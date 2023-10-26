Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 39: In a Snorl

Angus came in with Cyril, passing the small, discouraging notice that said No dogs allowed, except Cyril. It was a concession made grudgingly by Big Lou, who, having been raised on a farm, believed that dogs belonged in the yard. She had to admit that Cyril, with his Border collie heritage, was worthy of greater consideration than the irredeemably urban dogs to be seen in the streets of the Edinburgh New Town. Big Lou was particularly scornful of the fashion for what she called designer dogs – combinations of breeds with composite names: labradoodles and so on. Such dogs might have their merits, and might even represent the best of both breeds in the mixture, but she suspected that many of their owners chose them for their exotic names and fancy appearance – not a basis, in her view, on which to choose a dog

Cyril immediately recognised Matthew, who had now moved to the table at which he and Angus normally sat. Taking up his position at Matthew’s feet, he gazed longingly at the ankles he so wished to nip. It was a strange thing, this obsession that the dog had with Matthew’s ankles. It was not that there was anything unusual in them – at least there was nothing that a human observer might notice – but to Cyril they represented temptation in its most irresistible form. He had once succumbed, and had nipped at the forbidden fruit, incurring the wrath of his owner. Matthew had been understanding, and assured Angus that the skin had not been broken.

“It’s not as if he has rabies,” Matthew joked, as he threw a reproachful glance in Cyril’s direction.

“I assure you he doesn’t,” said Angus.

And there then followed an awkward silence, as he asked himself whether Cyril had ever been inoculated against the terrible disease, and decided that he had not. Of course, rabies was not present in Scotland and so there was no need, unless …

“There’s no rabies in Scotland, is there?” asked Matthew, a note of anxiety in his voice.

“Not as far as I know,” Angus began. “Although …”

Matthew waited.

“Although I think it might be present in bats.”

Matthew’s eyes widened.

“Scottish bats?”

Angus tried to appear nonchalant. “One or two maybe.”

Matthew hesitated. Then he said, “But it’s there?”

Angus nodded. “In bats,” he said. “Not in dogs.” He looked down at Cyril. “Cyril is weak – we all are. He knows that he shouldn’t bite, but he suffers from akrasia, you see.”

Matthew’s eyes widened again. “Akrasia? How did he get that?”

Angus shrugged. “How does anybody get akrasia?” he asked. “Born with it, I suppose.” He paused. “I have it myself, if I’m honest. You’re probably prone to it yourself.”

“Now?” asked Matthew, looking down at Cyril. “You mean I might develop it? Develop akrasia?”

Matthew was silent for a few moments. Then he asked, “How do they treat it? How do they treat akrasia?”

Angus smiled. “It’s a familiar story: you can only treat akrasia in somebody who recognises that they have it – and who wants to do something about it.”

“But dogs can’t do that,” objected Matthew.

“I suppose they can’t,” Angus agreed. “Dogs have no insight into their condition. They just are. They don’t have the consciousness of self that we have.”

Matthew looked down at Cyril once more. Cyril looked back up at him – and wagged his tail, in recognition, or, possibly, apology. “What does the vet say?” he asked. “What did the vet say about his akrasia?”

The question seemed to puzzle Angus. “I doubt that the vet knows what it is,” he replied.

Matthew considered this. “He should,” he said at last. “If akrasia is common in dogs, then surely vets should know the symptoms. Are there antibiotics? Do they help?”

Angus stared at Matthew incredulously. Then he started to smile. “I’m sorry,” he said. “I should have realised … I should have explained what akrasia is. It’s not a disease, Matthew. Sorry about the misunderstanding. I assumed you’d know.”

Matthew looked askance at his friend. “How many people know what akrasia is? I’m not ignorant just because I don’t know what akrasia is.”

Angus reassured him that nobody was calling anybody ignorant. “Akrasia is weakness of will. It’s a Greek word. Greek philosophers talked about akratic action. It’s a big debate in philosophy – whether it makes sense to say that you can ever act in such a way that is against your own interests, because we always end up doing what we want to do – if you see my meaning.”

Matthew looked away. “You implied it was a disease that Cyril had,” he muttered peevishly.

Angus apologised. “I suggest we forget about akrasia. Cyril has it, but you can’t transmit it through biting.” He paused. “Rabies is a different matter, of course.”

“Those bats,” Matthew said. “Why don’t they pass it on to other animals?”

“Because they have very small teeth,” said Angus. “The bats we have in Scotland have small teeth and don’t go round biting people.”

Matthew looked thoughtful. “But what if a bat dies and a fox were to come and eat it. Couldn’t the fox get rabies?”

“I don’t think so,” said Angus. “I read that rabies is a fragile virus. I don’t think you can pass it on that way.”

But now, on this morning in Big Lou’s café, even with his tendency to akrasia, Cyril refrained from nipping Matthew’s ankles. At the table above, at the human level, the conversation turned to a more immediate concern, which was the invitation Matthew had received to invest in the Pictish Experience Centre.

“You shouldn’t,” said Angus. “Start-ups never work – or very few of them do.” He paused. “And I’d never get involved with Bruce … in anything. You know what he’s like.”

“Bruce has changed,” said Matthew. “Ever since the lightning strike, he’s been different.”

Angus was sceptical. “People don’t change,” he said.

Matthew felt this was far too bleak a view to take of humanity. “Do you really think so?” he asked. He looked at Angus intensely. “Are you saying that you’ve never changed? Ever? That the twenty-year-old Angus Lordie is the same as the Angus Lordie sitting here today? Are you really saying that?”

Angus hesitated, and instead of waiting for him to reply, Matthew continued, “We all change, Angus – unless we’re completely devoid of self-awareness.”

“We may change a bit, maybe,” Angus conceded. “But Bruce …” He trailed off, his voice full of scepticism.

Matthew looked uncomfortable. “I think he really has changed,” he said. “And I’m going to support him – and Ben and Catriona too.”

Angus shrugged. “I’ve done the duty that friendship requires of me,” he said.

“Namely?’

“To warn you: you’re being taken for a ride, Matthew. Completely. A Pictish Experience Centre? Come on, Matthew – be realistic!”

Big Lou had been listening from her counter. “I agree with Angus,” she said. “You’re going to get yersel in an awfa snorl.”

Snorl? thought Matthew. But then he realised that this was one of those Scots words of which the general sense was completely clear, even if you had never encountered the word before and had no idea what it meant.

