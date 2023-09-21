Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 14: Reintroducing Wolves

In his visits to the local library with his grandmother, Nicola, Bertie rarely spent much time in the children’s section, with its bright primary colours and diminutive chairs. He was a voracious reader, and required no encouragement to engage with books that normally would not be found on the bedside table of the average, or indeed any, seven-year-old boy. So while such tables might be graced with the usual juvenile literature – expurgated, of course, to remove any trace of undesirable authorial attitudes, and given the nihil obstat of the censors – in Bertie’s case, tales of talking pigs were conspicuously absent. He understood the appeal of such stories to readers younger than himself – his brother, Ulysses, for example, was beginning to show an interest in such a literary diet – but he himself preferred books of greater weight and substance.

44 Scotland Street

These literary tastes had been encouraged by his mother, Irene, who had been much inspired by a book she had come across, The Literate Baby. The subtitle of this work had, in fact, caught her eye before the title itself. This was How to Ensure Your Infant Has the Best Available Start. That had been very much what Irene wished to do when she embarked upon what she called The Bertie Project. That was on the very day she returned with Bertie to the flat in Scotland Street from the maternity unit, now renamed Arrivals, of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. That change of name, intended to reflect official ambitions to remove the word mother from hospital usage, had occasioned some debate both in the hospital and the columns of the local newspaper. Local newspapers, of course, have a tendency to reflect reactionary opinion, and it was no surprise, therefore, that the Edinburgh Evening News should have expressed mild surprise that the use of the word mother was offensive and that a neutral term, such as individual, should be used to refer to those who came to the hospital with the intention of giving birth there to what were previously known as babies and were now known in official documents as emergent persons. Some uninformed readers had even laughed at this – but there are always ignorant and ill-disposed people about and the health authorities took the view that they could be, and were, ignored.

Arrivals was an obvious choice in the sensitive bureaucratic mind, but once again, ignorant opinion had questioned whether this was not redolent of the terminology found in airports, where large signs stated Arrivals and, indeed, Departures. If people came into the hospital and saw a sign saying Arrivals, might they not think that this referred to them, irrespective of their mission, and that this would result in everybody coming to the hospital making their way to what was previously known as the Maternity department? The staff who worked at Arrivals would soon find themselves overwhelmed by those with broken arms and similar complaints, along with numerous potential out-patients, in-patients, and visitors.

That objection was considered, but quickly discounted. The average person would understand that this was a hospital, not an airport, and would, as a result, not be confused. Airports consisted largely of duty-free emporia, and these were not normally found in hospitals. At least not yet: if there was already no distinction, in terms of price, between hospital and airport car parks, then might it not be possible, the hospital management asked itself, to create large duty-free sections just inside the hospital entrance? This would have the effect of reassuring and calming people coming to the hospital, as they walked a winding path through tempting displays of expensive perfume, Swiss chocolate, and, of course, numerous obscure brands of whisky. Visitors to the hospital might be provided with small trollies into which they could load their purchases before reaching the point where they were directed to Arrivals (A), Radiology (X) and so on.

The debate had continued for some time, and some of the suggestions were less than helpful, particularly those that pointed out that if there were to be a sign for Arrivals, then what about that other important airport sign, Departures? To which hospital department would that direct the visitor or the patient? And would that not have the effect of undoing any calming effect achieved by the hospital duty-free experience?

Of course, these issues were yet to arise when Bertie was brought back, an emergent person in arms, to the flat in Scotland Street, to begin the education that would shape his reading interests. Fortunately, he proved receptive to Irene’s tuition, and by the age of two he was already reading simple sentences. When he was four, Irene found him reading a copy of the New York Review of Books that she had left lying on the kitchen table, and by five he had started on her Penguin The Complete Psychological Works of Sigmund Freud. There was obviously much of this that he did not understand, but he nonetheless absorbed a great deal of what he read and was able to talk with some maturity about Freud’s famous case of Little Hans and, to a lesser extent, the Wolf Man.

He had been much exercised by wolves, anyway, as he had read the Canadian author Farley Mowat, who knew a great deal about lupine affairs, as well as a number of Jack London’s tales of the far north. Bertie had read, too, of the plans of those who would reintroduce the wolf into Scotland, and had discussed this at some length with his father. Where exactly would these wolves be released? According to what Bertie had read in the papers, there was some opposition in the Highlands to the release of wolves there, with more than one member of the Scottish Parliament representing a Highland constituency expressing the view that people in the Highlands were fed up with proposals to land them with everything for which a place could not be found elsewhere. This included nuclear waste, satellite launching pads, and, occasionally, high-risk prisoners.

Could wolves not be released in Glasgow? Bertie asked. There had been few rewilding efforts there, and there were several large parks where wolves could perhaps make their dens unnoticed. There was the issue of food source, of course, but Bertie felt that there were always sufficient abandoned half-full fast food boxes to provide sustenance for wild creatures, and these could be supplemented by official feeding programmes. After all, rewilding came at a cost, and if we were to have reintroduced beavers and wolves, then we should be prepared to sacrifice a few salmon, ancient trees and newborn lambs.

Bertie’s father, Stuart, had smiled at this suggestion. “I’m not sure that they would want wolves in Glasgow,” he said. “They have their own ideas over there, you know.”

Bertie was sure they did. He admired Glasgow and its independent-minded inhabitants. To him, Glasgow represented freedom, and wolves would love that – of course they would.