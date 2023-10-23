Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 36: Terra Firma

In Peterhead, on the stern coast of North East Scotland, from which the cold silver fish are hunted, halfway to Norway, Irene sat down with her new friends in front of a roaring summer fire, slowly recovering from her ordeal. Seated with her in the living room of the terraced fisherman’s cottage were Graham, the skipper of the Aberdeen Belle, and her rescuer; Doddie, his young helmsman; and Graham’s mother, Ellie Mackie, née Scroggie, local president of the Scottish Women’s Institute, known locally as the Rural.

Ellie lived in the adjoining cottage, and her brother, Wally Scroggie, occupied the cottage beyond that. Wally was married to Doddie’s mother, Mollie, Doddie’s father, Robbie, having gone off with Ellie’s cousin, Maggie, five years previously. Doddie’s younger brother, Laurie, lived with his mother, brother and stepfather, but was planning to go to university in Aberdeen to study mechanical engineering.

Ellie was proud of Graham. His father, Hughie, generally known as Shuggie – the fate of many Scottish Hughs – had been difficult to live with. He, like Graham, had been a fisherman, but had grown tired of the hardships involved. He dreamed of warmer and less demanding seas, the opposite of the cold, restless expanses that girded northern Scotland. He had gone south, to Liverpool, to a job on a container ship, and had never returned. Ellie was too protective of Graham to express her satisfaction at this development: she did not want Graham to think that his father had deserted them. But that was what Graham felt, and when he was twenty, he asked a question that revealed his feelings. “Dad was selfish, wasn’t he?” he asked. “You can tell me the truth, you know.”

Ellie had hesitated, but then decided that he was old enough to know the truth. “Very selfish,” she said. “In everything. He thought of only one person – himself.”

“Poor Ma,” said Graham.

“Well, there you are. Just as long as you don’t grow up like him,” she said. “And I don’t think you will.”

Ellie was concerned when Graham opted to take over the trawler in which his father had a two-thirds share. She had seen enough men lost at sea to know the risks of that particular livelihood, and she would have much preferred him to get a job on shore, or possibly on the oil rigs. But his mind was set on going to sea, just as his father and grandfather had done before him, and he would not be persuaded otherwise. So now, shortly after his fortieth birthday, he found himself in a position to buy out the other owner, to engage Doddie and one other young man as crew, and to live the life of a fisherman.

All that was lacking in Graham’s life, Ellie thought, was a wife. Over the years, she had done her best to introduce him to suitable young women, but running a fishing boat seemed to leave little time for courtship, and all her candidates had ended in her finding somebody else instead.

Now she sat in Graham’s living room, nursing a cup of strong tea, stealing glances at this unusual Edinburgh woman whom he had brought back from the harbour. Graham had explained the circumstances of their meeting, and the reason for Irene’s odd clothing. This had elicited an immediate, sympathetic response from Ellie.

“You poor thing,” she said. “You must come with me after tea and I’ll lend you some more suitable clothing.”

Not only was there tea to be drunk, but there were several plates of sandwiches, an array of scones, both sweet and savoury, and a plate of Aberdeen butteries, an iconic local bread roll. There were two pots of homemade goosegog jam, a pair of Finnan haddies, and two Orcadian cheeses.

“This is very kind of you,” said Irene, as she surveyed the food. The cold had made her hungry and the sight of this tempting spread was making her mouth water.

“It’s not much,” said Ellie. “But you should tuck in, dear – after what you’ve been through.”

Irene began with a scone, and made short work of it. Then she tried an egg sandwich, a buttery, and half a Finnan haddie.

“You’ll need that to warm you up,” said Ellie. “And then I think you’ll need a wee rest. You can come with me and stay in my spare room. It’s all made up.”

Irene suddenly felt tired. She had been up early that morning, and had been late to bed the previous evening. That, along with the traumatic events of the day, was beginning to take its toll of her system.

“I wouldn’t mind,” she said, aware that her voice was beginning to sound drowsy.

“You should take it easy for a few days,” said Ellie. “You can stay here. We’ll look after you.”

“Aye, that we will,” said Graham.

Irene felt herself relaxing. It was a strange feeling – as if she were somehow coming off duty. The fire was warm; the food was delicious; the tea was comforting. She had been planning to travel down to Edinburgh within a few days, but now that seemed to her to be becoming a less attractive option. Edinburgh was a busy place; Peterhead was not. There was nobody to make her tea and scones in Edinburgh. Here there was, and she had just had precisely that offer from a woman who looked as if she made the best scones for miles around. And these were good people, this fisherman and his mother; why not stay a while with this good, solid family? She glanced about her. There was a copy of the Press and Journal on the table; there was no Guardian, the writ of which did not run in these latitudes. It was a different life, a different world to the one she had inhabited, and when you have been plucked out of the sea and served scones and butteries, it was a strangely attractive one.

Graham turned to his mother and said, brightly, “Irene was very handy with a filleting knife, Mother. She was a big help on the boat.”

Irene looked away modestly. Ellie, though, glanced at Irene with interested, narrowed eyes. She recalled a conversation with the wife of the local minister, who had said, “Don’t worry about Graham, Ellie. God may be taking his time, but he’ll send the right woman sooner or later.”

Had that remark been prescient? Ellie thought that it perhaps it had been. It was probably no accident that the sea should sweep Irene on a course that resulted in her being intercepted by the Aberdeen Belle. Some things looked like coincidences, but were, in reality, far from that. Some meetings were meant to be – and she felt that this might well be one of them. She looked again at Irene. She had good, broad shoulders and strong calves. She could survive the cold, as had been proved by her recovery from her ordeal, and Graham had said that she knew how to gut a fish. Who could be more suitable?