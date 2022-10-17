Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 36: At Valvona & Crolla

44 Scotland Street

Both were disinclined to complain about the world. Angus was an optimist by nature, although he also claimed to be a realist, and Roger had too broad an understanding of history to believe that things were at any particular time all that much worse than they had been, or would be, at any other time. This meant that they wasted little time in bemoaning those things that old friends sometimes bemoan when they meet after an absence. Neither was at all like Joxer Daly in Sean O’Casey’s Juno and the Paycock, who remarks throughout the play that the “whole world’s in a terrible state of chassis”. And yet sometimes that temptation must have been there as chassis, surely, could be seen at every turn when one contemplated the world. Of course, to make that observation about chassis ameliorates the situation, as laughter, in spite of surrounding gloom, indeed chassis, has been clinically proved to be therapeutic. The data is in: laughter, like vitamin B6, is an antidote to depression.

Roger was sitting at a table and waving to Angus as the artist came up the short flight of stairs leading to the coffee room at the back of the shop.

“Here we are,” said Roger. “In spite of all the chassis.”

Angus laughed. “Indeed, Roger. But a spot of chassis focuses the mind, one might argue.”

They ordered coffee and Roger enquired about what Angus was painting. He always asked, and was usually regaled with a description of the latest portrait – of the sitter and his or her ways, and of the challenges of achieving a likeness without causing grave offence to the sitter and the sitter’s family. But on this occasion, Angus had more profound matters to discuss.

“I want to do something more substantial,” he said. “I’ve been talking for years about painting something . . . well, something bigger. A painting that says something.”

Roger nodded. “I’ve heard you talking about it.” He added, with a gentle smile, “Several times, in fact.”

Angus looked sheepish. “Yes, like garlic, I repeat. But I never seem to actually put brush to canvas.”

“We all do that,” said Roger. “I have books I’ve intended to write. In fact, when you think of the books that people form a firm intention to write but never do, well, the Great Library at Alexandria could never hold them. They are there, in the ether of ideas, in their countless thousands.” He paused. “Have you ever met anybody who isn’t planning to write a novel?”

Angus thought for a few moments. Now that he came to think of it, almost all his friends talked about their novel. Some even talked about writing a great novel, and, in one immodest case, about writing the great Scottish novel. But they never did; these were the mute, inglorious Miltons of Gray’s Elegy, or perhaps, more appropriately, the unrealized Robert Burns de nos jours, still at the plough. He sighed. Was he in that company? It seemed to him that he probably was. He was the man you met in a bar who told you about his unrealized plans to do some great thing.

And there was so little time to do it. At twenty, you thought you would do it when you were thirty; at thirty, you thought you would do it when you had the wisdom and insight of your forties. But of course the forties are a busy time in the lives of most, and the great projects are put off until the fifties, and beyond, into the vague lists of injury time. And then, at some stage, the whistle blew, and it was too late to do the great things of this life.

He sighed again. Angus was not all that old; he had time, and he liked to think that he had the ability. But the problem was exactly the same as it was for those people who never wrote their novel: he had no plot, or, in his case, no subject. And the problem with having no subject is that you cannot deliberately invent a great theme: a great theme has to come to you; it has to hurt you into artistic expression. Great paintings painted themselves; they came from somewhere deep in the artist, some well of feeling, of passion, that demanded expression. They put themselves on the canvas, challenging others to look at them, to see what it was that they simply had to say.

Now he said to Roger, “Guernica.”

Roger looked at him. “The village? The site of the outrage?”

Angus shook his head. “No, the painting.”

“Ah yes,” said Roger. “I’ve actually seen the painting. I stood for, oh, half an hour or more. It has a visceral effect.”

“It’s probably Picasso’s most important work,” said Angus. “It’s one of the most recognisable pictures in the world.”

“Along with what?”

Angus thought. “The Mona Lisa, I suppose. That might be the most famous artwork of them all. Or Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. It’s hard to imagine anything better known than those two.”

“I agree,” said Roger. “I must say that I always enjoy going into a gallery and seeing the effect that a famous painting has on people coming into the room. They stop and you see the delight of discovery on their face – their delight at seeing the real thing. They say to themselves: Am I actually seeing this? I observed that in the Uffizi. When people came into the gallery in which Venus stands forever on her shell, some of them actually screamed. It was as if they were at a pop concert and saw Paul McCartney or . . . or Elvis.”

Angus laughed. “Screaming is an odd thing to do,” he said.

“Except sometimes,” said Roger. “There are occasions when it seems absolutely the right thing to do. I heard Pavarotti sing Nessun dorma once. In Milan. Some people screamed.”

“Or exhaled,” suggested Angus, adding, “Opera fans exhale volubly, don’t you think?”

“Of course,” said Roger.

