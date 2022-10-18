Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 37: Ossian, and so on

44 Scotland Street

Roger knew that, and he appreciated the sometimes rather lonely artistic furrow that Angus ploughed. He hoped that Angus understood the value of what he was doing, but he had long since come to the conclusion that not all those whose work amounts to something believe that what they do is good enough, or even worth doing. The most accomplished among us, he felt, can be failures in their own eyes, simply because the standards they set for themselves were too high. There were plenty of artists of mediocre ability who thought their own work reached great heights; there were far fewer of real talent who believed that of themselves.

“You need,” Roger began, “a––”

“Subject,” Angus supplied.

Roger smiled. “The very word.”

Angus looked up at the ceiling, as if hoping for inspiration from that quarter. After a few moments, he said, “Our problem in Scotland is that we have plenty of romantic stories. Look at Water Scott.”

“Yes, indeed,” agreed Roger. “Scott was not short of plots.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And our history is hardly dull,” Angus went on. “The Declaration of Arbroath. Bruce et al. Those Stuarts of yours and their ill-fated wanderings. Reivers by the score. Plots at every turn. And we have plenty of material that may not be romantic but is still pretty colourful, even heart-rending. Remember that painting Lochaber No More – the Highlanders on their way to Canada, or wherever? And the gritty, irrepressible character of the Clyde. You can’t be indifferent to all that. But do we have a national epic for a painter like me to get his teeth into? I don’t think so.”

“Do you really need one?”

Angus said that he thought it could be useful. “One can get by without a national epic,” he said. “But so many people have one and I think it’s a pity that Scotland hasn’t.”

Roger looked thoughtful. “I suppose you’re right. But have you looked hard enough? Perhaps we do have something lying about that fits the bill. I imagine it’s easy enough to mislay the occasional national epic when one’s mind is on other things.”

Angus looked incredulous.

“There’s The Gododdin, for instance,” said Roger. “That was probably composed, even if in oral form initially, here in Scotland – the ur-Scotland, of course. It probably began round about where the Castle is today.” He paused. “Of course, it’s in Welsh, which is what was spoken in these parts. The wrong sort of Gaelic, that is: P-Celtic rather than Q. People, you see, don’t always speak the language other people want them to. Have you noticed that?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus grinned. “Or they speak it in the wrong place.”

Roger nodded. “That, indeed. The Gododdin is a series of eulogies to heroes sent down to deal with our neighbours down south. Unfortunately, they all came to a sticky end somewhere in North Yorkshire, near Catterick Racecourse. And you can’t have a national epic in which your own side is roundly defeated. Odysseus has to get home, after all.”

“Defeat is not a good idea,” agreed Angus. “People, on the whole, like their heroes to win. And it sounds as if the Welsh have claimed that particular epic anyway.”

“Of course, there are Irish stories that might be considered Scottish in an attenuated sense,” Roger continued. “Ireland and Scotland were part of a common travel area way back – a sort of early Schengen zone. So early Scots, whoever they were, would have been familiar with the Ulster Cycle and so on. Those tales are mostly about drinking, fighting and stealing cattle; but those were popular Scottish activities in those days.”

“One has to do something to pass the time,” said Angus.

“What about Ossian?” asked Roger. “You might find something in all those bits and pieces that Macpherson collected . . .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Or invented,” interjected Angus.

Roger nodded. “I see you’re parti pris on that one.”

“Well,” said Angus, “with the best will in the world I can’t imagine myself doing anything with Ossian. I’ve seen some of the previous attempts, and they’re not edifying. Fingal’s Battle with the Spirit of Loda is an example.” He shuddered. “No, I fear that we’re really short of epic material. There’s what might be called a Scottish epic-deficit.”

“You could invent one, of course,” said Roger. “Every epic has to start somewhere and even if you found only one or two sentences of something, you could develop it. Have you heard of the story surrounding the beginnings of the Frankish royal dynasty? There’s only one sentence about that – it’s in The Chronicle of the Pseudo-Fredegar. The founder of the dynasty, Merovich, was said to have been conceived as a result of his mother’s encounter with a sea monster on a beach. These things are so colourful. And Tolkien, after all, wrote an epic from scratch. Lord of the Rings was meant to provide a saga for the English. Tolkien felt they lacked one and he might fill the gap.”

Angus took a sip of his coffee. Roger was right; every epic has to start with an act of authorial invention, and if only he could think of something that had epic qualities but that did not involve too much . . . how had Roger put it? Drinking, fighting, and stealing cattle? Could there be such a thing as a national epic that did not involve violence? He tried to think of one that was entirely pacific, and failed.

And it was while he was struggling with that question, that he saw a couple enter the café and sit down at a table on the other side of the room. He recognised the man immediately, but not the woman. It was Fat Bob, and there was an unfamiliar woman with him. As they sat down at their table, the woman reached out and took Bob’s hand and caressed it, fondly, wistfully, as a lover might do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger noticed Angus’s glance, and looked across the café. “Know them?” he asked.

“One of them,” muttered Angus.

Roger could see that Angus was upset about something. Perhaps talk of national epics had that effect. He was about to change the subject, in an effort to lighten the mood, when they both noticed another person entering the café, hard on the heels of Fat Bob and his companion. This time, the new arrival spotted them and immediately made her way over to their table, with only a quick glance in the direction of Fat Bob to ensure that he had not seen her. And he had not. He had withdrawn his hand from his companion’s, quickly, guiltily, out of clear concern that the intimacy might be spotted. Now he was staring fixedly at the tablecloth.

“You won’t mind if I join you,” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna.

It was a statement rather than a question, delivered with the certainty that accompanies the former and is rarely a concomitant of the latter.