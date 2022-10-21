Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 40: Early rising

44 Scotland Street

“He’s really called Arnold,” explained Bruce. “But nobody uses that – for obvious reasons.”

Brother Gregory gave Bruce a slightly reproachful look. “We must be comfortable with our names,” he said.

“I’ve always been called Borthy,” said Borthy. “It stuck.”

Brother Gregory smiled. “Well, you will be tired after your journey.” He looked at Borthy. “Will you be staying . . . Borthy?”

“No,” said Bruce quickly. “Borthy has to get back to Edinburgh.”

“I understand,” said Brother Gregory.

“In fact, he has to go more or less immediately,” said Bruce. “He has a long journey ahead of him.”

“So do we all,” said Brother Gregory. “Well, thank you for bringing our guest up.”

“Yes, thanks, Borthy,” said Bruce. “Safe journey back.”

Borthy seemed disappointed not to be invited to stay, but took it in good stead. He shook hands with Bruce, and then with Brother Gregory, and returned to his beige-coloured Vauxhall. Brother Gregory gestured to Bruce to follow him, and the two of them entered the main door of the Priory.

“How much do you know about Pluscarden?” asked Brother Gregory.

Bruce hesitated. “A bit,” he said. “It’s very old.”

“Parts of it date back to the fourteenth century,” said Brother Gregory. “That’s quite a thought, isn’t it? I find it astonishing to think that God’s work has been done here, in this very spot, for all those hundreds of years. Sometimes, I think of what these stones have seen.”

They found themselves in a long cloister. “We might have a brief walk along the cloister before I show you to your quarters. Leave your case here and we can pick it up on the way back.”

Bruce deposited his case on a small stone bench. “It’s very quiet,” he said.

“Cloisters usually are,” said Brother Gregory. “And you will find that we do not engage too much in superfluous conversation here. We believe that quiet enables one to commune with God more effectively. Noise is the enemy of the inner voice. It can drown it completely.”

Bruce began to say something, but stopped himself. Noise, he thought.

“We have hours of strict silence,” Brother Gregory went on. “But at other times one may converse.”

Bruce nodded. “I understand,” he said.

“But,” Brother Gregory continued, “the conversation you and I are having at present is perfectly justified by the needs of the situation. I would like to know a little about you, and you will need to find out a bit about what our life here is like. If you are to join us as a novice, you need to know something of what you are letting yourself in for. The monastic life is not for everybody, you know.”

“It’s definitely what I want,” said Bruce quickly.

Brother Gregory fixed him with a gaze that was sympathetic, but penetrating. “I’m not sure that you can say that yet. You cannot make a decision without first knowing a bit more about what you are letting yourself in for. That is why we like people to spend a bit of time with us before they embark more fully on the whole business of becoming a full member of the Order.” He paused. “Are you used to getting up early, Bruce?”

Bruce nodded. “Yes,” he said. “I’m always up by eight-thirty. I hardly ever lie in. Eight-forty-five at the latest.”

Brother Gregory received this information passively. “I see,” he said. “Our day starts a bit earlier than that, I’m afraid.” He paused. Their steps sounded on the stone, a creaky, leathery sound.

“I used to get up at seven when I had to get a bus into work,” said Bruce. “I can do early.”

Brother Gregory clasped his hands together. “Yes,” he said quietly. “We are early risers, I’m afraid. Most monks are. We rise at four-fifteen each morning.”

Bruce gasped. “Four-fifteen?”

“Yes. One of the brothers comes and knocks at each monk’s door and calls out Benedicamus Domino. Then the brother within the cell replies Deo gratias. One or two other things are said, and then the brother who is charged with waking up the brethren moves on to the next door, and the whole thing is repeated. Then we go on to Vigils. That, as you may know, is the Night Office, which consists of twelve psalms along with Psalms 3 and 34 that we say every day.”

“I see,” said Bruce.

“Then,” continued Brother Gregory, “we move on to personal prayer for an hour or so, or to the lectio divina, which is a reading of a spiritual work of some sort.”

“And breakfast?” asked Bruce.

“Oh, we do have breakfast,” Brother Gregory assured him. “But that doesn’t come until after Lauds, and the Angelus prayer. That’s when breakfast is served. We have a special name for it – pittance. It is not a substantial meal. A slice of bread, perhaps, and some honey. The bees have their work to do – I sometimes say they have their Rule too, if you see what I mean.”

“Oh, I see.” Bruce thought: coffee? But he was not sure what the Benedictine attitude to coffee might be.

Brother Gregory was looking at Bruce. “Tell me, Bruce,” he asked. “What brought you to this place? Is it true that you were struck by lightning?”

Bruce nodded. “In Dundas Street,” he said, and added, “That’s a street in Edinburgh.”

“I see. And after the lightning strike?’

“I felt different,” said Bruce. “I looked at my life and thought that I had been getting a lot of things wrong.”

“Most of us can say that about our lives,” said Brother Gregory. “We go through life getting a lot of things wrong. But tell me, have you read much about monasticism? Have you encountered Patrick Leigh Fermor’s A Time to Keep Silence, for instance?”

Bruce shook his head.

“Paddy Leigh Fermor was a great man,” said Brother Gregory. “I would have given so much to have met him, but that was never possible. He writes beautifully because he had a sound grasp of Latin. His prose is Latinate, you know, which gives it a very special feel, I think. That book is about visits he made to French monasteries. It is a very special book, in my view.”

“I see,” said Bruce.

“Or any of Christopher Jamison’s books?” asked Brother Gregory. “He’s the abbot of our house down in Sussex.”

Bruce shook his head. “I think you will find that I have a lot to learn,” he said.

Brother Gregory looked at him. “In saying that you have shown me there is one lesson you have already started to learn – the lesson of humility.”

“I hope so,” said Bruce.