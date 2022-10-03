Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 26: A Damascene moment

44 Scotland Street

She sat down at the table, opposite Irene. She reached out and took the other woman’s hand. At first Irene seemed to want to withdraw it, as if repelled by the unwanted intimacy, but Nicola held on, and Irene desisted.

“I am very, very sorry,” Nicola found herself saying. “I’ve been harsh and uncharitable.” She made a helpless gesture. “I couldn’t help myself.”

Irene said nothing. She was still staring at the floor, and when she looked up, Nicola saw, to her surprise, that her cheeks were moist. She clutched Irene’s hand more tightly.

“Please don’t be upset,” said Nicola. “I really shouldn’t have said what I did.” And then she went further, the words coming to her lips without being weighed before their utterance. “We could start afresh, you know. We could . . .” She looked around for an expression that might embody what she felt she had to say, but all that came to mind was that trite phrase, we should move on. It was such a resounding cliché – a catch-all distraction employed by politicians eager to evade responsibility for misdeeds. “We should move on. I need to get on with the real job.” It was a common enough smokescreen. So might Attila or Tamburlaine have spoken if confronted with the devastation of sacked cities: “We must move on; there are other conquests to be made.” And now she almost said it herself; almost, before she managed, rather lamely, “I’ve been really rude.”

There was a brief silence. Then Irene spoke, and the voice with which she spoke was one of defeat. “Thank for saying that. You think I don’t feel these things, but I do. It’s good of you to say what you said.”

Nicola was still surprised by herself. Had she really said that? Had she apologised to Irene, of all people, when if anybody had any apologizing to do, it would be Irene herself? And yet she had meant the words she had used – they did not come from nowhere. There was such a thing as charity, even if it very easily became obscured by the smoke of our daily battle.

“Yes,” said Irene. “It should have been obvious to me that neither you nor Stuart wanted me.”

Nicola started to object. “Oh, you mustn’t say that . . .” And yet of course it was true; it was completely true. They had not wanted her. Stuart was less forceful in his antipathy – Irene had, after all, been his wife – but he had . . . And here Nicola found the dreadful phrase slipped so naturally into her unspoken thoughts: he had moved on. That was the problem with clichés: they became so embedded in our minds that we found it hard to think, or speak, without them.

Irene interrupted her. “No, it’s true. I’ve lost Stuart. And now I’m going to lose the boys too. My summer access was so precious, but––”

Nicola rose to her feet. “Stop,” she said. “I’ve had an idea.”

Irene looked up. Her eyes narrowed. Nicola did not notice that.

Nicola retrieved her phone from a shelf behind her. “I’m going to make a call.”

“Stuart?”

“No,” said Nicola. “Stuart’s at work. I don’t want to disturb him.” She sat down, the phone on the table in front of her. She looked at Irene. “You remember Antonia.”

Irene nodded. “Our neighbour? Of course I do.”

“She lives round the corner now – in Drummond Place. She shares with that peculiar Italian nun – the one who goes to all the parties. You see her photograph in the social pages of Scottish Field.”

“Yes, I know her. Sister Maria-Fiore dei . . . something-or-other.”

“Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. Yes, her. She’s become very well-known. She’s now on the boards of the National Galleries and the Museum. She’s the first nun to be on the Museum Board, apparently. And I’m told that she’s been pestering the Lord Lyon to be appointed a pursuivant.”

Irene waited for Nicola to continue.

“Anyway, she and Antonia have set up home together, as I said, in Drummond Place. It’s a very nice flat they’ve got, and there’s a lot of room in it. It’s one of those rambling New Town flats with all the Georgian features more or less intact.”

“They’re fortunate,” said Irene.

“Yes,” Nicola continued. “I think they have a very comfortable existence. Antonia’s still writing her history of the early Scottish saints – she’ll never finish that, I imagine – and Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna has got all her social climbing and general interfering to do. So they’re pretty happy. Apparently, Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna is a rather good cook. She spends a lot of time in Valvona & Crolla, buying provisions to make all sorts of Tuscan dishes. People vie for invitations to dinner there – it’s quite the salon they have.”

Irene smiled. “I love Italian food. I always have. You know I taught Bertie Italian? I started when he was three months old. I hope he hasn’t forgotten too much of it.”

As she made this last remark, Irene cast a glance at Nicola that suggested that she might just be the sort of grandmother to let a grandson’s Italian slip. But nothing was said, and Nicola, anyway, was occupied with dialling Antonia’s number.

Round the corner in Drummond Place, a phone rang, the tones being the opening bars of the overture to Cavalleria Rusticana.

Antonia answered. “Pronto,” she said, smiling at Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, who was sitting opposite her, and who, with a conspiratorial wink, mouthed the word Prontissimo!