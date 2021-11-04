Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 64: Love, simpliciter

44 Scotland Street

“I know what you mean,” said Stuart. “The only reason I can be out is because of my mother. She looks after Bertie and Ulysses. She does the shopping. She does everything. I do my best to help, of course …”

Elspeth assured him that she knew that he did. “I’ve always known you were hands-on,” she said. “With Irene being so …” She stopped herself.

“Don’t worry,” said Stuart. “You can say what you like. I made a mistake. I know that.”

Elspeth waited. Then, very cautiously, she said, “In marrying her in the first place?”

Stuart looked down at the floor. He had been loyal. For years he had said nothing, but now he felt that he could be honest. He nodded.

Elspeth reached out and touched his forearm gently. He looked up. She did not say anything.

“Yes,” Stuart continued. “We weren’t suited. She never thought much of me.”

“I don’t know,” said Elspeth. “I’m sure she appreciated you – in her way.”

Stuart smiled. “You’re being kind.”

“No, I mean it.”

“Perhaps she did,” Stuart conceded. “Anyway, it’s over now. We had a long conversation yesterday. We’ve agreed to go our separate ways properly now. She told me she wants to marry Dr Fairbairn.”

Elspeth hesitated. But did Dr Fairbairn want to marry Irene?

“Apparently he does,” said Stuart. “And that makes me happy for her. I know that may sound corny, but I don’t want her to be unhappy.”

“Of course you don’t.” Elspeth paused. “Will you … Will you find somebody now?”

Stuart nodded. “I’m going to be serious about it. I’m ready.”

“Good.”

“And you?” Stuart asked. “How are you feeling … about everything?”

Elspeth shrugged. “I’m all right. I felt a bit low, I suppose, being stuck out of town with the boys, but I’ve thought long and hard about it and I’m all right with that. I realised that it’s going to get better. They’re growing up, and I don’t want to miss their being little anyway. I’ve reminded myself to value what I have.”

“Which is a lot,” said Stuart. “Matthew. And the boys. And that house of yours. And the view of the hills.”

Elspeth smiled. “I suppose we should all remind ourselves of our view. Things may get bad and then we say to ourselves Remember your view.”

“And everything looks better,” said Stuart.

Elspeth leant forward to whisper something to him. “Over there. Bruce. Have you heard?”

Stuart followed her gaze to the other side of the room where Bruce was sitting next to Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, deep in conversation. “I find it hard to believe,” he said.

“Yes, it’s true. He’s going up to Pluscarden Abbey next week.”

“All from being struck by lightning?” Stuart looked across the room again. “Will one of the monks shave his hair off, do you think? What about that hair gel of his?”

Elspeth laughed. “I read a book by Iris Murdoch in which one by one she made her characters better. At the end there was only one – a real psychopath – whom she had to work out how to redeem. So you know what she did?”

“No.”

“She had him see a UFO. He was changed completely.”

Stuart rolled his eyes. “Novels should be credible. That sounds a bit unlikely.”

“Maybe it’s life that’s unlikely,” said Elspeth. “Who would have thought that Big Lou would meet somebody called Fat Bob? And that he would toss the caber? And that they’d be blissfully happy?”

Stuart shook his head. “I always believed that,” he said. “Always.”

From a corner of the room, James Holloway tapped a glass for silence. “Every year,” he said, “Angus writes a poem for us. This has not been an easy year for many, but perhaps that makes his poem all the more important.”

“It does,” agreed Dilly.

Angus rose to his feet. “I thought I might say something about love,” he said. “Because love, as well all know, is at the heart of the lives of all of us – whether we know it or not.” He paused. He closed his eyes. “So this is about love.”

“Love,” he began, “is as often about what does not happen

As it is about what actually occurs;

Love is to be found in things unsaid

When it would be easy, or tempting,

To say something harsh or unkind;

Love is a matter of silences,

Just as much as it is of open declaration;

Love is never concealed nor disguised,

Its face and position are always familiar,

Which means that it is only rarely

Mistaken for what it is not;

Love is not diminished by use –

That is its particular miracle; love fills

The entire space it is offered,

Never denies those who approach it,

Turns none away who mean what they say;

Love merely warns: ‘Make sure you choose

That form of my expression that is true to you.’

Love remains on duty constantly,

Is never dimmed by night, nor too faint

To assume the demands of the day;

If you would say anything about love

To one about to embark on life’s journey,

It might be this: There is only one guide

To which you should pay attention,

And that guide is love; only one voice

Whose whispers should be heeded,

And that voice is love; remember that, my dear,

I ask you to remember that.”

Angus sat down. There was silence. But after a moment or two, they heard, from outside, the sound of one of the pipers who had entertained them at the Games playing a final tune before he went home. They waited until the last notes had drifted away. There is a particular silence at the end of a piece of pipe music. It is very moving.

The end (for the time being, at least)