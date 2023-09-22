Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 15: Everything’s Ruined – It’s Official

Of course he loved Glasgow, with or without any introduced wolves, but Bertie knew that the chances of his moving there were slender, and that for the foreseeable future he would be in Edinburgh, in Scotland Street, with his family. On reaching the age of eighteen he could move to Glasgow of his own accord and without his mother’s permission, and he never doubted for a moment that he would do just that. He had even made enquiries about the purchase of an Edinburgh to Glasgow one-way rail ticket for eleven years in the future, but was told by the rail authorities that booking for those trains was not yet open, and it would be best to come back closer to the time. He would do that, he assured the incredulous voice on the other end of the line, and the conversation had come to an end. He felt, though, that in making this preliminary enquiry he had at least done something to advance the course of his freedom, to lay down a marker, in a sense, even if the day of liberation itself was an impossibly long way off.

His domestic circumstances, of course, were not quite as bad as they might be and were certainly an improvement on those that had prevailed in the first six years of his life. During that period, Bertie had been obliged to put up with an ambitious and somewhat demanding mother, whose programme for her young son included Italian conversazione sessions, saxophone lessons, yoga classes and weekly psychotherapy. But then his mother, Irene, had gone off to Aberdeen, and the intervention of his grandmother, Nicola, had brought freedom and reason to Bertie’s small hearth. Life had taken an immediate turn for the better: Nicola had read to him from books that would never have been given Irene’s imprimatur – books such as Treasure Island, Kidnapped, and, of course, Scouting for Boys; she had allowed him to watch television, including ancient films with titles such as Lassie the Wonder Dog and Well Done, Secret Seven; and, unlike his mother, she had not insisted he wear crushed strawberry dungarees. This gave Bertie a glimpse of how small boys might lead their lives in Glasgow, where yoga and psychotherapy were virtually unheard of, and where freedom was not an impossible dream but an everyday reality.

Now his mother had returned, but although she was intermittently back in Edinburgh, and although she and Stuart were trying to make a go of their relationship once more, Stuart had very wisely stipulated that when Irene came back from Aberdeen she should live separately. This was in a flat in nearby Gayfield Square, recently purchased as an investment by his mother, Nicola, who was now living in Scotland Street with her son and the two boys.

“Let’s see if we can navigate our way back into a proper relationship,” Stuart said to Irene. “Step by step. And my mother, of course, mustn’t be messed about. She’s given up a lot to look after the boys, and we can’t ask her to move out just like that.”

Irene, in her new mood of reasonableness, had acceded to this request. “I fully understand, Stuart,” she said. “Let’s not hurry anything. We can’t get rid of your mother … ask her, rather, to move out later on. Everything in due course.” And then had added, for emphasis, “Davvero and assolutamente.”

Bertie was pleased to have his mother back in Edinburgh, but was, at the same time, relieved that she would be staying a few blocks away. “It’s just round the corner, Mummy,” he said to Irene. “And it’s Georgian.”

Irene had moved some of her possessions to the Gayfield Square flat. It was a spacious flat, and since nothing had been said about payment, she imagined that she would be living rent-free. It had the advantage, too, of being directly opposite Valvona & Crolla, the delicatessen on Elm Row where she had long been accustomed to buying her sun-dried tomatoes, San Daniele ham, and Tuscan olive oil – all of which formed part of her staple diet. It suited her very well to be back in Edinburgh, where she felt there was work for her to do. And being in Edinburgh had the additional advantage of assuaging the guilt that had been building up within her from not seeing enough of her two young sons. They were well looked-after, of course, but she was not at all sure that Stuart’s mother, with her old-fashioned ideas on child-raising, was the best of influences. No, there was work for her to do, and over the coming months she would tackle it.

Not only had Bertie’s existence been improved by the dilution of Irene’s influence, but his social life had been transformed by the influence of Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, a boy of his own age with whom he had formed a firm friendship. Ranald, who now lived in Albert Terrace in Morningside, liked nothing more than to plan with Bertie the various adventures that they had in the garden or, occasionally, on short, unauthorised expeditions further afield. Now, on that Saturday morning, he was waiting at the door for Bertie to be delivered by Nicola for a long-arranged play-date.

“There’s something I need to talk to you about,” said Ranald, shortly after Nicola had dropped Bertie off. “Something really confidential.”

“You can tell me whatever you like, Ranald,” Bertie assured his friend.

“It’s about my birthday party,” said Ranald. “I’ve been talking to my mummy about it and she says I have to invite Olive.”

Bertie groaned. “Are you sure, Ranald? Olive will spoil everything. You may as well not have a birthday at all.”

“I know,” said Ranald. “But it gets worse. My mummy has gone and invited her already, and also Pansy …”

“Oh no,” said Bertie. “That’s really bad, Ranald.”

“And Galactica MacFee,” Ranald complained. “You know her. She’s that girl with the stuck-up nose. Her.”

“Your party will be a disaster,” said Bertie sadly. “I’m sorry, Ranald, but I think it will.”

Ranald stared at his friend. Tears were welling up in his eyes. “I’ve been looking forward to my party, Bertie,” he said. “Now everything’s ruined – it’s official.”

“True,” said Bertie.

Then Bertie had an idea. “We could write to their mummies, Ranald. We could write letters pretending to be from your mummy and telling them the party’s cancelled. Then it will be just you and me and Tofu. And if Tofu forgets to come, it would be just the two of us, which would be even better.”

“We could try,” said Ranald. “Can you write the letter? Your handwriting’s much neater than mine.”

“And you can’t spell,” Bertie observed.

“True,” said Ranald. “Just write: Dear Mrs MacFee, I regret to say that Ranald’s party has been cancelled due to …”

“Leprosy,” suggested Bertie.

“Due to leprosy,” continued Ranald. “Please tell Pansy’s mummy. And Olive’s too. So sorry. Maybe some other day. Yours sincerely, Mrs Macpherson. How about that, Bertie?”

“Perfect,” said Bertie.