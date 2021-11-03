Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 63: A hammer hurled

44 Scotland Street

The children’s relay race, although supervised by Big Lou herself, was marked by blatant cheating. That was won by Olive’s team, in which she, Pansy, and their friend, Arabella, elbowed, tripped up, and generally disrupted the efforts of Bertie, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, and an unknown boy with spectacles. At the end of the race, the boy with spectacles complained vociferously to Big Lou, who unfortunately had seen none of the foul play.

“They cheated, miss,” said the boy. “Those girls cheated like mad. They tripped me up twice and that one …” He pointed an accusing finger at Olive, “That one tried to tie my laces together.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson nodded. “He’s right,” he protested. “They’re the biggest cheats in Scotland. Ask anyone.”

Olive bristled with indignation. “Oh, listen to the poor losers. Sad. Tragic. Listen to them. They can’t bear the thought that the girls have won. They can’t bear it.”

“Male privilege,” spat out Pansy. “It’s always the same. They think they should win everything.”

Bertie put an arm around Ranald’s shoulder. “Don’t worry, Ranald. We know we would have won. That’s the important thing.”

“But it’s so unfair,” sniffed Ranald Braveheart Macpherson.

Bertie sighed. “Lots of things are unfair, Ranald,” he said.

Big Lou felt unable to disturb the result, although he had her suspicions, and the first prize was awarded to Olive’s team.

“See,” said Olive. “That’s going to give you something to think about, Bertie Pollock. The days of boys winning anything are over.”

“Finished,” said Pansy.

Olive was ready to rub it in. “Yes, finished. Past tense, Bertie. You and Ranald and that stupid boy with glasses are soo past tense.”

At the end of the Games, after the pipe band had played its last tune and the spectators had left the Garden, Domenica went back to her flat in Scotland Street to prepare for the dinner that she and Angus were hosting to mark the occasion. The menu was to be the same as it always was, as nobody really wanted anything new to happen. Why should they, when what they were used to was so perfect?

It was a slightly larger gathering than usual, though, as the students from down below came up, and Fat Bob and Big Lou had been invited too. While they were waiting for dinner to be served, Roger Collins and Judith McClure jointly proposed a toast to the newly-engaged couple. “To Big Lou and Fat Bob,” said Roger, raising his glass. “May your happiness be complete,” added Judith.

There was a murmur of assent, but this was soon followed by spontaneous applause, led by the students. They knew neither Big Lou nor Fat Bob, of course, but they were still at that stage of life where they liked everybody – because they thought everybody was the same. And as the evening progressed, that liking became firmer and more real as they talked to the newly-engaged couple. Torquil spent a good hour in conversation with Domenica and Big Lou, discussing the essays he had been writing at university. He had finished Nero and had embarked on an examination of the persistence of myth.

“Nothing is original, you know,” he said airily.

“Including that statement,” Domenica said wryly, but added, immediately, “Sorry, I didn’t mean to sound dismissive.”

Torquil laughed. “Oh, I don’t mind. I have a tutor who sits there and winces whenever any of us say anything. Now that’s dismissive.”

“But what you say is true,” said Big Lou. “When did you last hear anybody say anything new?”

Domenica looked thoughtful. “Occasionally somebody questions the consensus. But it’s rare: there’s immense pressure to conform.”

This chimed with Big Lou. “Aye, you’re right. People are becoming afraid to think for themselves. They’re definitely afraid to express their views in case they offend somebody.”

“The classics are pretty offensive,” said Torquil. “Did you see that piece in the papers recently about removing texts that might offend students because of violence and so on?”

“Which would leave very little,” said Domenica.

“Exactly,” said Torquil. “Nothing, in fact. Take the Odyssey. Look at the way Odysseus behaves when he gets home. Where’s the forgiveness? Not there. Instead, there’s a bloodbath. Odysseus goes and …”

“Goes and behaves exactly like an ancient Greek?” interjected Domenica.

Big Lou laughed. “That’s the way they were. And we were too. Scotland was red in tooth and claw until … well, yesterday, I suppose.”

Domenica was not sure that she would go quite that far. “There must have been peaceful corners, surely. And relatively peaceful times, too. Isn’t it thought that Macbeth’s rule was benevolent and relatively untroubled? And yet he got such a bad press.”

“Shakespeare’s fault,” said Torquil.

“Mind you,” said Domenica, returning to the Odyssey. “I was thinking only the other day of the Cyclops. I forget why he crossed my mind, but he did.” She paused. She remembered now: it had been his strength, and she had been thinking of the strong men at the Games.

Torquil became animated. “But there you are, you see. Polyphemos is completely pertinent to what we’re talking about.”

“What are we talking about?” asked Big Lou, and laughed.

“That whole encounter,” Torquil continued, “can be read in a way that’s sympathetic to the Cyclops. There are whole papers on the issue, you know. I’ve been wading through them. And a fantastic book, The Return of Ulysses. It’s by a classics professor called Edith Hall. It’s about how Homer has penetrated every corner of our culture – and still does. There are films … every year there are films that are replays of the story of Odysseus. Again and again. Computer games. Comic strips. Fan fiction. The lot. It goes on and on. It’s the big story.”

Domenica listened carefully. Torquil was right. “It’s because we’re all yearning for home,” she said. “Heimat, as the Germans put it. We want to find the place we’ve lost. We remember it, but when we look out of our window, it’s not always there. So we look for it.”

“And do we find it?” asked Torquil.

“Sometimes,” said Domenica, and then added, “Almost.” She paused. “Scotland,” she said simply.

Big Lou was silent. Then she said. “Is that what you’re looking for, Domenica?”

Domenica looked into the eyes of her two friends, suddenly aware, with great clarity, of their humanity.