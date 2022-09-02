Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 5: Stereotypes, bullfighting, danger

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

44 Scotland Street

Nicola inclined her head. “I know that. I know you do, Stuart.”

“But there are factors that make my position a bit complicated.”

Nicola frowned. “I know that Irene isn’t the easiest of people,” she said. An understatement, she thought. Irene is unspeakable . . . A termagant without equal . . . She searched for the right Scots epithet: Irene was argle-barglous – that expressed it so well: she was an alagrugous, ackwart, pictarnie. The finding of just the right words made Nicola feel much better: linguistic revenge had its points.

“It’s not that,” said Stuart. “Well, she enters into the equation, I suppose, but not in such a way as to make much difference to anything. No, it’s not her, mother.”

“Is it financial? You don’t have to worry too much in that regard, Stuart. As you are aware, I have my resources.”

He knew that. Nicola had been well provided for in her divorce from her Portuguese wine-producer husband. In addition to that, she had her interest in Inclusive Pies (formerly Pies for Protestants), the pie factory in Glasgow that she had inherited. Stuart had his salary as a statistician, which was reasonable enough, and even with the payments that he made to Irene, he got by. The cushion made by Nicola’s contribution to the household was welcome, but hardly necessary.

“It’s nothing to do with money, mother.” He cast a glance towards the door that led off the kitchen, where they were sitting, to the bedrooms beyond, where Bertie and Ulysses were sleeping. Nicola followed his gaze.

“Of course,” she said. “Of course.”

“Yes,” said Stuart. “I’m not exactly unencumbered.”

Nicola lowered her voice. “Plenty of people have children – plenty of people who make a go of it for a second time, that is.”

Stuart sighed. “I know that. But very often, it’s the woman who has the children. The new man comes along and agrees to take them on, so to speak. It’s easier for a man than for a woman.”

Nicola shook her head. “Where on earth did you hear that?”

“Everybody knows it,” said Stuart.

Nicola made a dismissive gesture. “What nonsense, Stuart.”

“It’s not,” he said. “Women don’t want to take on other people’s children. They know the risks.”

“The risks?” Nicola challenged.

“They know that the children may reject them. Children don’t want somebody to replace their natural mother. They resent it, and it leads to all sorts of problems.”

Nicola held up a hand. “Hold on, Stuart, let’s look at this dispassionately. Are you saying that you don’t want to meet somebody because you think the boys won’t accept her?”

Stuart hesitated. “Yes, I suppose I am. I’ve been reading about it.”

Nicola shook her head. “You’re complicating matters unnecessarily, you know.” She paused. “What have you been reading?”

“Cinderella,” Stuart replied.

She stared at him blankly. “Cinderella? As in the pantomime story?”

“The pantomime gets the gist of it,” said Stuart. “It’s a bit more sophisticated than that, but the elements are all there.”

She sat back as he continued.

“Cinderella is kept at home, in the kitchen.”

“I know that bit.”

“And she has a stepmother, A wicked stepmother, of course.”

“Not all stepmothers are wicked,” said Nicola. “Let’s not get bogged down with stereotypes.”

“The point about stereotypes,” Stuart said, “is that they’re there for a reason. Stereotypes exist because in so many cases they reflect reality.”

“I’m surprised at you, Stuart,” Nicola scolded. “You’re meant to be a professional statistician. You believe in evidence, not prejudice. And here you are defending stereotypes.”

“Not completely,” said Stuart. “When people say today that you shouldn’t pay attention to stereotypes, they’re the ones who are rejecting the evidence. If there’s a common stereotype, it’s because there are a fair number of instances of whatever the stereotypical feature is. The trouble with people who reject stereotypes is that they want to ignore that evidence.”

Nicola was robust. “With good reason, I would have thought. Stereotypes are unfair. They preclude judgement on the basis of what actually is. You know that, Stuart.”

Stuart shrugged. “So, we pretend that there are no such thing as national characteristics? So there’s no difference between Scotland and England?”

Nicola looked uncomfortable. “I wouldn’t say that.”

“Or Spain and Sweden?”

“Spain and Sweden? There are cultural differences – of course there are.”

“Bullfighting is less popular in Sweden?”

Nicola hesitated. “Marginally,” she said, and smiled at the familiarity of the scene: they were back to when he was a teenage boy – he used to argue just like this.

“Well, there you are,” said Stuart. “Aren’t you proposing a stereotype – or two, in fact. The cool, rational non-violent Swede, and the fiery Spaniard who enjoys nothing better than getting into a tight-fitting uniform – with lots of glitter – and tormenting a poor bull in front of a roaring crowd?”

Nicola sighed. “Not all Spaniards enjoy bullfighting. Don’t defame them all.” She paused. “I detest bullfighting. The mere thought of it.”

Stuart agreed. “I don’t see how they can do it. How can they sit there and watch a terrified fellow creature being put to death? And then there is that ridiculous race through the streets where they run in front of bulls.”

Nicola shook her head. “What drives people to do things like that?”

“The quest for excitement. It would all be too tame if there were no danger.”

“So, it’s not just that they enjoy the bulls’ suffering?” asked Nicola.

“No, it’s more complex than that,” said Stuart. “People love danger, especially if all risk is removed from life – or as much risk as possible. The absence of risk makes life boring – for some people. Why do you think they watch Formula One racing? It’s noisy and smelly and consumes vast resources. It’s the danger, I think, that people love. We know that some of the cars are going to spin out of control. The crowd loves a good smash. Loves it. If it were entirely safe, it would be far less fun for everybody.”

Nicola knew nothing about Formula One. She thought it was a shampoo, and she was still thinking of Spain. “Do you remember Kenneth Clark’s Civilisation programmes?” she asked. “Did you ever see them?”

“Some,” said Stuart.

“I always remember how it more or less ignored Spanish art,” said Nicola. “Clark didn’t not have much time for it.”

Stuart raised an eyebrow. “That’s extreme. He had his critics, of course.”

“Don’t we all?” said Nicola, and added, “Except you, of course.” She paused. “I’m proud, you know, Stuart. I’m proud that I’m the mother of a son who treats others well.”

He looked away. He was embarrassed. “I’m no better than the next person.”

“No,” said Nicola. “You’re considerably better. The next person, as a general rule, is deeply flawed.” She thought about it a bit more. “And those who say they are no better than the next person, are almost always the very best of us. Fact. Well-known.”