44 Scotland Street

“But please,” said Bruce. “I should be carrying it.”

Brother Gregory shook his head. “You are our guest – at present. In due course, there will be many tasks for you to perform.”

Bruce smiled, and tried to wrest the case from the guestmaster.

“Please,” said Brother Gregory, brushing aside Bruce’s attempt. He put down the case and adjusted his cassock. Bruce looked abashed.

“It’s important to be able to accept,” Brother Gregory said. He glanced at Bruce in an encouraging way. There was no hint of reproach in his voice; just warmth. “Some of us find that hard – I know that – but graciousness in accepting the help of others is something that the least of us can develop.” Here he paused. “And when I say ‘the least of us’, or even ‘the weaker brethren’, I do not mean other people, you know: I mean myself.”

Bruce was silent for a few seconds before he said, “I’m very sorry, Brother Gregory.”

The monk shook his head. “No apology is needed. But now that you have offered – by your gesture – to carry the case, then I, too, must show gracious acceptance. Please carry your case, if that is what you wish to do.”

“I do,” said Bruce and began to reach for the case. But then he stopped. “Of course, if you want to carry it, then I shouldn’t insist.”

For a few moments, neither moved nor spoke. Then Brother Gregory said, “There are times when something very ordinary – a suitcase, even – can assume great symbolic significance. What matters then is not the suitcase, but the thing for which the suitcase stands.”

Bruce stared at his suitcase. It was an expensive make – what he would have described as a designer suitcase. Would have . . . that sort of thing, he thought, is in the past. Now he felt ashamed. He had spent a large amount of money on a suitcase that did no more than the very cheapest piece of luggage could do. Suddenly, without considering his words before he uttered them, he blurted out, “I don’t think I want my suitcase after all. I’d like to—”

Brother Gregory looked at him expectantly. Somewhere behind them in the shrubs around the cloister, a bird sang.

“I’d like to give it away.”

Brother Gregory considered this carefully. “You would like to divest yourself of your suitcase?” he asked, his voice so quiet that Bruce had to strain to hear it.

Bruce nodded. His mind was made up. He was ashamed of his suitcase and everything that it represented.

“And the contents?” asked Brother Gregory. “Your suitcase will have some of your possessions in it, I imagine. What about those?”

Bruce hesitated. There was a certain amount of clothing, his shaving kit and hair gel, sunglasses and his laptop computer. He closed his eyes.

“I want to give everything away. There’s some clothing, but you said there were work clothes for me here – and a habit.”

Brother Gregory raised a finger. “Visitors do not usually wear a habit. Once you become a novice, of course . . .” He paused. “But every rule has its exceptions, and the abbot may give dispensation to wear a novice’s habit in special circumstances.”

“I would like that,” said Bruce.

“And your computer?” asked Brother Gregory. “Most people are very attached to their computers and their . . . what do you call those things that people clutch to themselves as if their life depended on them?”

“Their iPhones,” said Bruce.

‘Exactly. Their iPhones.”

“Yes, people become very attached to those electronic devices. Separating them from those gadgets is often impossible, I find. It becomes like an amputation. We had a visitor once who lost his iPhone in the vegetable garden. The poor soul was in tears.”

“It can be hard,” said Bruce. “You can lose all your contacts, you see.”

Brother Gregory thought about this. “All your contacts? All gone? So, you are alone once more.”

“Most people have a back-up,” said Bruce. “So the disaster is short-lived.”

“Of course,” said Brother Gregory. “A back-up. Of course.” He gave Bruce an enquiring look. “But what about this computer of yours – the one in your suitcase?”

“It’s a MacBook Pro,” Bruce said quickly. “It’s quite new. It has the new M1 chip.”

“Ah,” said Brother Gregory. ‘The M1 chip. I see.” He lowered his gaze, as if aware that he was treading on delicate ground. “Surely you would not want to give that away? Clothes, yes – what are a few garments, after all? But a MacBook Pro with an M1 chip – well, surely that’s a different matter?”

Bruce swallowed. “I said that I would give away the suitcase along with the contents. And that includes the computer. I wish to give it away.”

Brother Gregory folded his hands in the sleeves of his habit. “I see,” he said. “And does this decision come from the heart, do you think? Sometimes we are perhaps slightly impulsive in our desire to do something about our lives and we say things that may be helpful and well-intended, but that may lack the depth that comes with deliberation. It is important to distinguish between settled intention and impulse.”

“It is,” said Bruce.

Brother Gregory inclined his head. “I think that you understand what you are doing. I think that you have experienced something very valuable – an insight – and that it would be churlish of me not to acknowledge your moral choice. We shall certainly be able to find a use for all the items in the suitcase – and indeed for the suitcase itself. There are many who do not have a suitcase of that quality – or, indeed, a MacBook Pro. They will be very grateful.”

“I can wipe the disc,” said Bruce. “That way, it will be ready for its new owner.”

Brother Gregory shook his head. “We have our own IT arrangements,” he said. “They will handle that. Your computer will end up in very loving and appreciative hands.”

Bruce bit his lip. He loved his computer, but now that he had decided to give it away, he felt a sense of freedom come over him. He did not need a MacBook Pro. He did not need an M1 chip – a much slower chip would be perfectly adequate for his needs. Who needed speed?

“And your contacts?” asked Brother Gregory. “Should we save them? Brother Mac can put them on a disc for you, or save them in the heavens somewhere.” He waved a hand in the direction of the sky.

“You mean the cloud?” said Bruce.

Brother Gregory nodded. “Yes, I believe I’ve heard Brother Mac using that term.”

Bruce was intrigued by this mention of Brother Mac, and asked who he was.

“Just one of the brothers,” replied Brother Gregory. ‘You’ll meet him in due course. He is a very useful member of our community. He is a carpenter, amongst other things. It is a useful – and calming – thing to work with one’s hands on wood. But he’s also very good with computers.”

They left the suitcase where it stood and Bruce followed Brother Gregory as they made their way towards the guest wing. He did not look back. There was no looking back, he thought, and that doesn’t worry me the slightest.

“Don’t bother Brother Mac about my contacts,” he said to Brother Gregory. “Wipe the disc permanently. Everything: emails, contacts, passwords, apps – the lot.”

“Very wise,” said Brother Gregory. “There’s a great deal to be said for the tabula rasa.”