Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 27: St Senga of Dunfermline

44 Scotland Street

“The Floral One and I are most intrigued,” she said to Nicola. “A matter of some importance, you said. We’ve been speculating for at least five minutes as to what this might be.”

“All will be revealed,” said Nicola. “But I think I should speak to both of you together.”

“Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna is in the kitchen,” said Antonia, gesturing for her neighbour to follow her into the flat. “She’s making ciabatta, which she does divinely, I can assure you. Plenty of Poggio Lamentano olive oil, rosemary, sea salt. It sounds simple, but it requires a touch – which she has.”

“Delicious,” said Nicola. “I can’t resist ciabatta. In fact, I can’t resist anything.”

Antonia laughed. “I, too, suffer from weakness of will. Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna says that, like everything, that particular failing is a gift. She says our shortcomings are gifts in exactly the same way as our good qualities are. That is what she says.”

Nicola nodded. She had heard enough of the nun’s aphorisms to last her for years, but now was not the time to express her views on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They went through to the kitchen, where they found Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montgana putting the finishing touches to a large tray of neatly-dimpled ciabatta.

“Into the oven this will be popped,” said the nun. “That which is uncooked is destined to be cooked, if it has been prepared with cooking in mind.” She fixed Nicola with a stare, as if to challenge her to refute the wisdom of this observation. “So too is it with us – humble creatures that we are: the Lord intends certain things for you and me, and we must open ourselves to his plans.”

Nicola gave an inward sigh. On the outside, though, she smiled, and then said, “We are raw dough, I think – or most of us are. We await the heat that will make of us the finished loaf.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna heard this with delight. She clapped her hands together. “Certo!” she exclaimed. “That is very true, dear Nicola.” She paused. “Your name . . . When I utter it, as I just have done, my mind goes inevitably to the saint after whom you are named. San Nicola of Myrna. That dear Turkish bishop.”

“Actually, I’m named after an aunt who lived in Dunbar,” said Nicola. “She had a bicycle shop there.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna clapped her hands together once more, but perhaps with slightly less enthusiasm. “But how delightful,” she said. “I love bicycles, although I have never owned one, nor indeed ridden one. But I do so love them. The way their wheels go round in perfect harmony with the pedals!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They wouldn’t be much use if they didn’t,” observed Nicola drily.

If there was sarcasm in this response, Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna either did not notice it or chose to ignore it.

“Dear San Nicola,” she said, dusting the flour off her hands. “He was much-loved – and performed several remarkable miracles. You’ll know, no doubt, of the boys in the barrel. The boys were chopped up and put in a barrel of brine, but San Nicola brought them back to life. It was remarkable. Benjamin Britten wrote a cantata about it – well, not just about the boys in the barrel, but about San Nicola and his doings in general.”

“And of course,” she continued, “he was the original Santa Claus. He has a large cult in the Orthodox Church. Our poor, dear misguided Orthodox brethren – I cannot see why they can’t accept Rome’s authority. Oh, I know all about the squabbling over the filioque clause, but if only they saw reason and were prepared to accept the obvious – that Rome is right – then life would be so much easier.” She paused. “His saintly bones are preserved in Bari – in the Church of San Nicola. We are so immensely fortunate to have his bones, even after all these years.”

Antonia now joined the conversation. “At least nobody is saying that San Nicola did not exist,” she said, a slight note of resentment in her voice. “You have no idea how many of the early Scottish saints I’ve been looking at have been declared to be apocryphal.” She looked pained. “It’s the fault of various Protestants. For some reason, Protestants have a certain animosity towards saints. The late Reverend Paisley, Pastor Jack Glass, and all the rest – they were so suspicious of saints. Such a pity.”

“Envy,” snapped Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll give you an example,” said Antonia. “I’ve been doing some research on a little-known Scottish saint, St Senga of Dunfermline. Have you heard of her, by any chance?”

Nicola shook her head.

“There you are, you see,” said Antonia. “She has been allowed to become obscure because our medievalists just don’t seem interested. They’re prepared to spend any amount of time on the Vikings, trying to rehabilitate them, would you believe it? It’s got mixed up with the constitutional issue. Our dear patriotic brethren are so keen on Scandinavia as a model for Scotland that they don’t want people reminding us that the Vikings were the most frightful bunch. Hardly good political role models.”

Nicola smiled. “I would love to be Swedish, personally. I admire them a great deal.”

“Well, you can’t be,” snapped Antonia. “Ideology can’t overcome geography. Nor can one aspire to be Finnish, for that matter, because it takes a very long time to learn Finnish, I’m told. A language with fifteen cases – I ask you! Anyway, I’m trying to do what I can to make up for all this neglect and, in some cases, active indifference. Take St Senga, for instance. We know very little about her, other than that she is believed to have ventured into Fife in an attempt to convert them. Many people have done that, and indeed there are some brave souls who still do. I believe Senga met with some success, but there are those who deny that she ever actually existed.”

“There must be some references,” said Nicola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very few,” sighed Antonia. “However, I have found one – a manuscript source that says Sancta Senga erat. That is all – just those three words. Now, some have suggested that this is an incomplete sentence, that there was something preceding the erat – because a Latin verb would have been at the end. But I examined the manuscript closely and have identified a full stop immediately after erat. So, the sentence did not say that St Senga was anything, it simply says that she was. In other words, it confirms that she existed.”

“Punctuation can make all the difference,” said Nicola.

“It can,” agreed Antonia. “The only difficulty is that there are those who say the full stop in question is not a punctuation mark at all but a random spot of ink from the scribe’s pen.”

“Nonsense,” said Nicola quickly, knowing that she needed Antonia’s co-operation in what she was about to propose. “Patent nonsense.”