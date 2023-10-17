Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 32: No Potatoes

Outside, they inspected the walled garden behind the main house. The walls were in surprisingly good order – Victorian masons believed in permanence, and in the use of good stone and mortar. Here and there, clumps of pointing had crumbled and fallen out, but for the most part the wall was sound. The garden itself, though, looked as if it had not been tended for decades, since the days of Dig for Victory, perhaps, when every square inch of cultivable land had been enrolled in the campaign of survival. In a far corner, pagoda-like in its construction and lacking only a few panes, a substantial glasshouse had largely survived, its door seized open, as if in invitation.

44 Scotland Street

It was the raised beds that stood out. In spite of the uncontrolled spread of brambles, the shape of these beds was still clearly discernible, as was evidence of the crops they had once nurtured. What looked like a line of potato plants could be made out in the middle of a riot of flowering weeds, a dark green, assertive tangle. Bruce noticed these, and pointed them out to Ben.

Catriona looked thoughtful. “That reminds me of something,” she said.

“What does it remind you of?” asked Ben, adding, “Honeybunch.”

Bruce looked away. The private endearments of married couples depressed him. What was the point of growing up, of getting away from being mother’s sugar pie or sweetie pants (as he himself had been), only to become somebody’s honeybunch or something of that sort? And yet, and yet . . . He had nobody to call him by a fond, private name – that was the truth of the matter; and now he looked at Ben and thought I want to be him. It was an odd thing to think – and Bruce realised that. Did he really want to be married to somebody who wore blue-framed glasses and who seemed to reach out and pat his forearm rather often? What was wrong with that? What was wrong with having your forearm patted all the time? Nothing, really. Nobody pats my forearm, thought Bruce. That’s the bottom line, Bruce, old chap. You’ve got nobody. And it’s your fault for being in love with yourself for so long.

Catriona repeated the question. “What does it remind me of? Something I read. You know that man who writes those books?”

Ben thought for a moment. “I’m not sure . . .”

“The one who wrote that book about India.”

“Oh, him,” said Ben. “Yes. I like reading him.”

“William Dalrymple.”

“Yes. Him. Well, he wrote a book about the Middle East and about how he visited the farms of dispossessed people. And he said that the prickly pears of the people who had been there continued to grow after they had gone and the land had been cleared. They came up through the ground, marking out the boundaries that the original owners had set out. It showed that you can’t eradicate the past. It keeps coming back.”

Ben looked at the potato plants. “Like those potatoes?”

“Yes.”

Bruce looked up at the sky. He felt a heave of emotion. There was so much wrong with the world – and he had never thought about it. Now he did – and it had taken a lightning strike to get him to think about these things. “That’s a sad situation,” he said. “Two sets of people fighting with one another because they won’t share.”

Ben made a despairing gesture. “Tell me about it,” he said. “It’s the same all over the world. What do men fight about? Land. Things. Who has what. Who sticks his flag on what bit of landscape.”

“Men,” said Catriona. “You said: what do men fight about. Note the men.”

Ben shook his head. “Don’t tell me that women aren’t the same,” he said. “Women are implicated in it. Right up to here.” He indicated his neck.

Bruce cleared his throat. “The point about these conflicts,” he said, “is that there are usually two sides. And each side has a claim that has at least some merits.”

Ben and Catriona looked at him.

“True,” said Ben.

Catriona pointed to the potato plants. “Do you think the Picts ate potatoes?”

“Probably,” said Ben. “In fact, they must have. If you were a Pict, wouldn’t you eat potatoes? I would.”

Bruce burst out laughing. “Come on!” he said. “When do you think the potato was invented – I mean, when was it first brought to Europe?”

Ben shrugged. Catriona looked surprised by the question, and asked, “Haven’t there always been potatoes in Scotland?”

“No,” said Bruce. “Definitely not. There were no potatoes in Scotland until the beginning of the seventeenth century. Fact.”

“Oh,” said Catriona.

“And the Picts were history by then,” said Bruce. “So, the Picts did not eat potatoes. Fact.”

Ben turned away. He did not like the way Bruce said fact. It was as if it were a challenge. So he knew about the history of the potato, and he made us sound ignorant because we didn’t know that. I know plenty of things that he doesn’t know, but I don’t go round saying fact all the time.

But now Bruce changed the subject. “So you’ll set up your Pictish Physic Garden here?” he asked.

“Yes,” said Ben. “We can grow the herbs they used – as I said. And other things too. They can buy them in the Pictish Experience shop.”

Bruce considered this. “Are you sure that you’ll get enough people?”

Ben became emphatic. “Listen, Bruce, Scotland gets a ton of visitors. Hundreds of thousands. They come here because it’s a beautiful country, number one, and because there’s a lot of history, number two. So they go to Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood and St Andrews and so on, but they still want more. So they read about the Jacobites and Bonnie Prince Charlie et cetera, et cetera and they go up to Culloden. But do they ever look further back? Do they ever stop when they’re playing golf at St Andrews or drinking whisky at a distillery visitor centre and ask themselves: Did the Picts play golf? Did they have whisky? That sort of thing.”

“That’s where we come in,” interjected Catriona. “They see our advertisement. They read Who were these mysterious early Scots? Who were these people who left so little behind them? They read that and then they think it would be good to find out, to spend a weekend in a comfortable country house in the middle of what used to be Pictland. They think: now that’s a really good idea.”

“The Picts did not play golf,” said Bruce. “Fact.”