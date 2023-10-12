Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 29: Telling Antonia

Antonia Collie was, as her flatmate had predicted, not unhappy to be distracted. In spite of her previously strained relations with Domenica, she had always been on good terms with Angus. The argument with Domenica had developed as a result of a dispute as to the ownership of a room, which Antonia claimed pertained historically to her flat rather than to Domenica’s. This territorial dispute had bubbled away in the background for some years, as such disagreements often do, and although it was about the possession of a single, small room, it raised passions every bit as strong as those that had been involved in the long-running conflict between Ecuador and Peru over the right to a substantial swathe of the Amazon basin.

44 Scotland Street

And then there had been the vexed matter of the blue Spode teacup, which Domenica had lent to Antonia, and which she believed Antonia had not returned. Domenica had eventually used a spare key to gain access to Antonia’s flat in order to recover the teacup – a risky endeavour that almost went disastrously wrong. Angus had been involved in that, in spite of his reservations, and a teacup had been clandestinely removed from Antonia’s kitchen. But not the right teacup, it transpired.

That was in the past, of course, but the memory of the issue lingered, as can some ancient issues in relations between warring states. Antonia, in Domenica’s mind, represented a vague and inchoate danger, requiring a certain level of caution. The two women, although civil to one another, would never sit down to the sort of heart-to-heart one might otherwise have with a former neighbour of many years.

But now Antonia was clearly pleased to see Angus, and the welcome he received was a warm one.

“Dear Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna is always looking for ways to prise me from my labours,” she said, as she rose from her desk. “And now she brings you in as her ally, the naughty thing!”

“All work and no play makes Jack Sprat eat the fat,” said Sister Maria-Fiore.

Antonia smiled. “Dear Italianate One, we mustn’t mix up our sayings. The Jack who was always working and not playing sufficiently was not the same Jack as the one who liked to eat fat. Two quite different Jacks, I’m afraid. Our Jack – the conscientious one – was a generic Jack.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna made an impatient gesture. “Men,” she said, “and their ridiculous names.”

Antonia remonstrated with her. “Now then, that is hardly charitable. Men can’t help it. And I know you don’t mean it, of course. Angus here is a man, and a most agreeable one, if I may say so. Chromosomes are nothing to do with moral worth, we might remind ourselves.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna raised her voice in protest. “I was only joking, Antonia. Angus knows that.”

“I wasn’t offended,” said Angus. “I know that Sister Maria-Fiore has an idiosyncratic sense of humour.”

“There you are,” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “And have we got news for you, Antonia! Just you wait to hear what happened in the gardens this evening.”

They left Antonia’s study, where this encounter had taken place, and made their way into the kitchen, where they sat down with their small glasses of Madeira.

“This is Bual,” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, holding up her glass to the light. “It’s not as dry as Sercial, but I find dry wine a bit too acidic.”

Antonia smiled indulgently. “Dear Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna is a bit fussy.” She turned to her friend. “Not that I’m criticising you, Most Discerning One – it’s just that some of us are a little bit less . . . how shall I put it? A little less particular.”

The nun returned the smile. “Those who discern merit are themselves meritorious,” she said sweetly. “That is something of which we should remind ourselves, I think.”

“I like both sweet and dry wines,” said Angus, hoping to move the conversation on. “But we were going to talk about what happened in the gardens.”

“Of course,” said Sister Maria-Fiore. “We had an encounter, Antonia. Angus and I had an encounter with a very shaded man.”

“Shady, rather than shaded,” Angus corrected her. “Although our shady man did indeed speak from a shaded position. He was in the rhododendrons, to be precise.”

“The rhododendrons!” exclaimed Antonia. She uttered the word with all the force of Lady Bracknell on the subject of the handbag.

“Yes,” said Sister Maria-Fiore. “He was keen to conceal his identity.”

“Although he did tell us something about himself,” Angus interjected. “He revealed that he was a senior civil servant, working for the Scottish administration.”

“There are quite a few of those around here,” Antonia pointed out. “The other day, when I was in the supermarket, I bumped into that poor man from the Scottish Government who always looks sair hauden doon. I think he’s in the Department of Unpopular Policies. It seems as if he wheels all the cares of office around in his shopping trolley.”

“So sad,” said Sister Maria-Fiore. “Those who care for us are themselves so frequently bowed down under cares. Only the carefree are free of cares, I believe.”

Angus frowned. He suspected that Sister Maria-Fiore might just have said something profound, but it was difficult to tell. So he simply nodded, and said, “Quite so.” Then he asked, “Is there really such a department, Antonia?”

Antonia said that she believed there was. “It’s not a very large department, but they have a very sensitive role. They select the policies that are most likely to annoy and irritate the people of Scotland, and then they draft the legislation to give effect to these. It’s a very demanding task, because they encounter a great deal of opposition from all sorts of quarters. But it has to be done. You can’t have people interfering with progress.” She paused. “But tell me, what did this person in the rhododendrons have to say?”

“He wanted to leak to the press,” said Sister Maria-Fiore. “He mistook Angus for a well-known journalist.”

“And what did he tell you?” Antonia pressed.

Angus explained the leak of the policy to amalgamate Edinburgh and Glasgow. As he spoke, Antonia’s eyes widened.

“This is quite extraordinary,” she said. She looked thoughtful. “If they amalgamated the two cities, what, I wonder, would they call it?”

“He didn’t say,” answered Angus. “But I imagine it would be . . .”

“Greater Glasgow?” asked Antonia.

Angus nodded. “Probably,” he said.

Sister Maria-Fiore shook her head. “This discussion,” she said, “takes me back to Italy. We have had a great deal of this sort of thing at home, with regional reorganisation.”

She poured more wine into their glasses.

“These glasses are awfully small,” said Antonia. “We shouldn’t feel guilty about topping up.”

“Those who feel guilty,” observed Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, “are usually guilty, non siete d’accordo?”

Antonia ignored this. “We have to do something,” she said.

Angus agreed. “But what?”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna took a sip of Madeira. “Deciding what to do is, in itself, doing something,” she said.