Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 32: Transparency

44 Scotland Street

“You heard what the doctor told you,” he said. “A cracked rib is no joke.”

Elspeth protested that it was only a tiny fracture, hardly visible on the X-ray. “And it’s getting better,” she went on. “These pills really keep the pain under control. It’s not too bad at all.”

Matthew shook his head. “You’re really brave, you know. But you should stay where you are. James will look after the boys. He’ll take them to their playgroup after I’ve gone to work.”

He looked at her. He loved Elspeth so much, and he hoped that she knew it. Yet it occurred to him that she might not be sure of that because he had not told her – or at least he had not told her recently. Wives and husbands, it seemed to him, did not say that sort of thing: it was all left unsaid – assumed, perhaps, but not spelled out. That was the problem with life in general – we slipped into a rut in which we failed to state what we meant by the things we did. Our lives, Matthew thought, can become like silent films without the subtitles.

And if Elspeth was unaware of his feelings for her, that might explain why she should have concealed from him her meeting with Shelley. Perhaps she thought he had become indifferent to her, and that indifference licensed her, in a sense, to ignore his feelings and to do things that she knew he did not want her to do.

That distressed him because it meant that this whole situation of mistrust was his creation. If he had been a better husband – or a more demonstrative one, perhaps, then Elspeth would never have deceived him as to what she had been doing immediately before her accident. Deceived him . . . the words lodged in his mind as a thorn might lodge in flesh. Deceit was so corrosive, he thought. It could cause the bonds between people to shrivel and die. It was like weedkiller sprayed on a plant; like a upas tree with its toxic roots, destroying such growth as it encountered in the nearby soil.

He should speak to her – he knew that. A problem articulated was a problem halfway to being solved. His father used to say that to him, and his father was right, as he was about so much else. But he had never paid much attention to what his father said because . . . He wondered why he had ignored parental advice, and decided that it was because it was parental – that was why. He had not paid much attention to what his parents said simply because they were his parents and all children wanted in their heart of hearts was to make decisions that were their own, that were authentic to them. Lip service was paid to the wisdom of parents – and to the experience that parents had – but you had to be yourself, thought Matthew. You had to make your own decisions. And yet here I am, he thought, remembering what my father said to me about talking about problems rather than ignoring them. But he could still not bring himself to confront Elspeth with his inadvertent discovery of her failure to tell him about the lunch. He could not, because he imagined how painful it would be – for both of them. He would seem reproachful and she would feel as if she were a malefactor caught in the headlights of the righteous.

So he remained silent, as did Elspeth. She had gone to sleep the previous night – eventually, and only after a further dose of painkillers – with the firm intention of confessing to Matthew the following morning, but when the following morning dawned, she found that she could not face speaking to him about it. He would be hurt – of course he would, because they had always believed, even if they had not expressed this to one another, that they had no secrets. Married people, or people in a close relationship of any sort, should not have secrets from one another – or should they? She stopped herself. Did we really have to tell our partner everything? Surely there were at least some things that could be kept private – some thoughts that expediency, if nothing else, suggested we should not disclose.

She had once asked Matthew what he dreamed about, and he had blushed. It had taken her by surprise, and for a few moments she felt flustered and was, like him, silent. That was because her question must have prompted him to remember dreams that he might not want to disclose to her because . . . She hardly dared think about it. A girlfriend had once said to her that her boyfriend had told her about a dream that he had that was, well, not the sort of dream that a girlfriend would want a boyfriend to have. And while he thought that his candour was reassuring to her, in fact it had the opposite effect. That was because we all knew, Elspeth’s friend said, that the things we do in dreams are the things we really want to do – or so the Freudians said, though of course you could argue that the human mind actually identified things that you did not want to do and then rehearsed them in dreams out of a sort of daredevil bravado. In this way, you could argue that the fact you dreamed of something meant that you would never do what the dream implied: it was simply a marker of the bounds of desire. And what did her friend know, anyway? She was always going on about popular psychology. That was probably why her boyfriend had confessed his dream in the first place: he was winding her up because he was fed up with popular psychological theories. Ultimately, Elspeth thought, dreams were just nonsense, and told us nothing about anything. They were random noise that meant nothing.

Now, as she lay in bed, listening to James exhorting the boys, his words rising above the incessant clamour of young voices, she decided that she would not, after all, tell Matthew about her lunch with Shelley. It would only upset him, and there was no reason for that. What she would do, though, was make a private promise to herself that she would never again conceal anything from him. In that way, she would not just be walking away from a difficult situation – she would be using it to strengthen her commitment to truth and . . . and what? Transparency. That was the word: we were all meant to be transparent now, and for a moment she imagined a roomful of transparent people, wispy as wraiths, rather like jellyfish glimpsed just below the water’s surface, their internal organs visible through their insubstantial flesh, their transparent skin. She smiled at the thought – and the smile sent a shiver of pain across her ribcage. Not only was laughter contra-indicated with a cracked rib, but so, it seemed, was a smile.