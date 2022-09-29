Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 24: Canine ESP

44 Scotland Street

As her taxi swept along Great King Street, Irene felt a pang of anticipation. It was good to be back in Edinburgh, even if she liked Aberdeen, and had settled into a fulfilling routine there. The climate was an issue, of course, but Irene had quickly discovered that people who lived in Aberdeen used a simple expedient to deal with the temperature and the biting winds: they simply wore an extra layer of clothing. The men often wore two jackets and two overcoats, and the women not infrequently donned three cardigans before they went out in the morning. The resulting bulk might have made them all look particularly well-developed, but one became used to that quickly enough. In times of high energy costs, of course, this tactic was particularly useful. No house in Aberdeen had central heating, but the wearing of extra clothing circumvented this problem and the bills were accordingly small. Indeed, many households in Aberdeen had a negative bill, in that the electricity providers found that it was they who owed money to the customer rather than the other way round. This was puzzling, and the electricity companies were looking into the issue – so far without success. Unheated bathrooms, with their ice-cold water, could be a challenge, of course, but showering was always possible if one resorted, as some did, to the wearing of a wetsuit of the sort worn by divers and long-distance swimmers. Irene had not yet done that, but Hugo Fairbairn did.

She and Hugo were happy, although he had, admittedly, become progressively quieter over the past twelve months – the result of work pressures, she thought. His chair had few administrative duties attached to it – it had been conferred as a personal chair – but he had twelve postgraduate students working under his supervision, of whom Irene was one. She was an exception, of course: he did not cohabit with the other eleven.

Now, as the taxi turned into Drummond Place, she saw a familiar figure opening the gate that led into the Gardens. This was Angus Lordie, taking his dog, Cyril, for his mid-morning walk. Irene had always found Angus civil enough, in spite of his being, in her view, irredeemably old-fashioned in his outlook. His painting was ridiculous, she felt – there was no cutting edge to it – none at all. What statement did a portrait make? None, she thought; all that it did was to stroke the ego of sitters and underline what they saw as their achievement. Portraiture emphasised power and possessions. It was all about pride and affirmation of position.

It was true that Angus could paint, in the sense that he could use paint to imitate what he saw before him. But that was all that it was – in Irene’s view: representational art was simply the copying of what was already there – and that could be done as effectively, and much more cheaply, by a camera.

She had once discussed this with Angus and it seemed to her that her criticism must have been exactly apposite, as he had become quiet, bitten his lip, and had offered no defence – no apologia pro vita sua. You could always tell when somebody did not have a leg to stand on – and Angus was as good an example as any. And as for his dog – Irene was firmly against the keeping of animals. Again, it was all a question of power and possession. People who had dogs kept them because they were subservient. The dog was there to do one’s bidding, to affirm one’s status. A dog was a thing, like any of the other things that we surrounded ourselves with, to boost our sense of our own value. It was so clear, so obvious. And yet people went on about companionship and loyalty and even love. Such delusional nonsense.

That dog, Cyril, she reflected, was particularly objectionable. Irene disliked Cyril’s confidence – his bright eye and his cocked head – qualities that she saw as being particularly male. Toxic caninity, she thought, and shuddered.

And, as they went through the gate into the Drummond Place Garden, Angus suddenly noticed that Cyril had stiffened and that the hair along his back had begun to bristle. At the same time he uttered a low growl, a bass rattle that Angus knew signalled that the dog had sensed something threatening.

Angus looked about him. The most likely cause of such behaviour was the presence of a squirrel or, possibly, a cat – two creatures that Cyril felt it was given to him in life to keep in their place. But there was no trace of either, and Cyril now seemed to be straining on his leash to face backwards.

Angus turned round. He saw a taxi rattle past; he did not see Irene within.

“Something bothering you, Cyril?” he asked. “That’s only a taxi, old pal.”

Cyril’s growl grew louder as he watched the taxi pass.

Angus was amused. “You’ve seen plenty of taxis,” he said. “Nothing to see there, Cyril.”

Had Angus attended the previous week’s lecture in the Arthur Conan Doyle Tuesday Lecture Series, at its headquarters in Palmerston Place, he would have heard a renowned parapsychologist, Dr Julia Polcetti, talking about her work on telepathic awareness in animals. She had investigated the frequently reported experience of cat owners in finding that their cats anticipated their return home after a period of time away. The evidence was there, she said: animals could pick up things that we could neither see nor hear. And we could too, she said, if we opened our minds to the possibility.

And this, it seems, was what Cyril was doing as he growled at the passing taxi. That taxi was not innocent, as far as Cyril was concerned. That taxi represented a clear and present danger.