Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 31: Chez the Picts

The house itself stood at the end of an unpaved drive that was lined with tall white poplars. The trees created an avenue, on either side of which a field stretched out to a wood in one direction, and a hillock in another. Sheep grazed in one of these fields, while the other, which was unfenced, was dotted with gorse. The scent of gorse, a coconut smell, drifted in through the open windows of the car, and this made Catriona turn and say to Ben, “I always associate that smell with a holiday we had when I was a teenager. It was on a Hebridean island and there was that smell of gorse. I’ve never forgotten it.” She did not add that it was on that trip that she had first fallen in love, with a boy she had met in the small hotel in which they had stayed. He served at tables, helping his parents, and spoke Gaelic. Since then, love and the smell of gorse were inextricably linked.

44 Scotland Street

Ben was only half listening to what she said. Now he glanced at Bruce in the driver’s mirror and said, “Doesn’t the house look good through the trees? Can you see its potential, Bruce? Can you see it?”

Bruce said nothing, but craned his neck to get a better view. He had made up his mind the moment they had turned off the public road into the driveway. He had decided to give Ben what he was asking for. It did not matter if it cleaned out his bank account. Things like that – money and what it bought – did not seem to mean very much to him any longer. They used to, but not now. He had been left a legacy by a bachelor uncle in Melrose. It was large. He did not need it, and he would use it for this scheme of Ben’s. Ben was his friend. That was what meant something now.

They drew up in front of the house.

“The lawyers let me have a set of keys in advance,” said Ben. “It’s unofficial, but they don’t mind, as long as we don’t start any works before we get title.”

Bruce nodded. “That’s reasonable enough.” He had been a surveyor, and he remembered a case where a prospective purchaser had sent builders in before the property became his legally and the deal had then fallen through. By that time, though, the would-be owner had knocked down a wall and begun the demolition of an old conservatory. It had been an expensive jumping of the gun.

Ben unlocked the front door, and they went inside. Bruce stopped as he crossed the threshold. He lifted his head and sniffed at the air.

“The house is a bit stuffy,” said Ben. “It hasn’t been lived in for almost a year.”

Bruce sniffed again, and frowned. “There’s damp,” he said. “You can smell it.”

“Scotland’s a damp country,” said Ben.

“I’ll take a look,” said Bruce. “I wish I had a damp meter with me.”

“We can fix damp,” said Catriona brightly. “Come and see the living room, Bruce. It’s really large and it has a fantastic view of the hills.”

They made their way through the entrance hall and into a large room with windows that went down almost to floor level.

“Those windows aren’t original,” said Bruce. “These houses didn’t have big windows like that. It was far too cold.”

“But look at the light,” said Ben. “And that fireplace – look at that.”

Bruce crossed the room. Underneath his feet, the floorboards creaked noisily.

“We’ll carpet this room,” said Ben hurriedly. “Some of the boards are a bit loose.”

Bruce reached the fireplace, a large marble construction that dominated the room. Describing the edge of the hearth was a burnished steel surround. Bruce bent down and ran his fingers along the metal.

“This was put in about sixty or seventy years ago,” he said. “This is typical Bogie work.”

Catriona looked interested. “Bogie?”

“Thomas Bogie,” said Bruce. “He had an ironworks in Edinburgh. He specialised in fireplaces like this. Edinburgh houses are full of them.”

Ben seemed pleased that this, at least, sounded positive. He had noticed a crumbling cornice, but had not said anything about it.

Yet Bruce had seen it. “That cornice is going to fall down,” he said, pointing at the ceiling. “I wouldn’t walk under it, if I were you.”

Catriona took Bruce’s arm and led him towards one of the windows. “Let’s think positively,” she said. “It’s so easy to be negative when you see an old house of character. You have to think beyond what you see. You have to imagine how it’s going to look after the work’s been done.”

Bruce smiled. “You don’t have to worry,” he said. “I’m used to doing just that. When I was a surveyor, I saw some real dumps – serious ones – far worse than this.”

Ben brightened. “So, you don’t think this is too bad?” he asked.

“No, I don’t,” said Bruce. “I like the vibe.”

Ben punched the air. “The vibe!” he explained. “That was the word I was looking for. This place has a good vibe.”

Catriona gripped Bruce’s arm more tightly. “I knew you’d love it, Bruce. Now let’s go and look at the kitchen.”

“And the bedrooms too,” said Ben. “Don’t forget the bedrooms. There are ten, you know. Ten. That’s just what we need for all the people who are going to sign up for the Pictish experience.”

“Do you think they will?” Bruce asked. There was a note of doubt in his voice.

“Of course they will,” said Ben. “But we can talk about the business plan later – after we’ve looked around a bit more. And had a look at the grounds too. You should see the grounds, Bruce. There’s an old walled garden – we can fix that up for vegetables.”

“The sort of vegetables the Picts grew,” said Catriona. “People can go and look at them, and then we can serve them with the meals.”

“What did the Picts grow?” asked Bruce.

Ben looked at Catriona. She took off her blue-framed glasses and polished them with a handkerchief. “I’m not exactly sure,” she said.

Bruce frowned. “Does anybody know?”

Ben sighed. “There’s so much we don’t know about the Picts. That’s why a centre like this will be so important.”

“Precisely,” said Catriona. “I imagine that the Picts had physic gardens – you know, places where they grew medicinal herbs.”

Ben seized on this. “That’s what we’ll do,” he said. “We’ll call it Pictish Physic. And we’ll grow things like …”

“Echinacea,” suggested Catriona. “And St John’s wort.”

“Isn’t that used to treat depression?” asked Ben.

“Yes,” Catriona replied. “It’s still used for that.”

“Did the Picts get depressed?” asked Bruce.

Ben laughed. “I bet they did. Wouldn’t you if you knew you were going to disappear – and leave hardly anything behind; no buildings; no poetry; nothing but a few place names?”