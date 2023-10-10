Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 27: Zen and the Art of Hydraulics

“My poor dad was never the same, you know,” Eddie continued. “He was quieter. He hardly ever went out. I suppose you’d say he was depressed.”

44 Scotland Street

“Very bad luck,” said Bob. “But I suppose this sort of thing happens.”

“Yes, and we all had to get on with our lives. I left school a couple of years after that and signed up with the air force. They taught me a trade – I was a hydraulics technician. You know what they do, I take it? Of course you do.” Eddie was going out of his way to be tactful, after implying that Bob might not know what a ship’s pilot did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Bob said no, he had an idea what it might be, but he was not sure. “I haven’t really thought about hydraulics very much,” he said, a note of apology in his voice. “Maybe I should have …”

“No,” said Eddie. “Here’s an interesting thing, Bob: people don’t think about hydraulics – they just don’t. And yet they rely on them. You’d think that they’d know at least something about systems that were making a big difference to their day-to-day lives. Brakes, for example. Do people think about their braking systems?”

Bob shook his head. “They should, I suppose.”

“That’s what I think,” said Eddie. He recollected something, and smiled. “You know, I have another client – he’s an accountant – and he told me something while he was doing his workout on the cross trainer that absolutely floored me, Bob. Honestly, you could have picked me up off the floor. He was talking about his car and how it was in the garage that day. I said, ‘So what’s wrong with it, Tim?’ and he said ‘The brakes are playing up. I think the wire that pulls them has stretched, or something.’ I’m not making that up, Bob. True as God, that’s what he said.”

Bob shook his head. “And we’re meant to be a country known for its engineering.”

Eddie gave a snort. “Used to be. We used to make ships over on the Clyde. What happened? We used to make all sorts of other things. What went wrong?”

“We took our eye off the ball,” suggested Bob.

“We certainly did. We thought we’d get other people to make them and we’d do the mathematics. Ha! Look at what’s happened to the schools. Fallen out of the league tables.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie sighed. “Anyway, hydraulics … I was the chap who made sure that systems that used oil to operate – to push and pull, for the most part – I made sure that they worked. Serviced them. Changed parts. Wheel systems, for example. What pushes a plane’s wheels down so that it can land? Hydraulics, Bob. Hydraulics.”

“I can see how important it was,” said Bob.

“Thank you, Bob. It’s great that you should say that – some people never thank hydraulics engineers. Not one word of thanks. They use our stuff, but thank you? Forget it.”

“So you were happy in your job?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie hesitated. “Mostly. I’d like to say that I was entirely happy, but I wasn’t. I loved hydraulics – don’t get me wrong on that, Bob – I loved those pistons and cylinders – dreamed about them, you know. That side of it was fine. But I didn’t like being moved around the country. I was up at Lossiemouth and then down somewhere in the south of England. Then back up, and so on. I got married, and we lived in RAF married quarters. That was all right, but Jill – that’s my wife – she couldn’t settle. She said the rooms were always the wrong shape. I’m not sure what she meant, but she often said that about things – and about people too. Wrong shape. If there’s something she didn’t like, she’d say wrong shape. I could always tell.”

Bob thought: am I the wrong shape? Is that why I’m here, talking to Eddie?

“It was a hard decision for me to make,” Eddie continued. “It was a secure job. The technical challenges were there: if you were a hydraulics man, you couldn’t ask for more interesting work. Some of those systems, Bob, they were works of art. In fact, I used to say to the apprentices, ‘Think of these systems as works of art. Imagine that they’ve been designed by that Italian guy . . . What’s his name, Bob? Leonardo … Leonardo da Vinci. Yes, he drew those pictures of machinery, remember? Hundreds of years ago, when we Scots were – oh, Bob, I don’t like to think of what we were like when Leonardo was drawing all that stuff down in Italy there. We would have looked like orangutans. I’m not being rude, Bob, but we Scots were pretty hairy in those days, and people say that we had long arms. Back in the days of Macbeth and all those guys.

“Anyway, Bob, I digress. I decided to leave the air force, because if your missus isn’t happy, then nobody’s happy – know what I mean? So I took a job in Motherwell with a firm that made hydraulic gates. It was all right, I suppose, and it paid the rent. I was there for quite a few years and then I got the job in Falkirk with the wheel. You know it? The big wheel that lifts boats up to the next level of the canal? An engineering marvel, I call it. And of course somebody has to oil it. That was me.

“Then I thought: is there more to life than oil and hydraulics? I know you may think this is odd, but I had an experience, Bob. I’m only going to tell you about it because I think you’re not the sort to laugh. Some people would just laugh at me – I get the feeling that you wouldn’t.”

Bob assured him he would not laugh.

“I went for a walk one day along the canal – near the wheel. It was lunchtime; I wanted to get some fresh air. So I went off, and you know what happened? I saw a light, Bob. There was a light, and a voice said, ‘You must get fit, Eddie. And you must help others to get fit too.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie stopped. He gave Bob a searching look – as if daring him to mock. But Bob did not. He said, “Heavens, Eddie, where do you think that came from?”

Eddie did not reply. Instead, he looked at Bob and said, “I suggest we pray, Bob.”

“Right now?” asked Bob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie closed his eyes. “I ask, here in this place, that grace should descend on this fat person, our brother Bob, and that he should be helped in his quest for weight loss and overall fitness.”

Eddie opened his eyes. “Well, Bob,” he said. “That’s us embarked on our journey.”