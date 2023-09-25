Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 16: Galactica’s Debut

While the Zinoviev letter is an example of a forged document that had a marked effect on the course of political history, the short note dictated by Ranald Braveheart Macpherson and painstakingly written out by Bertie had no impact at all, other than to cause a brief outburst of mirth on the part of Georgina MacFee, to whom the letter had been addressed. “Leprosy!” she exclaimed. “Where on earth do these children get their ideas?”

The sharp-eared Galactica, who missed very little of what went on in the MacFee household, affected surprise. “Who’s said anything about leprosy, Mummy?” she asked. She had, in fact, steamed open the letter before her mother opened it – a practice she had learned about on a children’s television programme and that she frequently used to open items of correspondence addressed to her mother.

“Oh, it’s just some childish prank,” replied her mother. “Presumably Ranald himself thinks it funny. Nothing to worry about, darling.”

“Boys are so stupid,” said Galactica. “And some boys are stupider than others.”

Georgina remonstrated with his daughter – but only mildly. “Not all boys are stupid, darling,” she said. “Some may be, admittedly, but remember that there are many who are not. Look at Daddy, for instance.”

Galactica cast a quick glance at her father, and then looked away again. “I really want to go to Ranald’s party, Mummy,” she said. “Everyone’s going to be there.”

“Of course you’re going,” Georgina assured her. “I spoke to Ranald’s mother, and she was delighted to invite you. She said that it was very important that Ranald and his friends played with some of the girls.” She paused. “Who is Ranald friendly with, do you think?”

Galactica looked thoughtful. “There’s a boy called Bertie Pollock,” she said. “They’re always playing together. Ranald looks up to him, I think. I can’t see why.”

“People get different things from friendship,” said Georgina. “They see things in others that, well, we may not see ourselves. I’m sure that Bertie is a very nice little boy. As is Ranald.” She paused. “I’m so glad that you’re happy in Edinburgh. I thought that you might miss Stirling awfully, but here you are, settling in so nicely, and Daddy and I are very pleased.”

“It’s okay,” said Galactica.

“Well, birthday parties always help, don’t they?” said her mother. “But let’s take a little peek in your wardrobe and see which outfit you’d like to wear to Ranald’s party.”

And now Galactica stood on the threshold of the Macpherson house in Albert Terrace, on the very edge of Morningside, the first of Ranald’s guests to arrive. From within the house, Ranald stared out with a growing sense of dismay; the letter had not worked, he realised, for here was Galactica, and presumably Olive and Pansy would not be far behind. The situation was bleak, and for a few moments he considered running into the garden and taking refuge in the shed, which could be locked from inside. If he did that, he might be safe enough while the party went on without him. None of them – with the exception of Bertie – had come to see him, and would be kept quite happy with the ice cream and cake that was being provided for the guests. But if he hid, then Bertie would face dealing with the guests without him, and even if Tofu and Larch turned up, they would be little help. No, taking refuge in the shed would be tantamount to running away in the face of the enemy, and Ranald, whose instincts were loyal, was not prepared to do that.

Galactica duly breezed in.

“So, this is where you live, Ranald,” she said, looking about her. “Sad.”

Ranald frowned. “There’s nothing wrong with our house, Galactica,” he said.

Galactica smiled tolerantly. “Oh, I’m sure it suits you, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, but I’m not sure that I’d care to live in a house that shared its walls with other houses.”

Albert Terrace was, as the name suggested, a row of terraced houses, and as such, the walls were mutual. They were, however, constructed of stone and were of Georgian proportions, making it one of the most sought-after and attractive streets in Edinburgh. To the south, each house had a substantial walled garden, falling away to Morningside down below. From the windows to the rear, the Pentlands could be seen, with their promise of a romantic hinterland of gentle blue hills. Ranald was proud of his house, and Galactica’s opening foray cut deep.

“We have nice people living next to us,” he said defensively. “And George Watson’s is just at the other end of the road.”

“Hah!” said Galactica, “George Watson’s College!”

“And they have a pipe band,” said Ranald.

Galactica waved a dismissive hand. “Oh, don’t talk to me about the bagpipes,” she said airily.

Ranald tried to stand his ground. “Why not?” he asked.

“They make a very tiresome noise,” said Galactica. “I don’t mind being Scottish, Ranald, but I don’t think being Scottish is an excuse to make such a loud noise, do you?”

She looked about her. “If I lived here, Ranald,” she said. “I would paint this room a different colour.”

Ranald bit his lip. “What’s wrong with white, Galactica? Lots of people have white walls.”

Galactica laughed. She had a special laugh – a high-pitched trill – that she employed on occasion to dismiss especially trivial questions.

“White is very boring, Ranald,’ she said. “I’m not saying you’re boring. I’m not saying that. All I’m saying is that your house is painted a boring colour. That’s different, you see.”

The doorbell rang. “Other guests,” said Galactica. “You’d better go and let them in before they change their mind and go away, Ranald.”

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson made his way through the hall towards the front door. He looked at the walls about him. They were white. He had never thought about that – to him they had simply been walls. He hated Galactica. He had hated her the first time he saw her. She was utterly, completely hateful. Bertie would hate her too, he thought, because Bertie was the opposite of Galactica. Bertie was kind. Bertie had never said anything – not once – about his walls being boring, even if he secretly thought it, which Ranald thought he did not.

Ranald’s mother was already at the door. “Well, well,” she said. “How nice to see you, Olive. And this is your friend Pansy, I believe. Hello, Pansy. You look very pretty in that dress. And you do, too, Olive.”

She turned to her son. “Isn’t this nice, Ranald?” And then to the guests she said, “Galactica’s already here, girls.”

Olive received this information in silence. She hated Galactica. Pansy hated Galactica too. This party’s toast, thought Olive. Toast. It was enough to make one feel sorry for Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, she told herself. Or almost sorry. She despised his spindly knees, of course. She always had. Pansy had too, and they had often discussed them. “Such a shame,” said Pansy. “It’s so sad to see thin knees like that on a boy. They really ruin his life chances, Olive.”

And Olive had agreed.

