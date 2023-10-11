Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 28: Invitation to a Nightcap

After Deep Throat had delivered his warning, Angus Lordie and Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna found themselves staring at one another in frank astonishment. It was unusual for the socialite nun to be short of anything to say, and in normal circumstances a silence such as this would be an invitation for the coining of an aphorism, but on this occasion, such was the nature of her surprise that she remained mute. It was Cyril, then, who spoke first, whimpering for attention from Angus.

44 Scotland Street

“It’s all right, boy,” Angus said quietly, reaching down to pat the dog’s head. “Nothing to worry about.”

Turning to Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, Angus said, “Cyril picks up human emotions quite easily. Dogs are like that – they sense tension.”

“Then he must be wondering what’s going on now,” said the nun. “This is a situation fraught with tension, I would venture to suggest.”

Angus agreed. “I must say, I’m not at all sure what to do.”

“About what he told us? That bombshell piece of information?”

Angus nodded. “It would be difficult to imagine anything more controversial than what he said they were proposing to do.”

Sister Maria-Fiore agreed. “In the relatively short time I have lived in this delightful country,” she said, “I have picked up a strong sense of rivalry between the two cities. Naturally, I have not taken sides, and would never express an opinion on the subject, although it is clear to me that Edinburgh is the superior city. But, as I say, I would never prefer one to the other – even in the face of overwhelming evidence that one is better than the other – which evidence, of course, is there in abundance if only one looks for it.”

Angus looked doubtful. “I would never accuse you, dear Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, of being prejudiced against Glasgow – of being parti pris – although others might say that you very obviously are. Not me, of course.”

“Thank you,” said Sister Maria-Fiore. “I am glad that my impartiality is widely recognised.”

Angus looked at his watch. “It’s getting on a bit,” he said. “And I don’t think our friend in the bushes is likely to return.”

“That which has gone is only going to return if it has not truly gone,” observed Sister Maria-Fiore.

“Very true,” said Angus. “But I think we should perhaps be on our way.”

“Can I not tempt you in for a brief nightcap?” asked Sister Maria-Fiore. “Antonia will still be up, and she and I often enjoy a small sherry, or a glass of Madeira, before retiring to bed. I find that Madeira settles the stomach, although there are some who say the same thing of Guinness.”

Angus hesitated. He was keen to get back to Scotland Street and tell Domenica about what they had learned in the gardens, but he also wanted to discuss the matter with Sister Maria-Fiore who, after all, had been his joint witness to the evening’s extraordinary revelations.

“Perhaps a quick drink,” said Angus. “You won’t mind Cyril coming with us?”

“Antonia loves dogs,” said Sister Maria-Fiore. “And I like them too. They are God’s creatures, as are we, of course. They were placed on this earth, I believe, to provide us with company and to bark on our behalf. They are our handmaidens and our comfort.”

Angus doubted this. Did Sister Maria-Fiore not understand that dogs had evolved from wolves? And could anybody ever say that wolves were placed on this earth to provide us with friendship and companionship? That had never been in the wolf’s mission statement – not at all.

“Of course, evolution may suggest otherwise,” Angus said mildly. “Dogs come from wolves, you know.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna looked at him calmly. “That’s a matter of opinion,” she said.

Angus was not sure what to say. Did he really want to start a debate on evolution at this hour, in the Drummond Place Gardens, of all places?

“It’s science, actually,” he said, as mildly as he could.

She did not hesitate to reply. “Does opinion not come into scientific observation? Do scientists not have an opinion about what they want to find out from what is before them?”

Angus shrugged. “I suppose they do.”

“Well, there you are, then,” said Sister Maria-Fiore.

They started to walk towards the gate and a few minutes later they were outside Sister Maria-Fiore’s front door on the other side of Drummond Place.

“You see,” said the nun, pointing to a light in the window. “That’s Antonia’s study. She’ll still be up, working on her magnum opus. She is tireless in that regard.”

Angus looked up at the lit window. “She shows great determination.”

“She has to be determined,” said Sister Maria-Fiore. “The task of a contemporary hagiographer is a lonely one. Nobody else works in the field, you see – or very few these days. And when it comes to early Scottish saints, well, Antonia is probably the only person in the world with an interest. It is a very lonely furrow of scholarship to till.”

“Scholarship is a lonely business,” said Angus. He was not sure whether he was at all entitled to make such a pronouncement. He had never been a scholar – he was interested in the history of art, of course, and had studied that at the art college in his day, but he would never have described himself as a scholar.

Domenica was, of course, with her anthropological papers on various obscure peoples – although obscure peoples were never obscure to themselves.

“Let’s creep in and surprise her with a glass of Madeira,” she said. “She’ll be sitting at her desk, her nose buried in some dusty old tome, reading about some peculiar Highland saint who took the Word to those dreadful Picts, and then she’ll look up and we’ll be standing there with a glass of Madeira for her. And the poor darling will be so touched – and so relieved to put all those old saints to one side.”

“A lovely picture,” said Angus. “And perhaps Antonia will have some ideas as to what we can do about this . . . this leak.”

“I doubt it,” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “Dear Antonia is no plumber, I suspect. Plumbaria non est. Ha!”