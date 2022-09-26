Scotland Street Volume 16, Chapter 21: Airbag issues

44 Scotland Street

Elspeth had driven into town from Nine Mile Burn and had parked the car some distance away, not far from the Dominion Cinema. There were endemic roadworks, with barriers and temporary traffic lights, and so rather than heading for Morningside Road she decided on a circuitous route that would take her home along Colinton Road. And it was there, as she drove past the tennis courts beneath Craiglockhart Hill, that a cyclist swerved out in front of her. Elspeth reacted quickly, but in such a way as to take her straight into the path of an oncoming bus.

The bus driver braked and managed to avoid what would otherwise have been a head-on collision. But this swift response was not enough to prevent Elspeth from veering off to the left and only coming to a halt when she hit a lamppost with a thud of crumpling metal. The impact inflated the airbag, and she found herself pushed back against the seat, struggling for breath.

A man cutting his garden hedge dropped his electric clippers and ran to her assistance.

“My dear, are you all right?”

Elspeth struggled to free herself from the embrace of the airbag. Witnessing this, the man reached into his pocket, extracted a penknife and punctured the bag. A prolonged hiss, almost a sigh, uncompressed her.

“Thank you,” she said. “You’re so kind.”

It was an Edinburgh accident. People were polite, even in extremis.

“Not at all,” said the man, adding, “Any time.”

He wondered whether to introduce himself. “I’m . . .”

Elspeth began to rise from her seat, but immediately lowered herself again as she felt the stab of sharp pain across her chest. She gasped. The man looked at her with concern.

“An ambulance?” he asked. “Shall I phone for an ambulance? Please allow me.”

She nodded silently. He made the call on a phone he had extracted from a back pocket.

“They said to wait,” he said, adding, apologetically, “and the police are coming too.”

Ten minutes later the ambulance could be heard on its way, siren wailing. There was no sign of the police.

“It’s not their fault,” sighed Elspeth’s rescuer. “They’re snowed under with paperwork.”

“It’s not an emergency,” muttered Elspeth. “They don’t need to make such a fuss.”

“They need to get you to hospital,” he said.

The ambulance arrived. With brisk efficiency two paramedics helped Elspeth from the car and onto a stretcher. She winced with each movement.

“We’ll get you in quickly,” one of the paramedics said. She smiled. “They’ll give you something to make you feel a bit better.”

Elspeth wanted to cry. She looked out at the car before the ambulance door was closed. It seemed crumpled and dejected. She wiped a tear from her eye. It hurt to breathe. I’m going to die, she thought suddenly. This is how it ends. In an ambulance; on Colinton Road; in summer; with the sky empty of clouds and a man cutting his hedge and this kind woman in her green uniform holding my hand. This is how it will be.

And she thought of Matthew, and of her boys, of Fergus, Rognvald and Tobermory, and of the house at Nine Mile Burn and of how she loved it and how she had gone off and seen Shelley in defiance of Matthew’s wishes. He would never do anything that I asked him not to do, she thought. And yet I have done just that, and now he will find out that I have ignored his wishes.

The ambulance moved off. Elspeth lay back, in spite of the pain that came with every movement.

“Where does it hurt?” asked one of the paramedics.

Elspeth opened her mouth to answer, and felt another sharp pain. It hurt to describe the hurt. She pointed to her chest.

The paramedic gently drew back Elspeth’s blouse. “Airbag?” she asked.

Elspeth nodded.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you’d broken a rib,” said the paramedic. “That sometimes happens with these things. They save your life, but can occasionally break a rib.”

They arrived at the Royal Infirmary. Wheeled in on a stretcher, Elspeth was taken into a treatment room, a curtained-off area off a corridor. A nurse came, and called her hen, an old-fashioned Scottish term of endearment. Elspeth found it comforting. It made dying easier, she thought.

Then a doctor arrived and examined Elspeth’s side and chest. “I’m concerned that you seem a bit breathless. Perhaps we should give you an X-ray, which we wouldn’t otherwise do. It looks to me as if you’ve broken a rib. That can be pretty uncomfortable.”

Elspeth waited half an hour for her X-ray, which was then interpreted by the first doctor who had seen her.

“Fracture,” she said. “Seventh rib. Undisplaced – which means the bones are still in alignment. That’s fortunate. There’s no collapsed lung, as far as I can see. Altogether . . .” She smiled as she looked at Elspeth. “Altogether not too bad. Nothing we need to treat.”

The painkillers administered to Elspeth were having their effect, dulling the stabs of pain to a numbed, bearable throbbing. She closed her eyes with relief and fished for her phone in the bag that had accompanied her to hospital. But as she started to dial, she thought, How can I tell him? She could not, and without giving it further thought, she decided not to tell Matthew where she had been, and what she been doing, when she had the accident. She did not mean to lie, but her mind was cloudy – perhaps through a combination of stress and co-codamol. She keyed in Matthew’s number and he answered almost immediately.

She told him she was in hospital, but that it was nothing more serious than a cracked rib.

Matthew’s voice broke with concern as he asked her where the accident had happened.

She hesitated for a moment. Was there any reason for him to know? “I’d been to the supermarket,” she said. “I was coming back. It was on Colinton Road.”

That was half true, she thought. And then she told herself, I have lied to my husband. It was undeniably true: she had lied, but, as often happens, lies don’t stop the traffic or halt birds in their flight: they go out into the world with impunity, unchallenged because people are too tired, or browbeaten to object, or because they have lost the ability to discern where the truth lies. And the skies don’t fall either: so, when Elspeth was helped out to the car park by Matthew, solicitous and anxious, to be driven home, she saw that the heavens above were still there, in spite of her egregious lie. But that sky had seen so many lies told beneath it, millennia of mistruths, and had perhaps become inured to them.