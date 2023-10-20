Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 35: Uncharitable Thoughts

Between the time when Irene’s cold-water therapist first raised the alarm and Doddie’s contacting of the coastguard to tell them Irene had been safely recovered, no more than an hour elapsed. But during that brief period, a great deal happened – not only in Aberdeen, where this potential tragedy had unfolded, but also in Edinburgh, and more particularly in Scotland Street, in the Pollock flat itself.

44 Scotland Street

Edinburgh had become involved through the operation of standard coastguard procedure in checking up that a missing person had not simply gone home without telling anybody. And so, when Mark phoned to report Irene’s disappearance, he had been advised that he should without delay phone her family to check that she was not with them. Mark was not sure who Irene’s family were, and where they lived, and had phoned Jan, who had provided a number in Edinburgh. “This is her ex’s,” she said. “But I think I know where she might be – if she’s not in the water, that is.”

Stuart took the call in the middle of a work meeting, which he immediately left in order to return to Scotland Street. He made the short journey home in a dazed state, the dramatic news from Aberdeen barely having penetrated.

Nicola met him at the doorway. “All I know,” he said to her, “is what they told me on the phone. She went swimming off the beach and …” He hesitated; the word drown was so final. “And didn’t return.”

Nicola shook her head. “What was she doing swimming off the beach?”

Stuart shrugged. “Why do people go swimming? Who knows?” His distress showed in the wavering of his voice. “Poor Irene …”

“It’s very sad,” said Nicola. “It’s awful.” She almost said she’s awful, but fortunately did not. “I can’t believe it.”

“Neither can I,” said Stuart. “What are we going to tell the boys?” He looked about him. “Where’s Ulysses?”

“He’s at the crèche.”

“And Bertie’s still at school?”

“I was going to collect him. I’ll have to do that.” She looked at Stuart. “Should I say anything when I pick him up? Or shall I wait?”

Stuart looked agonised, and so Nicola answered her own question. “I think it’s best to wait,” she said calmly. “We don’t really know what’s happened. She might simply have got out of the water further along the beach and gone for a walk …”

Stuart was dubious. “Or been picked up by a passing fishing trawler?” he said. “No, let’s not clutch at fanciful straws. That sort of thing doesn’t happen, I think.”

Nicola looked thoughtful. It did happen, she thought: in fiction. Did not Mapp and Lucia, those two warring grandes dames in Benson’s novels, get swept out to sea on an upturned kitchen table? If it could happen in the pages of a novel, then it could surely happen in reality – because fiction surprisingly often merely reflected what happened in real life. But no, straws were not to be clutched at in such circumstances – they merely delayed the acceptance of reality.

Stuart looked at his watch. “Perhaps I should go up to Aberdeen. I’ll look up train times.”

He left his mother and made his way into the study in which he kept his computer. Nicola returned to the kitchen, where she switched on the kettle for tea. The making of tea was a very common response to an emergency; it shouldn’t make a difference to the way in which events unfold, but it did. I’ll put the kettle on is a powerful phrase, psychosomatically. What great international crisis might not be defused, at least temporarily, if those who determined the fate of millions sat down together over a cup of tea?

As she sat in the kitchen, waiting for the kettle to boil, Nicola reflected on the range of feelings she had experienced since that fateful call had come in from Aberdeen. She felt a certain measure of shame which, as she gave matters further thought, made her feel increasingly uncomfortable. Although she had been shocked by the news, as it slowly sank in, she found herself feeling something altogether different. She had felt a tinge of relief. If Irene had been swept out to sea, then she would not be returning to Edinburgh as planned, and their lives, so much more satisfactory since she had absented herself, would become less complicated. And even if Irene appeared to have moderated somewhat – at least in the way she behaved at their last meeting – leopards, as the saying went, did not change their spots. And as these thoughts ran through her mind, she imagined Irene, bespattered with indelible leopard spots, prowling around the undergrowth in the Drummond Place Gardens like a real pardine denizen of the Serengeti.

She had stopped herself. It was entirely unworthy of me, she thought, to think in these terms. Irene’s loss – if lost she were – would be a real tragedy, and quite undeserved. Nobody deserves to be swept out to sea, even those who are foolish enough to go swimming off Aberdeen beach. And it was quite wrong of her, she told herself, to entertain even the most fleeting of hopes that Nemesis would punish Irene in this way, no matter how much she deserved it, for all her hectoring and disdainful ways …

Again, she had to pull herself up. If Irene had been swept away, then she would have to force herself to think charitably about her and to look for good qualities by which to remember her. And there must be some.

Nicola imagined the obituary in the Scotsman and how it might refer to Irene’s readiness to offer advice, even when unasked. No, that qualification should not be there, even if Irene had often informed Nicola of where she going wrong on some matter or other. Perhaps the way to put it was: “She was a woman of firm opinions, which she was generously prepared to share with others.” That was kinder. And if one wanted to make such a reference a touch stronger, one might write: “She did not suffer fools gladly.” That often cropped up in obituaries, and was a shorthand description of extreme arrogance. There were many coded messages in such apparent tributes. He had an extensive knowledge of the more arcane aspects of his subject. Real meaning: an obsessed bore. He preferred his own company. Real meaning: everybody avoided him if they possibly could.

Nicola smiled as she thought this, and was still smiling when Stuart’s phone rang and the news came through from Aberdeen.

“She’s safe!” shouted Stuart. “She’s been picked up by a fishing trawler.”

Nicola’s smile faded.