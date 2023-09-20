Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 13: Hopper, Loneliness, Greek Revival

Matthew looked at Catriona with interest. He had met her only once before, and she had not made much of an impression on him then. That was possibly because they had exchanged no more than a few words, and he had found out nothing about her. He had not anticipated that she would talk about light and the paintings of Edward Hopper – both subjects in which Matthew had an intense interest and which he rarely had the opportunity to discuss in any depth. Most people, in his experience, thought very little about light – they took it for granted, or, at best, were only dimly aware of how important it was for mood and for perception – for everything, really. And now here was Catriona, with her slightly unnerving blue spectacles, raising the subject of light, when he had imagined they might by now be emmeshed in the sort of small talk that characterised Edinburgh dinner parties and from which there was sometimes little relief or prospect of escape.

“Hopper,” he said. “I take it that you like him?”

She took a sip of her prosecco. He wished that he had insisted on champagne: somebody who understood the nuances of light might well be expected to appreciate the difference between prosecco and the real thing.

On impulse he leaned forward and whispered to her, “I’m so sorry that isn’t champagne. I almost served champagne.”

She looked at him over the rim of her glass. “I thought it was,” she said.

He smiled. “You’re being polite.”

She returned his smile. “Possibly. But carbon dioxide is carbon dioxide.”

He steered the conversation back to Hopper. “What is it about Hopper that appeals?”

“Everything,” she replied. “But the light in particular. It’s a sort of yellow, buttery light that I think is rather hard for an artist to capture, but he does.”

“I think of him as a painter of loneliness,” said Matthew. “I went to an exhibition of Hopper at the Whitney Museum in New York. Have you been there?”

She shook her head. “We’re too hard up to go to New York.”

Matthew felt embarrassed. “I wasn’t being boastful. I wasn’t saying ‘Oh, la-di-da, when I was in New York’ – that sort of thing. There are people in this city who say that, you know, but not me.”

“Well, we can’t afford it at the moment. Ben says that we might go somewhere next year. He has a project, you see, and it’s using all our money.”

Matthew nodded. “Money seeps away, doesn’t it?”

“Don’t tell me.”

“Anyway, there was this marvellous exhibition at the Whitney and I went to it. It was all about Hopper and the city. He lived in Washington Square – or thereabouts. You know, near NYU.”

She shook her head. “I don’t know the geography of New York.”

“New York’s pretty simple,” said Matthew. “It goes from north to south, and from east to west. Edinburgh doesn’t do that. Edinburgh’s all over the place.”

“That’s because we’ve got hills,” said Catriona. “There are seven of them, aren’t there? New York doesn’t have hills.”

Matthew nodded. “Our topography is similar to what you find in Athens. In fact, that was one of the reasons why people called Edinburgh the Athens of the North. Although there were more complicated reasons than that.” He paused. “There’s been a fascinating treatment of this. Iain Gordon Brown’s book. He goes into all the reasons why Edinburgh fancied itself as the northern Athens – part of which was the desire to find a role.”

Catriona asked why Edinburgh should have been seeking a role. Surely cities, she said, just were – they did not have to ask themselves who or what they were.

“It was because of the Union with England,” Matthew said. “Edinburgh suddenly found itself eclipsed by London. All the action, so to speak, was down there, and what was left for Edinburgh? They didn’t fancy being a provincial city, and so they thought they would be the Greeks to the new Rome. Hence all those Grecian influences in the architecture of the place.’

“And the Parthenon up on Calton Hill?”

Matthew grinned. “That was meant to be the crowning glory – but it was never finished. How many pillars are there? Twelve – and the architraves – and that’s it. A great, purpose-built ruin – a monument to unfinished projects everywhere.”

He looked at Catriona. She had a slightly Hopperish look to her. But why? Her clothes? Was she dressed like one of Hopper’s women – with their long skirts and that quintessentially 1920s feel to them? The stenographers, the women in those nowhere diners, the women in hotel rooms, looking out of windows. It was loneliness distilled, boiled down, reduced like a sauce at the bottom of the pan.

“Hopper’s paintings are so empty,” he said. “They have people in them – yes – but the people are all isolated. Even when there are two or three people in one of his paintings, the people are somehow detached from one another.”

“Is America a lonely place?” she asked. “Is that what it’s like?”

He thought about this. There was a certain loneliness in America, he thought, because it was so large and there were so many people. Did people know one another in the way in which they knew one another in a small country like Scotland? And if they did not, then how could they be anything but lonely?

He opened his mouth to answer her, but then he stopped. Her question had raised a disturbing possibility in his mind – that Scotland was becoming a much lonelier country because we were busy erecting barriers of distrust and suspicion between people. We were making people frightened of one another – frightened of offending others – frightened to express what one might think, because there could be somebody who might disagree with you and berate you for holding an opinion that differed from their own. We were finding ways in which people differed from one another, rather than ways in which they shared an identity. Yes, that was happening – it was happening with alarming speed and intensity. And in its wake, it brought isolation and loneliness and unhappiness. He muttered something, not intending to be overheard, but it was heard by Catriona. “There used to be a great wee country called Scotland,” Matthew said. “And we liked one another and were happy, and then …”

She looked at him, but he did not finish. Rather, he said, “I find Hopper haunting.”

She said, “Would you mind if I asked for more prosecco? I love that stuff. It goes down so easily.”

“Not at all.”

He looked over to the Lammermuir Hills, and then back at Catriona.

“We are so lucky,” he said, as he started off to fetch a bottle.

“Why?”

“To be alive. Now. In this company. With those hills over there and that sky and being alive in this great empty universe that is itself a great empty Hopper painting, when you come to think of it.”