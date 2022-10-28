44 Scotland Street

Nicola, too, had noticed this change, after that initial encounter in Scotland Street when Irene had unexpectedly struck a conciliatory, even apologetic note. That had led to an immediate and equally unanticipated change of heart in Nicola. It was as if a glacier had suddenly melted, to reveal a gentle landscape below – a carpet of spring flowers, perhaps. Had the train journey from Aberdeen been routed through Damascus?

“We must give her the benefit of the doubt,” said Stuart.

Nicola, with a very slight trace of reluctance, agreed. “I must admit I feel a bit better about her – and about myself too. Dislike of others is corrosive, I think: it eats away at the soul.”

Stuart nodded. “You’re right, Mother.”

Nicola had smiled at her son. My son is a good man, she thought. He is not a strong man – I have to accept that – but at heart he is good and kind. And even Irene, for all her unbearable behaviour in the past, had a notion of the good and wanted to do the best for her family. Unfortunately, she had been so wrong about everything, had been so opinionated and stubborn, so desperately keen to be in what she thought was the vanguard of progressive thought that she seemed to lose all sense of proportion. There was nothing wrong with progressive values – in so far as they championed justice and kindness and consideration – but at times they could slip into intolerance and extremism, the very evils they sought to address. That had happened with Irene: her vision of the good was not a bad or insupportable one, it was just that she pursued it in a way that distorted its underlying values.

Now, as Stuart and Irene travelled the short distance to Carlops, the Lammermuirs to the east were blue in the warm light of summer; the sky virtually cloudless. Alongside the road, rising to the north and west, the Pentland Hills were bathed in mid-morning sun, dotted here and there with grazing sheep, small bundles of untidy wool moving amongst the patches of gorse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Nine Mile Burn they passed the end of the road that led to Matthew and Elspeth’s house, just visible beyond a small forest of Scots pine.

“How are their triplets?” asked Irene.

“Shooting up,” said Stuart. “And extremely noisy. They lead a fairly outdoor life, I think.”

“Good,” said Irene. “Boys need that sort of thing.”

The car swerved slightly as Stuart, at the wheel, took in this remark. This was not the sort of thing he had ever heard Irene say. Had he heard it correctly? Had she really said: Boys need that sort of thing?

“Elspeth had an accident, I hear,” he said. “She hit a lamppost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene shook her head. “Or the lamppost hit her,” she said.

Stuart glanced at her. “No, she went off the road . . .”

Irene laughed. “I know, I know. I was just pointing out that people are very ready to blame drivers for things that are not their fault.”

Stuart thought about this. It was true. Accidents happened to even the most careful of drivers.

“We mustn’t lose sight of the true meaning of accident,” he said.

“Are you talking as a statistician?” asked Irene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, I suppose I am,” he said. “We’re careful about these things. And it seems to me that we need to ring-fence the idea of things happening without anybody being at fault. In the same way as we need to make sure that we don’t change the meaning of the word mistake.”

And he thought, for a disconcertingly poignant moment: was my marriage a mistake? It probably was. But it was not a mistake for which he felt he would attribute any blame.

“Oh, yes?”

“Yes,” said Stuart. “A mistake usually doesn’t involve culpability. It depresses me when I hear politicians talking about having made mistakes when what they’re talking about is deliberate wrongdoing. To label telling a lie as a mistake is a dangerous distortion of language. Yet that’s what we’ve been hearing in certain quarters, isn’t it?”

In the back of the car, Bertie was quiet, and they travelled on in silence until they reached the turn off for the camp – a bumpy, untarred track leading up into the hills.

“Are you sure this is a road, Daddy?” Bertie suddenly asked from the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart smiled. “It is, Bertie,” he answered. “Don’t worry.”

Bertie looked doubtful. “It’ll be hard for ambulances to come along here,” he said. “They’ll get stuck.”

Irene caught Stuart’s eye and grinned. “I don’t think many ambulances would try to come along here, Bertie.”

“But when people fall off the hills,” Bertie said, “what will they do then? Or get food poisoning?”

Irene intervened. “Nothing like that will happen in this camp, Bertie. You have nothing to worry about.”

Bertie hesitated. “Olive says . . .” He did not complete the sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What does Olive say?” prompted Irene “Not that I’d pay much attention.”

“She says that last year thirty people went to this camp, but only twenty came back.”

“But that’s complete nonsense,” exploded Irene. “Olive’s making that up, Bertie. That’s completely untrue.”

“She’s a real little fabricator,” muttered Irene to Stuart.

“She said that there are old mineshafts near here,” Bertie continued. “She says that two boys from South Morningside School climbed down them and were never seen again. She said that somebody else was washed away in a burn and another got food poisoning from rotten sausages. She said . . .”

Irene brought this litany of disasters to an end. “Bertie,” she admonished, “what Olive has been telling you is pure invention. She’s trying to frighten you. That is what she’s doing. You should just laugh at her when she says this sort of thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart slowed down. A vehicle was coming down from the other direction. It was barely visible at this point, but a thinning out of the trees now revealed it. It was an ambulance. He pulled over to one side to allow it to pass. Inside the car, nobody spoke.

They resumed their journey in silence until Irene cleared her throat. “I don’t think that was an emergency,” she said. “If it had been, its siren would have been turned on.”