Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 34: Safe on Board

The retrieval of a person who has fallen overboard is rarely a simple operation. As Graham Mackie, skipper of the Aberdeen Belle, a trawler based in Peterhead, talked his young helmsman through the manoeuvres needed to bring the boat alongside the rapidly tiring Irene, he tried to work out the best way of effecting a rescue. In such circumstances, it is vital that the engine be stopped as one approaches the casualty – to avoid propeller injuries. Graham was fully aware of that particular danger, but even as a skilled skipper he would have difficulty in positioning the boat to make the pick-up midships.

44 Scotland Street

Doddie, the young helmsman, succeeded in placing the boat exactly where required. The sea was calm, in spite of the strong current that had carried Irene out from the shallows into which she had ventured. Now, with the engine barely ticking over, Graham leaned over the side and threw a rescue sling in Irene’s direction. She was struggling to keep her head above water, her limbs exhausted and beginning to be unresponsive in the cold water. Encouraged by shouts from Graham, though, she managed to clutch at the sling and somehow to position it.

“Well done,” shouted Graham. “Now fold your arms together over your chest, and don’t let the sling ride up. I’m going to pull you out.”

Winding the line round an electric winch, Graham swivelled the arm of an overhanging derrick so that it was immediately above Irene’s bobbing head. Then, pressing the switch that would operate the motor, he slowly lifted her, water dripping off her as the line tugged her slowly upwards and to safety.

A large seagull glided past, silent with suspicion, eyeing proceedings with its cautious, hungry eye.

“Easy does it,” purred Graham. “That’s grand, just grand.”

Irene looked, to all intents and purposes, like a drowned rat. Her hair stuck to her face in streaks and her bathing suit was crumpled and twisted. When she opened her mouth, water dribbled out over her chin.

Graham was solicitous. “Are you all right, wifie?”

Irene’s eyes struggled to focus. She did not like being called wifie. It might be a term of endearment in North East Scotland, but she was not to be endeared. “Don’t call me that,” she said between clenched teeth.

Graham recoiled. If wifie was wrong, then he instinctively used a fond term for a girl or young woman: quine. This was the language of Lewis Grassic Gibbon, after all, and surely nobody could object to that. “Nae offence, quine.”

“Nor that either,” spat Irene.

Graham bit his lip. “I’m afa sorry,” he said. “I meant nae disrespect.”

Irene seemed mollified. “Well, you should be a bit more careful, that’s all.” She paused. “But thank you for helping me.”

“You look gey drookit,” said Graham. “I guessed that you weren’t in for a pleasure swim.”

Irene wiped the hair from her face. “I was swept off the beach. It all happened a bit quickly.”

“Aye, that’s the sea for you,” said Graham. “Things happen afa quickly.”

Irene shivered. Her arms were covered in goosebumps and her feet were beginning to turn blue.

“You’re chilpet,” said Graham, “and nae surprise there. Come down below. I’ll get you a towel.”

They negotiated their way down a tight companionway into the crew quarters. Irene looked about her, at the small saloon, with its fixed table, gimballed gas stove and chart table. There was a single cabin off this saloon and she could see two berths inside, both covered with sweaters and other garments. Graham went into this cabin and returned with a large, grubby towel.

“It’s not very clean,” he apologised as he handed it to her. “But it’ll dry you off. You can change out of your wet things, too. We can lend you some claes.”

She took the towel, and her nose twitched as she began to use it. She said nothing, though, and was silent, too, as Graham passed her a pair of rough serge trousers, a crumpled blue shirt, and a pair of thick woollen socks. He then passed her a pair of yellow rubber boots and a green woollen cap.

“I’ll leave you to it,” he said, and retreated back up the companionway to the deck above.

A few minutes later, Irene appeared up on deck. Her hair was less disordered now, and her expression, that had been truculent before, was now less hostile. Beckoned to by Graham, she joined him and Doddie in the cramped wheelhouse.

“I’m sorry if I was a bit abrupt,” she said. “I was …”

“Shocked,” said Graham. “And nae need to apologise. Naebody expects perfect behaviour at sea, do we, Doddie?”

Doddie smiled. “No, skip. Fit’s the point of guid behaviour when there’s naebody else aboot for miles?”

Graham passed Irene a mug. “Tea. And it’s nice and hot.”

Irene took a sip, and immediately spluttered.

Graham was concerned. “Too hot?’

“There’s sugar in it,” complained Irene. “You shouldn’t have sugar in your tea.”

Graham was surprised. “Why not?” he asked. “Sugar never hurt onybody.”

Irene shook her head. “It’s very harmful,” she said, handing the mug back to him. “And I can’t abide the taste. Sorry.”

“I’ll pour another one,” said Graham. “Nae sugar this time.”

Doddie now pointed at the radio. “Maybe we should tell the coastguard,” he suggested. “They could be looking for you.” He gestured towards the North Sea.

Graham nodded. “Did anybody know you were going swimming?” he asked Irene.

“Yes,” she replied. “A friend was going to meet me, but she could not come.”

“Meet you on the beach?”

“Yes. And …”

It occurred to Irene that if somebody found her towel and other possessions on the beach and then looked out over an empty ocean the conclusion might be reached that somebody was lost at sea. That could lead to a search and rescue mission being mounted.

Graham followed her train of thought even though she had said nothing. Now he turned to Doddie and told him to call the coastguard on the radio. “Tell them we’ve found a woman in the water. Tell them she’s safe and we’re taking her back with us to Peterhead.”

He turned to Irene. “That’ll set their minds at rest.”

“Yes,” Irene agreed.

Graham pointed to the aft deck. “We’ve got a big catch of fish out aft. I need to start gutting them. No time like the present.”

Irene looked at the stack of fish boxes. “I could help you,” she offered.

