “Yes, like him.”

“Or like Father John Maitland Moir?”

Matthew was not sure that he knew who this was.

“He was an Orthodox priest here in Edinburgh,” Angus explained. “I met him towards the end of his life. He was a kenspeckle character around the town.”

Matthew liked the word kenspeckle, Scots for ‘well-known’. “Kenspeckle,” he mused.

“He was a great man,” Angus went on. “He was very eccentric. You used to see him riding his large tricycle in his black cassock. He used to be an Episcopalian priest, but he developed an interest in orthodoxy. He was proud of the fact that the liturgy of the Scottish Episcopalian Church contained an epiclesis.”

Matthew was lost. “I have no idea what that is,” he said.

“It’s an invocation of the Holy Spirit,” explained Angus. “Anyway, he decided to become Orthodox. He went to Mount Athos and was admitted to the Greek Orthodox Church.”

“Is that the place where—”

Angus interrupted him. “Where monks are lowered down in baskets; where there are no women; where everybody has a beard … Yes. But he didn’t stay there long. He came back to Edinburgh and ran a chaplaincy for Orthodox students. This is was where he was from. He had inherited a fortune, but over the years he gave everything away – everything. He ate only once a day. He fed homeless people – he offered his couch to tramps who needed a bed for the night. He helped anybody who pitched up at his door. And at the end, he had given away every penny – every single penny – and he was looked after by those nuns who had that convent near the King’s Theatre – the Little Sisters of the Poor.”

For a short while, Matthew was silent. Any account of a good life always moved him. He wanted to be good – he most fervently wanted to be good, but he felt that it would never be given to him, to be that which he desired to be. Now he said, in a voice tinged with disappointment, “I don’t think I could do that. I don’t think I could give everything away.”

“Nor should you,” said Angus quickly. “You are a husband and a father of three. You have to provide.”

“I know that,” said Matthew. “But that doesn’t stop me from thinking my life is always going to be … dull and respectable.”

Angus shook an admonishing finger. “There is nothing wrong with your life, Matthew. Nothing.”

He was about to say something more, but he was distracted by the arrival of two men in dark suits, who had come into the café and sat down at a table in the far corner.

“Those two,” Angus said. “They’re somehow familiar.”

Matthew glanced in the direction of the newcomers, now sunk deep in conversation. “I know who they are,” he said, and smiled. “They’re in here from time to time.”

“Well?”

Matthew lowered his voice. In the background, from Big Lou’s coffee maker, there came the hiss of escaping steam. “The Association of Scottish Nudists. Remember? They have their office over in Moray Place.”

Angus looked at the two men again. Now he remembered. “Of course. They’re the committee, aren’t they?”

“They always look so miserable,” Matthew said. “They sit in here and confer – and look thoroughly miserable.”

Angus shrugged. “Wouldn’t you? I mean, if you were a nudist in Scotland, what chance have you got? A tiny window of opportunity, so to speak, in the middle of the summer, when the temperature creeps up to … well, double figures … and then it’s back to thermal underwear and Shetland sweaters.”

“That’s a bit extreme,” said Matthew.

“But realistic,” Angus responded. “You should live according to your latitude, I always say. And that means you should dress accordingly. We are a tweedy people, Matthew.”

Matthew did not like that. Angus may have been tweedy, but he most certainly was not. He allowed himself another quick glance at the committee. Nudists would be used to stares, he thought, but he would not wish to be rude.

“I wonder what they’re talking about?” he mused.