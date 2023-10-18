Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 33: Mog Wept Many Tears

Bruce wanted to look inside the conservatory.“I love those old structures,” he said. “The Victorians over-engineered everything. The Forth Rail Bridge; domestic conservatories; everything was built to be stronger than necessary. They were not great minimalists.”

44 Scotland Street

He pushed at the half-open door. It would not budge.

“Rust,” said Ben.

“Will you keep this?” asked Bruce. “You can probably get somebody to restore it.”

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben said that he thought it would be a major attraction of the Physic Garden. “And it will be useful too. We can keep the seedlings here – bring them on before planting them out in the beds.”

“So much to do,” sighed Catriona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once Ben had forced the door, Bruce picked up a trowel that he saw lying on a bench. He brushed off an encrustation of earth, exposing the metal beneath. “Look at this,” he said. “Made in Glasgow.”

Bruce examined the lettering incised in the back of the trowel. “Does anybody make trowels in Glasgow? Can you imagine?”

Bruce shook his head. “No.” And added, “What a pity.”

“Everything comes from far away,” said Catriona. “And the people who made the trowels – what do they do now? What’s left for them?”

Ben looked thoughtful. “I wonder whether we aren’t going to end up like the Picts,” he said. “We’ll simply disappear. There’ll be nothing left of us.”

“The days of man are as grass,” said Bruce.

Ben stared at Bruce, but was distracted by Catriona, who had made her way over to the far end of the conservatory and was looking at something on the ground.

“There’s an old gravestone,” she called. “Come and take a look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the three of them stood above the slab of stone, which was prone on the ground, half obscured by a rotting hessian sack.

“There’s something on it,” said Ben. “An inscription.”

He bent down and, using the trowel he had just discovered, he scraped away at the combination of dried moss and crusted mud that covered most of the stone’s surface. Slowly, figures and symbols, etched into the surface of the stone, came to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben stopped. Bruce, crouching beside him, heard his friend gasp. He was very conscious of Ben being so close to him – the sheer physical presence of another. They were boys again, back on that Saturday so many years ago, when they had climbed a hill outside Crieff and had then sat together on a hummock and talked until it was time to go down again.

“Am I imagining this?” Ben asked. “Am I dreaming? Tell me I’m not.”

Catriona had joined them. She adjusted her blue-framed spectacles as she peered at the stone. “You’re not imagining it at all. This is Pictish.” She paused, and looked at Bruce. “What do you think, Bruce?”

Bruce stood up. He felt slightly giddy as he did so. That was something to do with blood draining from the head. You could faint, they said. You could keel over if you weren’t careful.

“It looks Pictish,” he said. “Those men on horseback. Look. And the helmets they’re wearing.”

“And those whirls over there at the top,” said Catriona. “Those are Pictish devices. You see them on those early Pictish crosses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce bent down again. “And here,” he said. “Look at this part at the bottom. That’s Pictish script, isn’t it?”

Ben took a handkerchief out of his pocket and used it to brush from the stone a layer of desiccated lichen. “Ogham,” he said. “That’s ogham. See those little lines – like matchsticks? That’s ogham.”

“What does it mean?” asked Catriona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben sighed. “Heaven knows,” he said. “People can’t decipher these Pictish inscriptions. They’re unintelligible.”

Bruce stared at the incised marks. How many years was it since somebody had patiently chiselled these into the stone? Thirteen, fourteen centuries? Even more?

Catriona wondered how the stone had found its way into the conservatory. Had it been in the earth on which the ironwork structure had been erected?

“Who knows?” said Bruce. “They probably found it lying around when they made the walled garden.” He looked about him. The conservatory was littered with odd remnants of previous gardening activity: pots, shards of pots, ancient rakes, a hoe, seed trays made of rotting wood, an outsize watering can. “They might have carted it in here and then forgotten about it.”

“People were much more casual about these things in those days,” said Ben. “You could go anywhere and dig up the past. You could go to Egypt and remove things. Whole mummies. There was nobody to stop you. Same here in Scotland. You could do more or less what you liked.”

“But what about us?” asked Catriona. “Do we have to report this?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t see why we should,” Ben replied. “There are bags of these Pictish stones, all over Scotland. We haven’t dug it up. It’s just sitting there, and when we get the house, everything here is included. This becomes ours.”

Catriona uttered a little squeal of delight. “I’ve always wanted to have a Pictish tablet,” she said. “I remember seeing them in books at school.”

“Strange ambition,” said Ben, and laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce was still staring at the stone. “I’d love to know what it says.”

“Probably nothing important,” said Ben. “Something like Og went out and smote Mog and chopped off his nose. Og carried off Mog’s wife. Mog wept many tears.”

Catriona reached out and touched Ben’s forearm. “Darling,” she said, “that’s so, so sweet. It’s poetry, you know. Mog wept many tears. That’s so lovely.”

Bruce looked thoughtful. “What if it really is a poem?” he asked. “It could be, you know.”

“I wonder if anybody’s making any progress with the Pictish language,” mused Ben. “There have been so many arguments about what it was. P-Celtic, Q-Celtic, non-Indo-European. You name it – there’s support for just about every possibility.”

“I could ask a friend,” said Bruce. “He knows about this obscure historical stuff.”

“Ask him what?” asked Catriona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he can read Pictish inscriptions. It’s always possible that breakthroughs are being made.”

“I’ll photograph it,” said Ben. “Then we can show it to him. In the meantime, we’ll leave it here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He reached down and pulled the old hessian sack across the stone. “I feel as if I’m drawing a curtain across the past,” he said.

They were silent. Bruce thought: somewhere in the hills the men on horseback looked down over this land, this place. Our forebears. Our earlier selves. Leading their shorter lives in forests and on grazing lands, aware perhaps of encircling others, anxious as to their fate, inured to sudden human loss, singing the songs that we would never hear, telling the tales that we would never understand.

Mog wept many tears, he thought.