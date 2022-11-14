It was while Bertie was off at his camp near Carlops that Nicola eventually prevailed upon Stuart to allow her to activate his online dating persona.

44 Scotland Street

“It’s all set up, Stuart,” she said. “I’ve filled in all the details for you. You don’t have to do a thing.”

Stuart groaned. “What did you put, Mother?”

“I told the truth,” Nicola replied. “And no need to varnish the truth in your case. You’re very eligible, Stuart.”

“Tell me,” said Stuart. He was not sure that he wanted to hear, but he felt that he probably had to.

Nicola brought up the page on the computer. “You see,” she said. “Here you are. And isn’t that a flattering photograph?”

Stuart peered at the screen. “I don’t think that’s me,” he said.

“Well, it looks close enough,” said Nicola.

Stuart gave her a reproachful stare. “Where did you get it from?” he asked.

She shrugged. “Oh, somewhere online. I didn’t have a recent photo of you and so I found one that I thought would do the trick. And I think that one does it.”

Stuart sighed. “But Mother,” he said, “that’s mistake number one in online dating. You never ever put a misleading photograph on one of these services. People get really cross. They see somebody aged thirty or whatever, and then they find that the person in question is closer to fifty-five. They don’t like it. Dates like that don’t even pass Go.”

“Well,” said Nicola. “We shall see. And would you like to hear what I wrote about you?”

Stuart closed his eyes. “You read. I can’t face it.”

“Successful man, late thirties, seeks––”

Stuart interrupted her. “Mother, I’ve had my fortieth birthday.”

She shrugged again. “These things are approximate, darling. Now let me continue. Successful man, late thirties; solvent; own flat; good sense of humour; considered highly attractive . . .”

“Oh, Mother,” he protested.

“Well, you are.”

“By you, perhaps, but then you’re my mother.”

Undaunted, Nicola continued. “Artistic interests. Likes classical music and statistics.”

Stuart stopped her. “Likes statistics? What sort of woman is going to respond to that? A man who says that he likes statistics on an online dating site is going to be considered seriously – no, deeply – geeky.

“I don’t agree,” said Nicola. “I imagine: oh, I’m sure he’s got some interesting statistics to discuss. People like that sort of thing. Haven’t you heard that programme on the radio where they talk about that sort of thing? Lots of people listen to that.

“And then, I’ve given you a name. You don’t want to use your real name on these things, and so I’ve called you Paul.”

Stuart shook his head. “I want you to take me off, Mother.”

She looked at him reproachfully. “Too late, darling. I activated you – and there are already a couple of replies.”

Stuart took a deep breath. He was irritated by his mother’s interference, but at the same time he was intrigued at the thought that there were already a couple of women who were sufficiently interested in him to reply. Perhaps they were types who could see beyond a professed interest in statistics.

“They’ve both sent emails,” said Nicola. “And I’ve taken the liberty of reading them.”Stuart let this pass.

“And there’s one of whom I like the look,” Nicola went on. “She’s called Francesca and she’s interested in the Renaissance and in motor racing.”

Stuart laughed. “An odd combination.”

“I think she sounds a real possibility. She suggests a meeting in The Chaumer on Queen Street. You know the place, don’t you?”

Stuart did. “I’m only going because you’ve jumped the gun and it would be rude to stand this woman up,” he said. “My heart isn’t in this, Mother.”

The proposed meeting was for the following day. Francesca would be there at midday, she said. “I look forward to seeing more of you if we think we have something in common. Who knows?”

He wrote back to confirm the arrangement. “Here’s hoping,” he wrote at the end of his message, but decided against that, and took it out in favour of “All very best”.

He was there well in advance – shortly after eleven-thirty – and he spent an anxious half hour trying to read a copy of The Economist, but not concentrating sufficiently to take anything on. He found himself reading an article on Japanese banks three times, before he realised he was as ignorant of the problems facing Japanese banks as he had been before – possibly even more so.

And then the door opened, and from the street Irene appeared. She did not see him at first, and sat down at a table before she looked about and saw Stuart sitting at the opposite end of the room. They stared at one another blankly.

Stuart thought: Just my luck. I go on a date and who do I bump into but my ex. That’s luck for you.

Irene thought: This is ridiculous. How can I possibly sit and talk to Paul when he turns up if Stuart is there, well within earshot. This isn’t going to work.

Then, more or less at the same time, Stuart realised that Irene was Francesca, and she came to the conclusion that Stuart was Paul. They both gasped, and blushed.

Stuart got up from his chair and joined Irene at her table. “Should I call you Francesca?” he asked.

For a few moments, he looked down at the floor, before looking back up at him. He noticed her eyes. There was something about her eyes that he had always liked. There had been a light to them when he first met her – now that light seemed to have returned. And she thought: I’ve yet to find a man who has a dimple like that on his cheek. It was irresistible back in the day, and it’s still there – it’s still there!

Stuart broke the silence. “Why did you do it?”

“Do what?”

“Go online – to meet somebody.”

She hesitated. Then she said, “Because I’m lonely, Stuart. It’s as simple as that. Hugo Fairbairn and I have drifted apart, I’m afraid.” She paused. “And you?”

He toyed with telling her that it was all his mother’s idea, but he thought that might be ungallant. A man should not blame his mother, no matter what the late Professor Freud had to say on the subject. So, he said, instead, “Ditto. Lonely.”

She was looking at him as if weighing something up. “We could try again.”

He should have hesitated, but he did not. He still loved her. In spite of everything, he loved her; because love was like that – stubborn, persistent, at times irrational. “I think we could.”

“It would make Bertie very happy,” she said.

“Which is the most important consideration of all,” said Stuart.

“I’ve changed,” said Irene. “You may not believe it, but I’ve changed.”