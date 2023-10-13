Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 30: Would Any of Us Be Brave?

‘I do like your glasses,” Bruce remarked to Catriona. “Those blue frames suit you. And the shape, too – it’s just right – for your face, I mean.”

44 Scotland Street

The three of them – Bruce, Ben, and Catriona – were travelling north on the motorway between Edinburgh and Stirling. Ben was driving, and Catriona was in the passenger seat beside him. This remark about the glasses came from the back seat, where Bruce was sitting. Catriona half turned her head as Bruce addressed the compliment to her, and smiled appreciatively.

“Thanks, Bruce,” she said. “You’re sweet.”

Ben laughed. “Bruce isn’t sweet,” he said. And then added, “Well, he never was in the past, were you, pal?”

Catriona said, “Don’t be mean to Bruce, Ben. He’s your oldest friend – remember?”

“Okay, he’s not so bad.” Ben paused and then added, “These days.”

Catriona scolded Ben. “That’s very rude, Ben. Say sorry to Bruce.”

“He doesn’t need to say sorry to me,” Bruce said. “Ben and I go back a long way. You don’t have to apologise to people you’ve known forever.”

Ben looked in the driver’s mirror. He made eye contact with Bruce. They looked at one another for a few moments.

“Sorry, anyway,” said Ben. “It’s just that you seem … well, you seem a bit more settled.” He hesitated. “Is it anything to do with that lightning strike?”

Bruce shrugged. “Maybe. Maybe not.”

“Is it true you went to a monastery?” Ben continued.

“Pluscarden Abbey,” Bruce replied. “They were very kind to me.”

“So what happened?” asked Ben.

Bruce spoke quietly. “I realised that perhaps I’d been on the wrong track. You know. Sometimes you look at your life and you think, uh-uh, wrong track.”

Catriona turned round and smiled at him. “The track you’re on now suits you, Bruce.” She paused. “And your hair … Is it a bit different?”

“Maybe it was the lightning,” suggested Ben. “Are you still using that stuff you used to put on your hair? I liked the smell of it. It reminded me of something …”

“Cloves,” said Catriona.

“Possibly,” said Bruce.

They lapsed into silence for a few minutes. A motorcyclist shot past – a flash of black and red and the whining sound of an engine.

“He’s in a hurry,” said Ben.

“Stupid,” said Catriona.

“Oh well,” said Bruce.

The silence returned. Then Bruce said, “This place of yours? What’s it called?”

Catriona answered. “It’s not ours just yet. It will be. We get entry in …”

“Ten days,” said Ben. “We get the keys from the lawyers in Stirling. And it’s called Glenbinnie. It’s a house and about forty acres of land.”

“What does it consist of?” asked Bruce.

Ben explained. The house had been rather more than a basic farmhouse – not large or grand enough to be a full-scale laird’s house, but close to it. It had been extended over the years, and had been briefly used as a hotel. Then it had been returned to private use and had been badly neglected.

“And the land?” asked Bruce.

“A small wood,” Ben answered. “Some fields that are let out to a local farmer – he runs sheep on them, on yearly lease. And a river.”

“That’s good,” said Bruce. “A river’s always good.”

“It’s called the Teith,” said Ben. “It runs through Doune. You may know it.”

“I went to a party out there once,” said Bruce. “There was a girl I knew.”

Catriona glanced at him over her shoulder. “Are you seeing anybody at the moment, Bruce?”

Bruce shook his head. “Not right now.”

“I was always jealous of you,” said Ben. “You got all the girls. They couldn’t take their eyes off you. None of them looked at the rest of us.”

“I looked at you,” said Catriona, and leaned across and touched Ben’s forearm.

Ben looked in the mirror. Bruce looked back at him.

“I’m really keen to see this place,” Bruce said.

Ben smiled. “You’ll like it. I know you’ll like it.”

“Has Ben discussed money with you, Bruce?”

“Not in detail,” said Bruce.

“I’m not pressurising you,” Ben assured him. “But, as I told you, I’m more or less cleaned out buying the place. Catriona’s dad has put in a bit, but we’ll need a bit more to bring it up to scratch. The central heating.”

‘The electrics,” interjected Catriona. “The wiring’s ancient.”

“That’s a fire risk,” Bruce remarked.

“Well, all that needs to be done. And the plumbing too. I’ve got this real expert on heating systems and all that – Alex Robertson – he works in copper, he’s a real artist – and I’ve got a joiner, a chap called Gordon MacNaughton, who’s another artist. Gordon will do all the skirting boards and make new windows.” He paused. “You said you might…”

“Invest,” supplied Bruce. “Yes, I’ve got a bit of spare cash. And I like the idea.”

“There isn’t another Pictish centre in Scotland,” said Catriona. “People like themed visits. They want to stay in places with a bit of a story. They’ll love it.”

“I think you’re right,” agreed Bruce. “And you can probably count me in.”

“And what about Matthew?” asked Ben. “Do you think he’ll join us? Do you think he’ll disgorge some cash?”

“He’s a nice guy,” said Bruce. “He put money into Big Lou’s place – you know, that coffee bar. That woman from Arbroath or somewhere up there. He helped her.”

“He has a kind face,” said Catriona.

“I like investors with kind faces,” said Ben, and laughed, and added, “And investors who use – or used to use – clove-scented hair gel.”

“Pay no attention to him, Bruce,” said Catriona.

They turned off the motorway, and onto a local road that snaked its way across a brief stretch of undulating farmland.

“A few miles along here,” said Ben.

They passed a statue standing on the brow of a hill, a solitary figure looking out over the strath.

“David Stirling,” said Ben. “You know about him, Cat? He set up the commandos during the war.”

“He was very brave,” said Bruce.

“Would you be brave?” asked Ben. “Or me? Would any of us be brave?”

Nobody said yes, but then nobody said no; and the brave, of course, never say that they are brave, and those who deny their bravery are often the bravest of all.

Then Catriona said, “I’d try, I suppose. I’d try.”