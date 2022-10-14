Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 35: No point in girning

44 Scotland Street

Of course, she was embarrassed, and tried to conceal her fragile state from Matthew.

“Mustn’t complain,” she muttered, trying to keep her voice level. “There’s nae point in girning.”

Matthew felt his heart go out to her. “Oh, Lou,” he began. “Oh Lou, you mustn’t . . .” Mustn’t what? Mustn’t cry? He realised that, although a natural response to the distress of another, this was not what we should say in such circumstances. If you felt like crying, then that is exactly what you should do, as crying allowed your anguish to come to the surface, and exposure to sunlight was often just what anguish needed.

So Matthew corrected himself, and said, “Have a good cry, Lou. Why not?”

But Big Lou then said, “So you think I’ve got something to cry about?”

Matthew tried to soothe her feelings. “I don’t know. There may be something in that horrid letter – or there may not. Perhaps you should just talk to Bob about it? Ask him whether he’s seeing somebody else.”

Big Lou shook her head. “I can’t. Not without some proof. If it’s all false, then I will have shattered the trust that exists between us. You can’t go around asking your man – at random – whether he’s having an affair. You just can’t.”

“All right,” said Matthew. “Don’t ask him. But then what? Are you prepared to ignore that letter? It’s obviously making you cry.”

And it was – again – as Big Lou began to sob afresh. And at that moment, as her sobs took hold, a shadow passed the window that gave out onto the descending steps – a shadow that might have been a large bird of prey – a hawk, perhaps, with outstretched wings – but was, in fact the shadow of Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, whose robes, fluttering about her as she negotiated the steps, were like the wings of a bird.

The nun swept in before Big Lou could compose herself, and saw at once her friend’s distress. Matthew glanced at Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna with irritation: this bossy nun was everywhere, it seemed – on the board of the National Gallery of Scotland, on the governing body of the Art College, on the council of Hibernian Football Club – everywhere. It was as if those in charge of such boards had discovered a new and essential criterion for a balanced membership – an Italian nun – and had ticked, with relief, the box that signalled their compliance with that diktat. And here she was, entering Big Lou’s coffee bar as a galleon in full sail breezes into a harbour.

“Oh, Lou,” exclaimed the nun. “Disastro! Are you all right, dearest one? Sancta Maria, you are crying? Can that possibly be so?”

It was a broadside, in a way, and it brought an end to Lou’s sobbing.

“I’m all right now,” she said to Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “It was nothing much. You know how it is sometimes . . .”

That comment, of course, was not one that one would normally want to address to another with a reputation for the coining of aphorisms. And, indeed, it triggered an immediate aphorism from Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “When it seems that there is nothing,” she began, “it is often the case that there is something – behind the nothing.”

“True,” said Matthew. “I hadn’t thought of that.”

To which Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, replied, “The fact that we have not thought about something does not mean that others have not thought about it.”

Matthew nodded. “That’s true too,” he said, adding, “As far as it goes.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna now came up to the counter. Reaching out, she took Big Lou’s hand, and held it gently, stroking her fingers with her own. She’s very tactile, thought Matthew, but Italians are a tactile people. They love stroking others.

“Dear Lou,” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “Has something happened?”

Well, of course it has, thought Matthew. Lou wouldn’t burst into tears in her coffee bar simply because it was a Tuesday.

“It’s nothing,” said Big Lou, dabbing at her cheek with a tea towel.

“No,” Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna contradicted her. “It’s Bob, isn’t it? You’ve found out about him?”

Big Lou’s surprise at this remark seemed to suppress her sobs.

“You know about it?” she asked.

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna lowered her head, as might one do who has been discovered to be harbouring some momentous secret. “About Bob’s . . . about his arrangements? I fear that I might have heard something from my contacts down in Leith.”

Matthew looked on with amazement. Contacts down in Leith? Were there no natural bounds to the extent of Sister Maria-Fiore’s influence?

Big Lou let out a groan. “It seems that everybody knows – except me. And I am just his wife.”

Matthew intervened. “You have to be careful of tittle-tattle,” he said. “Rumours may be baseless, and yet spread like wildfire.” He looked at Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna as he made this last remark.

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna turned to address him. “Dear Matthew,” she said. “Big Lou is a strong woman. We should not protect her from the truth. We should help her.”

“I don’t see how we can do that,” said Matthew.

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna disapproved of defeatism. “We can investigate the matter,” she said firmly. “We can find out whether these rumours have any substance.” She paused. “That is, if Big Lou would like us to.” She paused again. “It is with knowledge of the facts that one is best armed, even if that knowledge is unwelcome.”

Oh, really! thought Matthew. But he confined himself to saying, “I think we should keep out of Big Lou’s business.”

“The business of our friends is always our business too,” retorted Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “Our sister is our sister, and our sisters’ concerns are our concerns. None of us is an island. Lo sappiamo per certo.” She looked at Matthew as if he was making a contestable claim to insularity.

He met her stare. “But what exactly do you propose to do, Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna?”

She had her answer at the ready. “To follow him,” she said. She spoke briskly, as if to challenge Matthew to object to her plan.

Matthew was silent. What could be less likely to attract attention than a nun in full habit tailing a man like Fat Bob through the streets of Leith? He smiled at the thought.

