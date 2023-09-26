Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 17: Initial Exchanges

From a discreet corner, pretending to take an interest in the contents of a bookshelf, Bertie watched Galactica enter the room in which Ranald Braveheart Macpherson’s guests were now assembled. Ranald himself was the perfect host, standing at the door, solemnly receiving his birthday presents, expressing his thanks and placing them on a table behind him. On coming into the room, Galactica had glanced around to take in the guest list before deciding who might deserve her company. Bertie, keen to make himself as inconspicuous as possible, peered ever more intently at the bookshelf. Galactica, though, had already spotted him and he was obliged to acknowledge her nod in his direction. Then, to his relief, she spotted a boy standing near the window and swept across the room to engage him in conversation. Bertie recognised this boy as Moss, who, like Galactica, had recently joined his class. Bertie was unsure what to make of Moss, who had shown signs of gravitating to Tofu’s camp and who therefore would have to be treated with a degree of circumspection. If he could occupy Galactica’s attentions, though, then that at least would divert attention that might otherwise be focused on Bertie and Ranald – and that was something for which to be grateful.

44 Scotland Street

Moss, however, proved to be no more than a temporary distraction, for now Galactica noticed Olive and Pansy standing near the table on which Ranald’s mother had laid out plates of food, including one of iced biscuits in the shape of various animals – always a popular item at a birthday party. Detaching herself from Moss, she strode across the room to join the two other girls. In the safety of his corner, Bertie swallowed hard as he imagined the scene that might ensue.

Although they were in the same class at school, Galactica and Olive had yet to have a conversation. Looks had been exchanged, and strategies planned, but the opportunity of a face-to-face encounter had yet to present itself. From Galactica’s point of view, this phoney war was something to be welcomed, as it gave her the time to recruit allies before battle was joined. Galactica preferred to have boys on her side: Moss was a possibility, although he was perhaps a bit insipid; more promising was Socrates Dunbar, another new arrival in the class, who seemed to her to have all the qualities expected of a useful lieutenant. Once she was flanked by such supporters, the odds would be stacked against Olive, who had Pansy alone to provide backup in her campaigns.

Now the moment had arrived when hostilities might begin between the two factions – for Galactica, even without attendants, clearly amounted to a faction. This was the moment when the casus belli, even if now purely hypothetical, would at last become real.

The first fusillade was to come from Galactica. “So, Olive,” she said. “I see that Ranald has invited you after all.”

Olive had not been expecting this and did not have time to conceal her puzzlement. “He was always going to invite me,” she responded testily. “Why wouldn’t he?”

Galactica assumed the expression of one who wished to protect another from an uncomfortable truth.

“Oh, of course, of course,” she said. “It’s just that I was under the impression that Ranald Braveheart Macpherson was moving on. I was obviously wrong – thank heavens.”

Pansy stepped forward – and quite properly so, as her role was to provide deep defence, now so clearly needed.

“Moving on from what?” she challenged. “Who said that Ranald needed to move on?”

“Oh, I didn’t say that anybody in particular said that,” Galactica replied. “I must have heard something, though – you know how you hear people say things, and you don’t remember who exactly it was.” She paused. Fixing Pansy with a penetrating stare, she continued, “You must tell me your name, by the way.” She knew perfectly well who Pansy was, but this was not an opportunity to be missed.

Pansy seethed.

“Don’t tell her your name, Pansy,” Olive instructed.

“So, you’re Pansy,” Galactica said brightly. “I’ve heard people talking about you.”

As this unsettling remark sank in, Galactica changed tack. “I must introduce you to some of the boys,” she said graciously. “I’m sure they’d like to meet you.”

“We already know them,” snapped Olive. “I’ve known these boys for ages.”

Galactica raised an eyebrow. “Even Bertie?”

Olive nodded emphatically. “Of course I know Bertie,” she said. “Bertie and I go back a long way, I can tell you.”

This was the signal for Pansy to fire the artillery round that would surely silence this parvenu. “And I can tell you something, Galactica,” she began, her voice full of triumph. “Bertie and Olive are engaged. They’ve been engaged for years. Everybody knows that – the whole school, in fact. You can ask anybody.”

“Engaged?” asked Galactica. “My, my – that’s old-fashioned. That’s really quaint, Posy.”

The provocation hit home. “Pansy,” said Pansy, through gritted teeth.

“Of course. Pansy, then. It’s such a pity that engagement doesn’t count for anything these days.”

Olive rose to the bait. “What do you mean by that?” she asked.

“Oh, I think that girls mean it when they say they’re engaged,” Galactica explained. “But it’s different for boys. They say that they’re engaged purely to keep other girls from asking them to marry them. Everybody knows that – I’m surprised you didn’t.”

“Bertie isn’t like that,” said Olive, her voice rising in anger. “Bertie is the nicest boy in Scotland. He’d never pretend to be engaged if he didn’t mean it.”

“Olive’s right,” chimed Pansy. “So you just shut your face, Galactica.”

“Temper, temper!” Galactica chided.

This was too much. Who was this person from Stirling, to accuse Pansy of losing her temper? Pansy’s response was sudden and dramatic – and a blatant escalation. Taking a step forward, she gave Galactica a push. This provoked Galactica to seize one of Pansy’s plaits and pull at it sharply, causing her head to jerk to one side. Olive then kicked Galactica firmly, and painfully, in the shins.

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson’s mother happened to come into the room at the time and witnessed this unseemly breakdown of order. Rushing forward, she separated the three brawling girls. “Girls,” she admonished. “This is not the way we behave in Edinburgh.”

Bertie watched in horror. This was worse than he had anticipated, and if this was only round one, what would round two be like? Of course, he did not realise at the time that he himself would be drawn into this unseemly dispute, no matter how determined he was not to get involved. Neutrality, though, is more frequently aspired to than achieved – not that Bertie was to know this, just yet.