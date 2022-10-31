44 Scotland Street

“They have a really good time over there,” Ranald said. “You can do what you like in Glasgow, you know, Bertie.”

“I know that,” said Bertie. He thought for a moment. “But how old do you have to be before you can go there, Ranald?”

Ranald pondered this. “Probably about ten,” he said at last. “Yes, I think it’s ten. That’s if you want to go and live there permanently.”

Bertie nodded, slightly despondently. He was seven and it would be three years before he would be ten. But it seemed to be taking an awfully long time.

“You can get a job in Glasgow when you’re ten,” Ranald continued. “That’s the law, Bertie.”

Bertie cheered up. “You know that pie factory that my Granny has? You remember that place, Ranald? It’s called Inclusive Pies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranald nodded. “Would they give us a job, Bertie? Do you think they would?”

“Definitely,” said Bertie.

The conversation had gone no further, and no concrete plans were laid to escape. But the idea of Glasgow was still there – a luminous, golden prospect – a city upon a hill to which the eyes of all Scotland might turn.

Now, though, the reality of the situation was that there was a good chance that the morning, which had started so promisingly with the construction of the dam on the burn, would take a rather different turn with the arrival of Olive and Pansy. And so it proved, as Olive and Pansy arrived in the mess tent shortly after Bertie, Ranald, and the two boys from Lanark had sat down to eggs and bacon at a trestle table.

“Oh, there you are, Bertie Pollock,” Olive had called out on entering their tent. “And you, too, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson.”

Olive strode across to the boys’ table, followed by Pansy. “Who’s this then?” she asked, pointing at the two boys from Lanark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s called Hamish,” answered Bertie, “And he’s called Rab.”

Hamish and Rab stared at Olive, who was giving them a look of cool appraisal. “Where are you from?” she asked.

“Lanark,” replied Hamish.

“Never heard of it,” snapped Olive. And turning to Pansy, she asked, “Have you ever heard of a place called Lanark, Pansy?”

Pansy shook her head. “Never,” she replied.

“Oh well,” continued Olive, “we’re from Edinburgh, you see. And so is Bertie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told them that,” muttered Bertie.

“And did you tell them that you’re my fiancé?” asked Olive.

Bertie blushed deep red.

“You engaged, Bertie?” asked Hamish.

Bertie shook his head.

“Don’t you shake your head like that, Bertie Pollock,” said Olive, her voice rising in indignation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, don’t you act all innocent,” Pansy joined in. And to Hamish she said, “Bertie and Olive have been engaged for ages. They’re very happy.”

This conversation was interrupted by one of the staff, a young woman wearing a khaki top and green fatigue trousers. “I’m glad you’ve all met,” she said. “Because you boys are going to be in Olive’s section this morning. You’re going on a hike.”

Olive smiled. “I’m going to be expedition leader, aren’t I, Miss Summers?”

The instructor nodded. “Yes, Olive will be leader today, everybody. Pansy will be her deputy. And you boys will be the troop. Is everybody happy with that?”

“Yes,” said Olive quickly. “Everybody’s really happy, Miss Summers.”

Miss Summers gave a benevolent smile. “That’s really nice, Olive. So, this is the plan: your group is going to go up a hill, and then come down again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bertie looked out towards the hill behind the camp. It was, he thought, very high, and already there were mists swirling about its summit. Was that almost as high as Everest? Would they have to set up a base camp? He looked at Miss Summers. “By ourselves, Miss Summers?” he asked, trying not to sound nervous.

Miss Summers laughed. “No, Bertie. I wouldn’t dream of sending anybody up there by themselves. I’ll be coming with you.”

“With an ice axe?” asked Ranald Braveheart Macpherson.

Miss Summers seemed to find this most amusing. “No, Ranald. That won’t be necessary. I think that hill is probably barely a thousand feet high. There’s no ice up there. But don’t worry, I shall be with you every step of the way. Olive will be leader, but I’ll be with you just to make sure that everything is all right.”

They were all told to go off to their tents to collect their sweaters and the water bottles with which they had been issued the previous evening. “Then we’ll all meet at the gate in ten minutes,” instructed Miss Summers. “Does everybody understand?”

There were nods all round, and ten minutes later Bertie, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, Olive, Pansy, and the two boys from Lanark were all waiting by the gate that marked the beginning of the hill track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Summers, though, was not there. She had received a telephone call from her frail aunt in St Andrews and was busy making domestic arrangements. This took longer than anticipated, and after the children had been waiting for fifteen minutes, Olive clapped her hands and made an announcement.

“We’re going to start all by ourselves,” she said. “I’ve got a map and I’m the leader. So, we’re going to start.”

Bertie looked doubtful. “Do you think we should, Olive?” he asked.